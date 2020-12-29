All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sometimes, hair care and skin care products can only go so far to revive damaged strands and a dull complexion. For those experiencing thinning hair, brittle nails and a loss of elasticity in the skin, incorporating one of the best hair, nails and skin vitamins into your wellness routine may significantly improve their health and appearance.

Featuring nourishing vitamins, minerals and proteins that are responsible for maintaining the integrity of the structure of the hair follicle, skin and nails, these beauty supplements replenish the essential nutrients that your body is deficient in. In turn, they support the healthy growth of the hair, nails and skin and prevent future damage. Key hair, skin and nails supplement ingredients include biotin, omega fatty acids and antioxidants such as vitamin E. Together, they strengthen the hair, nails and skin while also promoting collagen production to ensure shinier strands, firmer skin and stronger nails. Additionally, the best hair, nails and skin vitamins have also been found to improve digestion and the health of the bones and joints. Make sure to consult your doctor to find the right formula for you.

Below, explore the best hair, nails and skin vitamins that will help you achieve thicker hair, chip-proof nails and a glowing complexion.

New Chapter Perfect Hair, Skin & Nails Supplement

Formulated with organic algae with astaxanthin, the New Chapter Perfect Hair, Skin & Nails Supplement promotes shinier hair, improved skin elasticity and stronger nails using a blend of antioxidants, biotin and organic probiotic-fermented herbs.

New Chapter Perfect Hair, Skin and Nails Supplement

Terra Origin Hair, Skin and Nails Formula With Biotin & Collagen

Comprised of a healthy blend of proteins, vitamins and minerals, the Terra Origin Hair, Skin and Nails Formula With Biotin & Collagen combines collagen, biotin and vitamins A and C to enhance the appearance and health of your hair, skin and nails. In addition to improving skin elasticity, the thickness of your hair and strength of your nails, this antioxidant-rich formula stimulates and protects collagen production while also supporting your metabolism and boosting your energy levels.

Terra Origin Hair, Skin and Nails Formula with Biotin & Collagen

Tula Skincare Balanced Beauty Gummy Vitamins

Designed to deliver healthier hair, skin and nails and promote better digestion, the Tula Skincare Balanced Beauty Gummy Vitamins combine biotin and folic acid with a powerful blend of antioxidant-rich berry extracts, probiotics and organic inulin to support the health of your hair, skin and nails and maintain digestive balance. Additionally, these top-rated gummies have also been found to relieve bloating.

Tula Skincare Balanced Beauty Gummy Vitamins

NOW L-Cysteine Supplement

Perfect for those struggling with dull skin, thin hair and brittle nails, the NOW L-Cysteine Supplement offers vital structural support for the hair, skin and nails as cysteine stabilizes the proteins found within each while also promoting collagen production. Also featuring a blend of vitamins B6 and C, this amino acid-fortified supplement will create visibly stronger and healthier hair, skin and nails over time.

NOW L-Cysteine Supplement

Nature’s Bounty Biotin Supplement

Featuring 10,000 micrograms of biotin, Nature’s Bounty Biotin Supplement is a rapid release soft gel that replenishes the body’s biotin levels. Essential for the health and strength of the hair, skin nails, this powerful supplement also aids in the conversion of food into energy and supports a healthy metabolism.

Nature's Bounty Biotin Supplement

Briogeo B. Well Vegan Omega 3, 6, 9 + Biotin Supplement

Created with all hair types in mind, the Briogeo B. Well Vegan Omega 3, 6, 9 + Biotin Supplement contains a proprietary blend of omega-rich Ahiflower Oil, biotin and the brand’s DHA complex, which is fortified with micro-algae. Together, these hair-healthy ingredients promote stronger, shinier strands while also helping to maintain the health of the skin and nails as well.

Briogeo B. Well Vegan Omega 3, 6, 9 + Biotin Supplement

Ritual Women’s Essential Multivitamin

Expertly crafted for women between the ages of 18 and 49 to help fill nutrient gaps in their diet, the Ritual Women’s Essential Multivitamin features a nourishing blend of omega-3, folate, magnesium, iron and vitamins B12, D, E and K2 to promote overall health and wellness. This powerful formula not only ensures stronger hair, skin and nails but also supports the health of your brain and bones.

Ritual Women's Essential Multivitamin

Vita Naturals Organic Hair Skin and Nails Vitamins

Comprised of a thoughtful blend of botanicals and organic fruit extracts, the Vita Naturals Organic Hair Skin and Nails Vitamins enriches the hair, skin and nails with essential antioxidants and nutrients that repair and restore damaged strands, dull skin and brittle nails. Key ingredients include biotin, niacinamide, folic acid, organic spirulina and vitamins B12 and E.

Vita Naturals Organic Hair Skin and Nails Vitamins

Nature’s Bounty Advanced Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies

Fortified with more than two times the amount of biotin used in traditional supplements, Nature’s Bounty Advanced Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies delivers 6,000 micrograms of biotin to support thicker hair, glowing skin and stronger nails. Formulated with vitamins A, C and E for additional antioxidant protection, this non-GMO gummy helps promote the production of collagen while defending the body from free radical damage.

Nature's Bounty Advanced Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies

Gaia Herbs Hair, Skin & Nail Support

Vegan by design, the Gaia Herbs Hair, Skin & Nail Support helps you achieve that coveted lit-from-within glow using a blend of nourishing herbs that support the healthy growth of the hair, nails and skin. Key ingredients include horsetail, Gotu Kola, triphala and astaxanthin, plus the brand’s own stinging nettle herb.

Gaia Herbs Hair, Skin & Nail Support

Pacifica Beauty Hair Nirvana Beauty Gummies

A hair-focused formula that also provides nourishment to the skin and nails, the Pacifica Beauty Hair Nirvana Beauty Gummies are fortified with a blend of biotin and vitamins C and E to support stronger, thicker and shinier strands. This cherry-flavored beauty supplement is also made without GMOs, wheat, soy, gluten, animal products, tree nuts and peanuts.

Pacifica Beauty Hair Nirvana Beauty Gummies

Eu Natural Biotin Supplement

The Eu Natural Biotin Supplement contains 5,000 micrograms of biotin to support thicker hair, glowing skin and stronger nails. Each capsule is formulated with high-purity biotin to provide an unmatched potency and strength compared to similar supplements, making it excellent for enhancing the structure of your hair, nails and skin while also promoting a healthy metabolism.

Eu Natural Biotin Supplement

OLLY Undeniable Beauty Gummy

Designed to nourish your hair, nails and skin from the inside out, the OLLY Undeniable Beauty Gummy harnesses the reparative, strengthening and rejuvenating benefits of biotin, vitamin C and keratin to promote thicker hair, firmer skin, stronger nails and sustained energy.

OLLY Undeniable Beauty Gummy

Sports Research Biotin Supplement

Infused with cold-pressed organic coconut oil, the Sports Research Biotin Supplement supports the growth and health of the hair, skin and nails for those who are deficient in biotin. Made with 5,000 micrograms of biotin, this formula is vegan-certified, non-GMO and free of soy, gluten and carrageenan.

Sports Research Biotin Supplement

Centrum Multi + Beauty Supplement

A women’s multivitamin and beauty supplement all-in-one, the Centrum Multi + Beauty Supplement improves the overall health and appearance of the hair, nails and skin using a supercharged blend of biotin, zinc, calcium and vitamins A, B, C, D and E. Additionally, this supplement helps maintain strong bones and supports your daily energy needs.

Centrum Multi+ Beauty Supplement