With stay-at-home orders around the country still in effect, and customers unable to book appointments at their local salons, many have been trying their hand at hairdressing and buying the best hair-cutting tool sets to tend to the needs of their growing hair. Thankfully, online retailers like Amazon have made finding salon-quality tools like hair-cutting scissors and clippers incredibly easy with their variety of hair-care offerings, transforming several households into makeshift hair salons. And, some of these bestselling at-home haircut sets even include accessories such as barber capes, hair clips and more to ensure that you’ve got everything you need to cater to your strands.

Whether your hair is in need of a little trim or you’re looking to create a new look, read on to find the best hair-cutting tool sets that will help you refresh your strands at home.

1. Himart Professional Home Haircutting Set

Equipped with two pairs of hair-cutting shears, one with straight blades and one with textured blades, the Himart Professional Home Haircutting Set makes at-home haircuts and trims a breeze thanks to its expert and ergonomic construction. The set also includes a cleaning cloth, a grooming comb, two hair pins and a carrying case.

2. Philips Norelco Multi-Groom All-in-One Trimmer Series

A three-in-one trimmer for the face, head and body, the Philips Norelco Multi-Groom All-in-One Trimmer Series delivers maximum precision with the brand’s DualCut technology and full metal motor. Offering three hours of cordless run time and four years of guaranteed use, the set also features 17 trimming attachments to help you achieve the results you want.

3. Hatteker Men’s Cordless Hair Clipper

Designed with versatility in mind, the Hatteker Men’s Cordless Hair Clipper features three attachments that are each designated for the head, face and body. Powered by a lithium-ion battery and durable motor, these cordless clippers come equipped with high-carbon, self-sharpening blades that offer expert-level precision and performance.

4. Haipishi Hair Cutting Kit

Perfect for the whole family, the Haipishi Hair Cutting Kit includes two stainless steel hair-cutting scissors, which are suitable for all hair types, one hair razor comb, two hair clips, one dressing hair comb, one hair sweep brush and one barber cape.

5. NOOA Cordless Hair Clippers

Designed with a powerful, ultra-quiet rotary motor, the waterproof NOOA Cordless Hair Clippers deliver a smooth, no-snag cutting experience for all hair types. The set features four guided combs, one barber comb, one pair of hair-cutting scissors, one cleaning brush, one cleaning sponge, one blade protective cap and one USB charger.

6. Remington Haircut Kit & Beard Trimmer

Stocked with a super magnet motor that provides four times the cutting power, the Remington Haircut Kit & Beard Trimmer prevents snagging and pulling with its advanced self-sharpening, steel-coated blades. The set includes eight guided combs, one scissor, one cleaning brush, one oil bottle, one cape, one blade guard and one durable storage case.

7. Fcysy Hairdressing Kit

Transform your home into a salon with the Fcysy Hairdressing Kit, which features professional-quality shears for an effortless at-home hair-cutting experience. The set includes one hair scissor, one thinning shear, one hair razor comb, one cleaning cloth, one comb, two hair pins and one leather bag.

8. Sarmocare Professional Haircut Set

Created with comfort in mind, the Sarmocare Professional Haircut Set features two stainless steel scissors, each offering ergonomic designs that deliver a salon-quality cut without hair getting caught in between the blades. The set also includes one dressing hair comb, one cleaning cloth, one hair sweep brush, one adjustable screw nut, one hair razor bomb, one barber cape and two clips.

9. Likiq Hair Cutting Kit

Boasting convenience with its 14-piece product lineup, the Likiq Hair Cutting Kit includes one pair of professional barber scissors, one pair of thinning scissors, one leather case, one hair-cutting cape, two clips, one comb, one thinning comb, one cleaning cloth and on-neck duster brush, plus a set of round-curved nose hair scissors and eyebrow trimmers.

10. Conair Custom Cut Kit

The Conair Chrome Custom Cut Kit features a corded clipper with five-position taper control and a powerful DC motor, which offers 50 percent more cutting power than standard clippers. The home hair-cutting kit includes nine comb attachments, one pair of barber scissors, one comb, one cape, three clips, one cleaning brush and oil, all housed in a sleek carrying case.

