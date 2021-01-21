All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

While thinning hair can be the result of various health and lifestyle factors, it can also be corrected by incorporating one of the best hair growth products into your hair care routine. Despite hundreds of formulations being available, only a select handful of these popular hair growth serums and leave-in treatments contain FDA-approved ingredients such as minoxidil, an over-the-counter medicine that has been clinically proven to reverse the signs of hair loss and hair thinning.

What to Know Before Using the Best Hair Growth Products With Minoxidil

Available in two topical strengths (2 and 5 percent), minoxidil stimulates regrowth in the follicles and works as an effective solution to male and female pattern balding in the scalp. For those with sensitive scalps, using minoxidil hair products may result in redness, itchiness and irritation, especially if you’re using a high dosage. Consult with your dermatologist and/or primary physician before you begin implementing minoxidil into your hair loss regimen and to find the best formulation for you.

In addition to being fortified with minoxidil, the best hair growth products enhance your hair’s overall health using scalp-rejuvenating ingredients that not only eliminate build-up and oil, but enhance the thickness and strength of your strands. Some also boast shine-boosting properties, creating visibly healthier and fuller tresses after frequent and consistent usage.

Below, explore the best hair growth products that are fortified with minoxidil for maximum results.

Keranique Hair Regrowth Treatment

Formulated with 2 percent minoxidil, the Keranique Hair Regrowth Treatment restores your hair’s natural thickness, strength and shine by fighting the common signs of hair loss and thinning hair. Equipped with an extended precision nozzle for direct application, this powerful treatment reinvigorates the scalp and hair follicle to stimulate regrowth and improve your hair’s fullness.

Keranique Hair Regrowth Treatment $25 Buy Now

Women’s Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam

Designed for daily usage, the Women’s Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam reverses thinning hair and hair loss with its powerful formula, which is powered by 5 percent minoxidil. Enriched with known scalp conditioners and exfoliants such as alpha-hydroxy acid, or AHA, this leave-in hair growth treatment stimulates regrowth while promoting a healthy environment for your scalp and follicles to prevent future damage and fallout.

Women's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam $45 Buy Now

GoodSense Hair Regrowth Treatment for Men

Stocked with a six-month supply, the GoodSense Hair Regrowth Treatment for Men is an easy-to-use foam that contains 5 percent minoxidil to reactivate the hair follicles and promote growth. Designed to treat male pattern baldness, this powerful treatment addresses hair loss at the top of the scalp and aids in restoring your hair’s natural thickness and fullness.

GoodSense Hair Regrowth Treatment for Men $59 Buy Now

Nioxin Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment for Women

Offering a three-month supply of treatment serum, the Nioxin Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment for Women is a potent formula that contains 2 percent minoxidil and penetrates into the scalp to stimulate growth in those experiencing thinning hair. Suitable for all hair types, this powerful medicated serum is designed to be used twice daily at the site of hair loss for maximum results.

Nioxin Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment for Women $60 Buy Now

Shapiro MD Minoxidil Topical Solution

Formulated with 5% minoxidil, the Shapiro MD Minoxidil Topical Solution is designed to help reverse signs of male pattern baldness and help those with thinning hair achieve fuller, thicker and stronger strands by stimulating regrowth. Clinically proven and effective, this revitalizing treatment has been found to stop hair loss and successfully regrow hair in 90 percent of users.

Shapiro MD Minoxidil Topical Solution $16 Buy Now

BoselyMD Men’s Hair Regrowth Treatment

Targeting and reversing thinning hair and fall out with 5 percent minoxidil, the BoselyMD Men’s Hair Regrowth Treatment is clinically proven to stop hair loss in men with male pattern baldness and spark significant regrowth. The topical leave-in treatment comes as a 60-day supply. Apply twice daily for maximum results.

BoselyMD Men's Hair Regrowth Treatment $35 Buy Now

Hers Minoxidil Topical Hair Growth Solution

Comprised of 2 percent minoxidil, the Hers Minoxidil Topical Hair Growth Solution reverses thinning hair and fallout in women by reinvigorating the hair follicles and stimulating regrowth. Additionally, this reviving hair treatment increases your hair’s thickness, strength and shine, promoting overall healthier strands in the long run. Designed to be used twice daily, it’s recommended to avoid washing your hair for at least four hours after each treatment to allow for maximum absorption and efficacy.

Hers Minoxidil Topical Hair Growth Solution $15 Buy Now

Equate Hair Regrowth Treatment For Women

Clinically proven to stimulate regrowth thanks to its 2 percent minoxidil formula, the Equate Hair Regrowth Treatment for Women penetrates deep into the scalp to reactivate the follicles and stimulate growth. Offering a three month supply, this topical treatment works best when used twice daily for at least eight months.

Equate Hair Regrowth Treatment For Women $30 Buy Now