While hair loss can occur for a variety of reasons — with genetics, lifestyle and stress being the most common sources — incorporating a hair loss concealer or hair thickening fiber spray into your routine remains an effective hair enhancement method for those struggling with bald spots and patches.

Acting as a temporary solution, the best hair loss concealers use natural keratin fibers to camouflage sparse areas in your hair. Able to be used on the temples, crown, part and sides of your head, these hair fiber sprays mimic the texture of real hair and utilize the clinging power of static electricity to create a natural-looking bond to build up every strand of hair, resulting in an untraceable blend and an instant enhancement in your hair’s thickness. In addition to creating a real-hair effect, the best hair loss concealers also boast waterproof formulas that can withstand sweat, rain and wind. But, their long-wearing formulas are also easy to wash out and will typically stay in place until your next shower.

While these hair fiber sprays are effective at improving your hair’s thickness and fullness, it’s important to note that they are not viable hair regrowth methods nor will they stop your hair from falling out. Consult with your doctor or dermatologist to find a treatment plan that suits your hair’s needs.

Below, explore the best hair loss concealers that will improve the look of your strands.

Nanogen Hair Thickening Fibers in Medium Brown

Made with 100 percent pure keratin fibers, the Nanogen Hair Thickening Fibers in Medium Brown creates fuller and thicker-looking strands for those experiencing hair loss and thinning. Using advanced technology and dipolar-charged fibers, this cult-favorite product offers a stronger bind and more natural-looking blend compared to similar hair fiber products.

Nanogen Hair Thickening Fibers in Medium Brown $40 Buy Now

Caboki Hair Loss Concealer

Available in 14 shades to cater to every hair color, the Caboki Hair Loss Concealer delivers an identical color match and strong bond to ensure a natural-looking finish. Perfect for concealing bald spots or places where your hair is thinning, this top-rated hair loss concealer offers a waterproof, sweat-proof and weather-proof formula and is suitable for sensitive scalps.

Caboki Hair Loss Concealer $40 Buy Now

Toppik Hair Building Fibers

Designed with all hair types and textures in mind with its innate static-charged fibers, the Toppik Hair Building Fibers uses tinted keratin protein to fill in bald spots and thickening the appearance of thinning strands. Creating a natural-looking finish thanks to its easy-to-blend formula, this fan-favorite formula is designed to withstand wind, rain and sweat.

Toppik Hair Building Fibers $25 Buy Now

XFusion by Toppik Keratin Hair Fibers

Formulated with professional-grade thickening fibers, the XFusion by Toppik Keratin Hair Fibers treatment disperse fibers that are strategically coated in static to ensure a precise and unbreakable bond with your hair, even for those with fine strands. Easy to apply and blend, this hair loss concealing product instantly creates the illusion of thicker, fuller hair while temporarily improving thickness and volume.

XFusion by Toppik Keratin Hair Fibers $34 Buy Now

Infinity Hair Loss Concealer

Camouflage any signs of balding, thinning and hair shedding with the Infinity Hair Concealer, a keratin fiber powder that instantly thickens and increases the fullness of your hair. Equipped with a pump tool for a more precise and controlled application, this unisex hair concealer is sweat-proof, weather-resistant and waterproof and offers a natural-looking finish.

Infinity Hair Concealer $20 Buy Now

Febron Hair Building Fibers

Untraceable and incredibly easy to blend, the Febron Hair Building Fibers seamlessly attach to your hair to build its fullness and thickness, helping to conceal bald spots, thinning patches and sparse areas. Lightweight by design, this hairstylist-recommended formula doesn’t weigh down your hair and isn’t hindered by styling tools.

Febron Hair Building Fibers $35 Buy Now

Luxe Confidence In A Jar Hair Thickening Fibers

Crafted from natural fibers and high-quality materials, the Luxe Confidence In A Jar Hair Thickening Fibers provide maximum, long-wearing coverage to perfectly conceal bald spots and signs of hair thinning for a natural-looking fullness and thickness. Designed for all hair types and textures, this formula doesn’t clog pores or cause irritation, making it great for sensitive scalps.

Luxe Confidence In A Jar Hair Thickening Fibers $20 Buy Now

Boldify Hair Thickening Fibers

Designed for a natural-looking finish, the Boldify Hair Thickening Fibers tackle hair loss and thinning in all of its forms, whether it’s occurring on your temples, part or crown. Boasting a clump-resistant and impeccably blendable formula, this top-rated hair loss concealer erases all signs of balding spots and patchiness using follicle-mimicking fibers to mirror the same texture and color as your real hair for natural-looking enhancement.

Boldify Hair Thickening Fibers $22 Buy Now

Strand Builder Natural Keratin Hair Building Fibers

Available in 11 shades and featuring advanced color-matching technology for a natural-looking blend, the Strand Builder Natural Keratin Hair Building Fibers statically cling to your hair to ensure a tight, long-lasting hold that can withstand the elements. Easy to apply and wash out, this bald spot concealer builds up the thickness of every strand for fuller-looking hair instantly.

Strand Builder Natural Keratin Hair Building Fibers $22 Buy Now

Oribe Airbrush Root Touch-Up Spray

For those looking for hair loss-concealing spray, opting for tinted root touch-up sprays like the Oribe Airbrush Root Touch-Up Spray will help to temporarily restore your hair’s fullness. Available in six colors, this top-rated spray delivers microfine mineral colorant pigments with the utmost precision and offers a long-wearing, quick-drying formula for a mess-free and easy at-home experience.

Oribe Airbrush Root Touch-Up Spray $34 Buy Now