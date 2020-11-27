All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A quality hair dryer is essential in any hair care routine. Perfect for taming frizz and giving your strands that fresh-out-the-salon shine and volume, this powerful styling tool is one that can benefit everyone, regardless of their hair type, length and texture. With Cyber Week well underway, now is the optimal time for beauty enthusiasts to score impressive deals on best-selling hair dryers and upgrade their portfolio of styling tools.

Where to find the Best Cyber Monday hair dryer deals

If you’re in the market for a new hair dryer, you can save big on some of the industry’s finest models. Retailers such as Amazon, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Sephora, Walmart and Wayfair are each offering special beauty deals on their hair dryer offerings, treating shoppers to up to 40% off on brands among the likes of Dyson, Drybar, Revlon, T3 and more. These retailers have also rolled out exclusive holiday gift sets from these fan-favorite brands and offer shoppers the chance to save on heat tools and hair care products.

These savings won’t last forever, so keep scrolling to shop the best Cyber Monday hair dryer deals.

1. T3 Cura Hair Dryer

Designed with the brand’s Digital IonAir technology, this hair dryer is enhanced with negative ions to dry hair quickly, eliminate frizz and impart the strands with a glossy, salon-quality shine. Valued at $235, the fan-favorite hair dryer is currently 48% off as part of Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

T3 Cura Hair Dryer $123

2. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Fuschia Gift Set

Perhaps one of the in-demand hair dryers of the season, fans of the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer will be delighted to know that the top-rated tool is featured in a gift set curated by the brand. For $399 at Nordstrom, the Supersonic Hair Dryer Fuchsia Gift Edition includes the Supersonic Hair Dryer in a limited-edition fuchsia colorway, the vented Round Brush, the Detangling Comb, the Smoothing Nozzle, the Styling Concentrator and the Diffuser attachment, plus a nonslip mat and storage hanger.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Set $399

3. Chi Tech Ceramic Travel Foldable Hair Dryer

Ideal for traveling thanks to its sleek, lightweight and foldable construction, the Chi Tech Ceramic Hair Dryer is powered by a 1400-watt motor for faster dry time and a ceramic heater that tames frizz and static. This small-but-mighty hair dryer also uses the antimicrobial properties of Blue LED Light to offer cleaner air and eliminate bacteria buildup within itself. Get 34% off this hair dryer when you shop Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale.

Chi Tech Ceramic Hair Dryer $50 $33

4. Berta Professional Hair Dryer

Fortified with 1,875 watts of power, the Berta Professional Hair Dryer is suitable for all hair textures and lengths, prevents frizz and tangles and dries hair nearly two times faster than traditional hair dryers thanks to the brand’s tourmaline ionic technology. Equipped with four attachments, you can score this versatile hair dryer for 45% during Wayfair’s Cyber Monday sale.

Berta Professional Hair Dryer $91 $50

5. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer

Combining the power of a hair dryer with the functionality of a round brush, Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer delivers salon-quality blowouts with ease, regardless of your skill level. In addition to cutting down your time in front of the mirror, this 2-in-1 product also leaves hair with a lustrous shine. It’s currently 30% off at Kohl’s during its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush $60 $42

6. Drybar The Big Buttercup Bundle

Give your hair care routine a major refresh with Drybar’s The Big Buttercup Bundle, which is exclusively available at Sephora throughout the holiday season. Valued at $326, this limited-edition gift set features the brand’s top-rated Buttercup Blow-Dryer, which is renowned for increasing shine and dramatically decreasing dry time, The Lemon Bar Paddle brush and four Hold Me Hair Clips. It also includes the brand’s Detox Dry Shampoo, Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist and Jump Start Quick Dry Blowout Serum so you’ll have everything you need to recreate a Drybar blowout at home.

Drybar The Big Buttercup Bundle $326 $199

7. Paul Mitchell Express Ion Hair Dryer

Featuring a high-tech digital LCD display, an ultra-lightweight ergonomic design and a powerful 1875-watt professional motor, this salon-quality hair dryer is 30% off on Amazon and offers five different temperatures and speed settings and various attachments so you can achieve the best blowout.

Paul Mitchell Express Ion Hair Dryer $95

8. Ghd Air Pro Hair Dryer

Currently 25% off at Kohl’s, the Ghd Air Pro Hair Dryer is designed to provide professional results thanks to its salon-strength AC motor and advanced ionic technology. These innovative features help speed up dry time and leave hair with a silky-smooth finish.

ghd Air Pro Hair Dryer $199 $150

9. Amika New York Minute Hair Blow Dryer Brush Set

Valued at $150, this limited-edition holiday gift set includes Amika’s high-performing hair blow-dryer brush with its best-selling Perk Up Dry Shampoo and The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray to ensure that hair enthusiasts have everything they need for the perfect blowout.

Amika New York Minute Gift Set $150 $99

10. Remington Pro Wet2Styler Hair Dryer

Currently on sale for 25% off at Kohl’s, the Remington Pro Wet2Styler Hair Dryer offers faster styling with less damage thanks to its 1875W max drying power and unique attachments that dry and style hair at the same time.

Remington Pro Wet2Styler Hair Dryer $43 $33

11. Sutra Beauty Blowout In A Box Set

Perfect for the savviest beauty lover or a beginner who is still curating their repertoire of hot tools, Sutra Beauty’s Blowout In a Box gift set features three full-sized styling tools that are suitable for every hair type and deliver salon-quality results. The kit includes the brand’s Professional Blowout Brush, Ceramic Flat Iron, Curling Wand, Hydro-Line Shampoo, Hydro-Line Conditioner and Hydro-Line Hair Serum. Valued at $350 and retailed at $150, you can get the Blowout In a Box set for $75 during Macy’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Sutra Beauty Blowout In A Box Set $150.00 $75

12. Gamma+ Aria

This lightweight, ergonomic hair dryer uses E.T.C. technology for hyperfast hair drying results and offers six different heat and speed settings to cater to all of your styling needs. Available in four different colors, you can score this vibrant hair dryer for 25% off at Macy’s during Cyber Week.

Gamma+ Aria Hair Dryer $150 $113

13. Hair Sensation Pro Hair Dryer Brush

Currently 50% off on Amazon, this sleek hair dryer brush is equipped with 100 watts of pure styling power to perfectly dry hair and volumize it at the same time, all without damaging your strands.

Hair Sensation Pro Hair Dryer Brush $26