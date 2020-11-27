All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The saving possibilities are endless during Cyber Week. Savvy beauty shoppers know that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect opportunities to score major deals on top-rated hair straighteners, hair dryers and curling irons and right now, there are plenty of can’t-miss Cyber Week sales happening.

Major retailers among the likes of Amazon, Dermstore, Macy’s, Ulta and Walmart are each offering incredible savings on their best-selling heat tools from fan-favorite hair care brands, ensuring that there is something for every hair type and styling skillset. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, read on to find the best cyber deals on hair tools that are happening right now.

The best cyber deals on hair straighteners

1. Tymo Ring Hair Straightener Brush

Combining the smoothing styling benefits of a hair straightener with the easy-to-navigate design of a hairbrush, this innovative hair straightening brush from Tymo is currently 33% off as part of Amazon’s Cyber Week sale.

Tymo Ring Hair Straightener Brush $40 Buy Now

2. Rosily Flat Iron

Suitable for all hair types, this 2-in-1 heat tool offers a wide range of heat settings for a sleek, frizz-free finish and is currently 24% off as part of Amazon’s Cyber Week sale.

Rosily Flat Iron $20 Buy Now

3. Ghd Max Hair Straightener

Featuring broad plates for easier and quicker styling and advanced ceramic heat technology, this top-rated hair straightener is ideal for longer, curlier hair types and is currently 30% off as part of Amazon’s Cyber Week sale.

Ghd Max Hair Straightener $140 Buy Now

4. Remington Pro Wet2Style Flat Iron

Designed to dry and style hair with its unique venting system that removes excess moisture and prevents damage, this top-rated flat iron cuts down your time in front of the mirror and is currently 25% off during Kohl’s Cyber Week sale.

Remington Pro Wet2Styler Flat Iron $37 $28 Buy Now

5. Bio Ionic Luxe 10x Hair Straightener

Valued at $230 and currently on sale for $130 during Walmart’s Cyber Week sale, this best-selling hair straightener distributes heat evenly throughout your hair to deliver a silky-smooth, frizz-free finish.

Bio Ionic Luxe 10x Hair Straightener $230 $130 Buy Now

6. Rosebud 2-in-1 Hair Iron Styler

This 2-in-1 hair styler doubles as a flat iron and curling iron to deliver salon-quality styling and is currently 25% off during Macy’s Black Friday sale.

StyleCraft Rosebud 2-in-1 Hair Styler $120 $90 Buy Now

The best cyber deals on hair dryers

1. Xpoliman Professional Salon Hair Dryer

Designed to deliver high airflow and healthy heat, this powerful hair dryer emits negative ions to eliminate frizz and boost shine without ever making it dull or damaged. It’s currently 22% off as part of Amazon’s Cyber Week sale.

Xpoliman Professional Salon Hair Dryer $29 Buy Now

2. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer

Currently 30% off as part of Kohl’s Cyber Week sale, this best-selling hair dryer brush combines the drying power of a hair dryer with the volume-enhancing power of a round brush for the perfect blowout every time.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush $60 $42 Buy Now

3. Fhi Heat Limited-Edition Rose Gold Chrome Hair Dryer

Featuring tourmaline ceramic that dries hair evenly and up to 50% faster, this limited-edition rose gold chrome dryer is currently 60% off during Kohl’s Cyber Week sale.

FHI Heat Hair Dryer $140 $56 Buy Now

4. Dyson Supersonic Limited-Edition Gift Set

This limited-edition Dyson gift set features the brand’s best-selling Supersonic Hair Dryer, detangling comb and 1.4-inch round brush in one convenient place. Priced at $399, which is the same price as the Supersonic on its own, you can buy this value gift set at Ulta during the holiday season.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Set $399 Buy Now

5. T3 Featherweight Hair Dryer

Currently 33% during Dermstore’s Cyber Week sale, this lightweight, foldable hair dryer is perfect for travel and was created with T3’s SoftAire Technology to distribute even volume and heat to each strand.

T3 Featherlight Hair Dryer $150 $100 Buy Now

6. Julien Farel Haircare Professional Hair Dryer

This celebrity hairstylist-favorite hair dryer is powered by an AC motor to deliver red carpet-ready strands and was created with an auto-overheating feature to prevent damage to the hair. Get it for 30% off when you use the promo code “SHARETHELOVE” during Dermstore’s Cyber Week sale.

Julien Farel Haircare Professional Hair Dryer $130 $93 Buy Now

The best cyber deals on curling irons

1. BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron

Perfect for creating everything from beachy waves to textured curls with its smart nano titanium technology, this top-rated curling iron is currently 20% off as part of Amazon’s Cyber Week sale.

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron $40 Buy Now

2. Ghd Curve Soft Curl Curling Iron

Featuring a 1.25-inch large barrel with spring activated ergonomic lever, this salon-quality curling iron creates soft, bouncy curls and is currently 30% off as part of Amazon’s Cyber Week sale.

Ghd Curve Soft Curl Curling Iron $140 Buy Now

3. Harry Josh Pro Travel Curling Iron

Compact and efficient by design, this travel-sized curling iron lets you create a variety of looks with its versatile 1.25-inch barrel and is currently 30% off when you use the code “SHARETHELOVE” during Dermstore’s Cyber Week sale.

Harry Josh Pro Travel Curling Iron $90 $63 Buy Now

4. Hot Tools 1.25 Inch CurlBar

Crafted with a 24k gold plate and 1.25-inch barrel, this innovative curling iron takes the stress out of curling your strands with its game-changing curl bar design. It’s currently 20% off during Dermstore’s Cyber Week sale.

Hot Tools 1.25 Inch CurlBar $100 $80 Buy Now

5. Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver PRO 1

The first of its kind, this revolutionary, rotating curling iron moves in both directions so you can master your curling technique and create bombshell curls effortlessly. It’s currently 25% off during Ulta’s Cyber Week sale.

Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro 1 $199 $150 Buy Now

6. Gamma+ Rainbow Korner XL Curling Iron

Designed to create natural-looking curl styles by leaving more volume towards roots and softer waves towards ends, this innovative curling iron’s conical tapered barrel saves you time on styling and is currently 25% during Macy’s Black Friday sale.