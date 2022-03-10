The 11 Best Hair Diffusers For Curly Hair, According to Experts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to blowing out curly hair, there is one tool that is an absolute must: a hair diffuser. But what exactly does a hair diffuser do for your curls and waves? How do you go about picking the best hair diffuser? And — most importantly — how do you use one?

For everything you need to know about hair diffusers and other key curly hair products, we asked celebrity hairstylists Andrew Fitzsimons and natural hair experts Kamara Brown and Erinn Courtney to get a complete breakdown on hair diffusers, as well as their picks for the best hair diffusers out there.

What does a hair diffuser do?

A hair diffuser is an important hair styling tool that attaches to the end of a hair dryer’s nozzle evenly distribute hot air across wider sections of hair. “A diffuser is a great tool to help maintain your natural hair pattern and helps control frizz, leaving you with a gorgeous texture,” says Fitzsimons. The best hair diffusers easily work for all curl types, from the gentlest type 2 waves to the type 4 coils.

Brown adds that a diffuser is also a great tool for anyone looking to speed up their drying time while adding volume to hair.

Top Hair Diffusers of 2022

What to look for in the best hair diffuser?

Similar to the best curly hair dryers, hair diffusers come in several different sizes and which one you use depends on what type of hair you have. “A diffuser for each individual will be different,” says Brown. “I don’t believe all diffusers should have a certain amount of prongs or that size should be a certain way.”

If you’re looking for a little more guidance, Fitzsimons says that those with longer hair should opt for a hair diffuser that has longer prongs. Looser curl types, like type 2 or 3a, he adds, will also benefit from longer prongs to add volume and shape to hair. If you have thicker, coarser hair from type 3 to 4he recommends looking for a diffuser with a lot of small holes or vents to allow the perfect amount of controlled airflow to dry hair without prolonging the drying time.

After using a hair diffuser, curls and waves should be light on frizz and heavy on the volume, shine and curl shape.

How to use a hair diffuser?

How you use a diffuser depends on your hair length. Brown and Fitzsimons offer these guidelines for exactly how to use a hair diffuser for your hair length, type and texture.

Short hair: Brown says the shorter your hair, the less likely you’re going to press a diffuser close to your roots.

Brown says the shorter your hair, the less likely you’re going to press a diffuser close to your roots. Long hair: For longer hair, Brown recommends focusing the diffuser head on the ends.

For longer hair, Brown recommends focusing the diffuser head on the ends. Fine hair or loose curls: According to Fitzsimons, those with finer hair and looser curls may need to flip their hair over to add volume.

According to Fitzsimons, those with finer hair and looser curls may need to flip their hair over to add volume. Thick hair: Thicker hair will need to push the diffuser gently onto hair and you’ll need to divide hair into smaller sections to ensure consistent curl patterns.

Yet, according to Brown, there are specific steps that all curl types and patterns should follow to set themselves up for curly success.

After sudsing up with a shampoo for curly hair , your first styling step is to always detangle wet hair. Next, you’ll want to define your hair with styling products and remove excess water with a microfiber towel or cotton T-shirt so that the diffuser works seamlessly. Then you’ll section off your hair and start to blow dry with the hair diffuser attached to the end. Brown likes to hold the blow dryer with the diffuser attachment attached over the head, taking it around in a circle over the entire head. Once Brown does that, she’ll cup the bottoms of each section to diffuse the end, moving around section to section so that she’s not putting too much heat in one section. Her tip is to tilt your hair from side to side when diffusing each end so that your curls don’t get stuck together. It’s also a way to create movement and keep hair frizz-free and shiny.

With all that in mind, Fitzsimons, Brown, and Courtney break down their picks for best diffusers for curly hair. Scroll down to find the best hair diffuser for you.

Related Stories:

The 16 Best Shampoos for Curly Hair

The 15 Best Conditioners for Every Type of Curly Hair

The 12 Best Co-washes for Curly Hair

The 12 Best Hair Brushes for Curly Hair

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

InfinitoPro By Conair 1875 Pro Hair Dryer With Diffuser Attachment

Best Hair Diffuser for All Curl Types

“InfinitiPro by Conair is one of my favorite diffusers for all curl types,” says Fitzsimons. “It applies gentle and even heat to your curls leaving them gorgeous and frizz-free.” You’re also able to choose a cooling air option which Fitzsimons says will help lock curls instantly. Easy to use and at a pretty great price, it doesn’t get much better than that.

BUY NOW: $30 Buy Now

Devafuser Universal Diffuser

Best Diffuser For Short Curly Hair

Fitzsimons picks Devacurl’s Devafuser Universal Diffuser for short curly hair because of its lack of prongs. Without prongs, he explains, it’s easier to grip onto shorter strands for an even blow-dry. It also provides 360-degree airflow to surround curls so that you cut down your drying time, while preserving moisture in hair and enhancing its shine. As an added bonus, its heat resistant and will fit most dryers.

BUY NOW: $42 Buy Now

T3 Soft Curl Diffuser

Best Diffuser For Long Curly Hair

The T3 Soft Curl diffuser is one of Fitzsimons’s go-tos for long curly hair. Elongated prongs, he explains, are best suited for hair that is medium length or longer. Here, you’ll get vented finger extensions that distribute heat evenly and gently so that you get volume, body, and a faster drying time. You’ll also notice your hair looking super shiny and frizz-free.

BUY NOW: $30 Buy Now

Remington Damage Protection Hair Dryer

Best Hair Dryer + Hair Diffuser Combo

We love a good two-in-one product. f you’re looking for a dryer and diffuser combo that comes together in one purchase, Fitzsimons recommends the Remington Damage Protection hair dryer three-piece set. He loves the dryer’s heat control sensor to ensure that you’re not damaging curls or fading away color with excessive heat. The diffuser attachment will distribute heat evenly and will also be super gentle with your curls, for a shiny and soft look.

BUY NOW: $21 Buy Now

HairiZone Universal Hair Diffuser

Best Universal Diffuser

Do you have a dryer that didn’t come with an attachment? No problem. One of the best universal diffusers is one of Brown’s selections, the HairiZone Universal Hair Diffuser. She says it’s adaptable for about 90 perfect different types of blow dryers, as long as the nozzle is between 1.7 to 2.6 inches in diameter.

Hairizone Universal Hair Diffuser $25 Buy Now

Drybar The Bouncer Diffuser

Best Hair Diffuser For Volume

“While diffusers work similarly in regards to volume, I would definitely recommend Drybar The Bouncer Diffuser for those looking to give their curls that extra oomph,” says Fitzsimons. This diffuser reduces the speed of heat and guarantees a very gentle blow-dry. You’ll also notice reduced frizz and defined, voluminous curls. As an added bonus, it fits most hair dryers.

Drybar The Bouncer $34 Buy Now

Ghd Professional Hair Dryer Diffuser

Best Diffuser For Curl Definition

One of Courntey’s favorites is Ghd Professional’s Hair Dryer Diffuser. It has contoured prongs that help lift hair and keep curl patterns intact. Pro tip: Courtney says to make sure you hold the dryer at a 90-degree angle as you diffuse curls to give your curls body and movement.

Ghd Professional Hair Dryer Diffuser $30 Buy Now

Bio Ionic Universal Diffuser

Best Hair Diffuser For Thick Hair

Both Fitzsimons and Brown love the Bio Ionic Universal Diffuser for thicker hair textures. Fitzsimons says it’s important to look for a diffuser with longer prongs to allow air flow to reach the scalp without crushing the curls and disrupting the curl pattern. Brown agrees, adding that the diffuser’s prongs work extremely well for thicker curls. You can also adjust the airflow, which is always an added bonus.

Bio Ionic Universal Diffuser $24 Buy Now

Conair Volumizing Diffuser

Best Budget Diffuser

For those looking for a budget-friendly option, Fitzsimons suggests the Conair Volumizing Diffuser, which he says, “ will give you stunning, sculpted curls for just under $10.” It’s great for all curl types and will help cut down on frizzy flyaways. Plus, it fits with most dryers.

Conair Volumizing Diffuser $10 Buy Now

BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Universal Finger Diffuser

Most Affordable Diffuser

Courtney picks the BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Universal Finger Diffuser if you’re shopping on a budget. It contains nano titanium technology that allows infrared heat to dry the hair quickly while allowing natural ions to seal cuticles and keep curls frizz-free. It’s a universal attachment and can fit most dryers.

BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Universal Finger Diffuser $15 Buy Now

Dyson Gentle Air Attachment

Best Splurge Diffuser

Brown, Courtney, and Fitzsimons all agree: Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer is the best splurge out there. The dryer itself is a favorite for many, and some varieties come with the Gentle Air diffuser attachment, which Fitzsimons says will get you salon-quality curls. Brown adds that the dryer diffuser is lightweight and extra quiet, making it ideal for anyone with lots of curls. While it is the priciest option, Courtney says you get both a powerful dryer and diffuser give a flow of concentrated heat that can set any curl in a matter of minutes, making it worth every single penny.

Dyson Gentle Air Attachment $45 Buy Now

Meet the Experts