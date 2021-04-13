All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Who doesn’t want thicker, more voluminous hair? If you weren’t lucky enough to be born with it, there’s an easy way to fake it: Suds up with one of the best hair thickening shampoos. After all, good hair starts in the shower, so using the right shampoo is always key to achieving the locks of your dreams. Whether you have naturally fine strands or have been dealing with thinning hair (a common problem during the pandemic), the best hair thickening shampoos are chock full of hair-boosting ingredients like vitamins and nutrients to deliver hydration, strength and volume. These are the best hair thickening shampoos you’ll want to add to your shower.

1. Biolage Advanced Full Density Thickening Shampoo

BEST OVERALL

A key to having thicker, fuller hair is having a clean scalp. Removing impurities that can clog follicles encourages hair growth. As one of the best hair thickening shampoos, this option from Biolage does just that, plus infuses the scalp with key nutrients to strengthen strands, including biotin, zinc and a gluco-omega blend. That killer combo helps to reduce breakage, protecting the hair you have, as well as making it look and feel healthier. Another perk is it fights frizz, so smoother, thicker strands will be yours.

Biolage Advanced Full Density Thickening Shampoo

2. Kérastase Resistance Bain Volumifique Thickening Effect Shampoo

BEST RUNNER-UP

Kérastase is famous for its shampoos that leave hair silky soft. Along with that, this one delivers loads of volume to even the finest hair for an impressive thickening effect. The formula is designed to gently treat fine, vulnerable hair with a complex that reinforces it internally, which also helps prevent flyaways.

Kérastase Resistance Bain Volumifique Thickening Effect Shampoo

3. R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo

BEST NOURISHING FORMULA

Even flat, fine hair will be transformed into big and bouncy locks with R+Co’s top-rated hair thickening shampoo. From root to tip, the nourishing formula works its magic to strengthen strands. The ingredient list is chock full of all the good stuff, like biotin to strengthen, pro vitamin B5 to moisturize and add shine, and loquat fruit extract, which is rich in vitamins and minerals for fullness. There’s also saw palmetto berry extract to boost volume and body, as well as coconut oil to condition, soften, prevent breakage and split ends, and add luster.

R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo

4. L’Oréal Paris EverStrong Thickening Shampoo

BEST SULFATE-FREE

Those with sensitive scalps may want to steer clear of sulfates. The cleansing agent is used in shampoos to get hair squeaky clean by breaking down dirt, oil, impurities and buildup on the scalp, but sometimes they can go a little too far and strip the scalp of the natural oils that it needs. And since sulfates are on the harsh side, the ingredient is often blamed for stripping color-treated hair. This thickening shampoo by L’Oréal Paris strengthens strands and prevents breakage sans any sulfates, salts or surfactants. It’s spiked with rosemary extract to fortify fine hair.

L'Oreal Paris EverStrong Thickening Shampoo

5. Oribe Shampoo for Magnificent Volume

BEST SPLURGE

As one of the best hair thickening shampoos, Oribe Shampoo for Magnificent Volume is worth the splurge. The secret to the “magnificent volume” in its name is the polymers, which coat strands to deliver oomph and thickness. It also delivers a touch of texture, which is a great way to fake fuller hair. Infused with rare botanical extracts to leave hair stronger and fuller, it provides moisture and detangles, too. The shampoo includes the Oribe Signature Complex of watermelon, lychee and edelweiss flower extracts to protect hair from oxidative stress and the elements. Meanwhile, it has coconut and natural sugar-derived cleansers to clarify the hair and scalp for volume, lupine protein and saw palmetto extract to balance the hair and scalp and boost the follicle, and keratin proteins to strengthen.

Oribe Shampoo for Magnificent Volume

6. John Frieda Volume Lift Lightweight Shampoo for Natural Fullness

BEST BUDGET

Say bye-bye to fine, flat hair with John Frieda Volume Lift Lightweight Shampoo for Natural Fullness that taps its Air-Silk technology to bring fullness. It promises that after just a single wash, limp hair will look and feel luscious, leaving it softer and bouncier, with loads of movement. Designed to lift hair from the roots, the formula is gentle enough for daily use, even on color-treated hair.

John Frieda Volume Lift Lightweight Shampoo for Natural Fullness

7. Kiehl’s Rice & Wheat Volumizing Shampoo

BEST STRENGTHENING

For hair that doesn’t go back to its flat, sad state the day after you wash it, Kiehl’s Rice & Wheat Volumizing Shampoo is one of the best hair thickening shampoos because it strengthens strands over time. When it cleanses, it never leaves a residue behind, which can weigh hair down. Meanwhile, the nourishing formula spotlights rice and wheat proteins to reinforce each hair from root to tip, as well as jojoba seed and rice bran to deeply condition.

Kiehl's Rice & Wheat Volumizing Shampoo

8. Living Proof Full Shampoo

BEST VOLUMIZING

When you want your locks to reach great heights, Living Proof Full Shampoo is one of the best hair thickening shampoos. Though it’s super-gentle, it deeply cleanses hair to help fine, flat locks look thicker. Designed to work on all hair types, from straight to coily, the hero ingredient is Living Proof’s patented healthy hair molecule: OFPMA. It maximizes body and fullness by getting rid of buildup and residue while warding off oil and impurities to keep your hair clean for a longer period of time, helping it maintain volume.

Living Proof Full Shampoo

9. Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo

BEST FOR NATURAL HAIR

Coils and curls are especially prone to breakage, so if you want fuller hair, you need to hang on to the hair you have. Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo will help you grow your locks stronger and thicker courtesy of the combination of Jamaican black castor oil, which boosts circulation to the scalp to encourage growth. There’s also peppermint and coconut oil to rejuvenate the scalp and safeguard strands from breakage and damage from pollutants. The all-natural formula leaves the hair and scalp thoroughly cleansed without stripping the natural oils that hair relies on.

Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo

10. Virtue Full Shampoo

BEST FOR FINE HAIR

Fine hair is the hardest to fake fullness with, but Virtue’s Full Shampoo will do the trick, which is why it’s the best hair thickening shampoo for straight, limp strands. The lightweight shampoo first works to dissolve excess oil to provide lift from the roots. Simultaneously, it plumps up each strand for maximum body from the inside out with its Alpha Keratin 60ku protein.

Virtue Full Shampoo