All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Combating frizz requires an arsenal of hair care products and tools. Among them are microfiber hair towels, which are largely considered the best hair towels for achieving sleeker strands and decreasing your hair’s standard drying time.

Available in traditional designs and convenient hair wraps, these innovative hair care essentials offer more absorbency than cotton towels due to their larger surface area, allowing for a quicker and more even air-dry for damp strands. Renowned for their softness as well as their efficiency, the best hair towels are significantly gentler on your strands and dry them without stripping out essential moisture. This, in turn, eliminates frizz-inducing breakage, tangles and static from occurring in the cuticle, making them excellent for preserving and maintaining your hair’s health while also encouraging softness, smoothness and shine.

While microfiber hair wraps and towels do not entirely substitute the need for styling tools, their impressive absorbency does help the hair reach your desired dryness, sleekness and bounce naturally, allowing you to use your hairdryer, straighteners and curling irons less often.

Below, explore the best hair towels that cater to a variety of hair types, textures and lengths and make excellent additions to any hair care routine.

View Gallery Related Gallery The Year of Ox Capsules Collections

DuraComfort Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel

Perfect for all hair lengths and thickness, the Dura Comfort Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel creates a faster dry time for wet hair thanks to its absorbent microfiber material. Boasting a lightweight and flexible construction that allows for convenient usage and a comfortable hair wrap, this hair towel minimizes breakage and helps you achieve a smoother air-dry.

Dura Comfort Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel $16 Buy Now

Pattern Microfiber Towel

Formulated with premium microfiber material to sufficiently and evenly dry curly, coily and kinky hair types, the Pattern Microfiber Towel is carefully crafted to draw excess moisture from damp hair without disrupting your natural curl pattern, resulting in perfectly air-dried strands with every use. Ideal for wrapping, its soft material provides a comfortable fit that keeps your hair secure and protected from breakage.

Pattern Microfiber Towel $19 Buy Now

Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap

Adding elements of charm with its polka dot pattern, the Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap expands to comfortably fit all of your hair inside, creating a speedier and more efficient dry time. Its travel-sized silhouette makes it an excellent addition to any carry-on.

Kitsch Microfiber Towel Hair Wrap $22 Buy Now

Perfect Haircare Ultra-Fine Microfiber Towel Wrap

Available in two trend-inspired colors, the Perfect Haircare Ultra-Fine Microfiber Towel Wrap uses gentle terry-cloth fabric to prevent frizz-inducing breakage, helping you achieve smoother, sleeker air-dried strands. In addition to sufficiently drying hair in 15 minutes, this top-rated hair towel also comes equipped with a drawstring closure to keep it in place and prevent it from sliding.

Perfect Haircare Ultra-Fine Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap $25 Buy Now

Luxe Beauty Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap

Ideal for hair that falls on the thicker and longer side, the Luxe Beauty Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap is made from a silky-soft, absorbent microfiber material that gently draws water from wet hair to speed up its drying time. Additionally, it prevents unflattering frizz and static that are commonly experienced with cotton hair towels while ensuring a comfortable wrap thanks to its lightweight and sturdy design. Choose between four colors that are bound to complement your go-to towels.

Luxe Beauty Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap $16 Buy Now

T3 Luxe Turban Towel

Boasting a waffle-weave microfiber texture, the T3 Luxe Turban Towel helps speed up your hair’s drying time while reducing its need for heat and styling thanks to its powerful water withdrawing abilities. After delicately removing water from your strands, this towel protects your hair from frizz, static and breakage, creating sleeker and smoother tresses.

T3 Luxe Turban Towel $30 Buy Now

DevaCurl Deva-Towel

Created with curly and wavy strands in mind, the DevaCurl Deva-Towel combats frizz with its plush microfiber material that treats both your hair and skin to a spa-quality experience. To enhance and defend your strands, it also provides anti-static protection while ensuring that your curls retain essential moisture to stay bouncy and healthy once it’s dry.

DevaCurl DevaTowel $20 Buy Now

Aquis Hair Turban

Available in seven color variations, the Aquis Hair Turban is crafted from the brand’s cutting-edge Aquitex microfiber, which is made to quickly and evenly dry damp hair, all without causing frizz and static like traditional hair wraps. Perfect for all hair types, textures and lengths, its roomy design comfortably fits all of your strands and stays in place while you carry out your post-shower routine, providing a gentle and pampering experience for you and your hair.

Aquis Hair Turban $20 Buy Now

Uchino Zero Twist Hair Towel

Boasting technology that allows for faster and more enhanced drying, the Uchino Zero Twist Hair Towel carefully pulls moisture from damp strands courtesy of its zero-twist yarn design that increases its absorbency. Its plush material not only sets the tone for a pampering experience, but imparts hair with a healthy softness and shine while smoothing frizz and static.

Uchino Zero Twist Hair Towel $42 Buy Now

Hopeshine Hair Towel Set

Available in 15 colorways and combinations, the Hopeshine Hair Towel comes stocked with three microfiber hair wraps that dry your hair quicker and delivers absorbency and softness. By creating less friction on the hair, these towels eliminate frizz-inducing breakage so you can enjoy sleeker, smoother strands without the use of heat tools.

HOPESHINE Hair Towel $18 Buy Now

Turbie Twist Microfiber Towel Set

Comprised of four fan-favorite hair wraps, the Turbie Twist Microfiber Towel set adds a pop of color to your post-shower routine while helping you achieve softer, frizz-free strands. Made with a moisture-wicking microfiber material, these soft-to-the-touch hair wraps gently blanket your damp strands and delicately dry them, accelerating the time of your typical air-dry and delivering optimal comfort.

Turbie Twist Microfiber Towel Set $29 Buy Now

Duomishu Hair Towel Wrap Set

Comprised of two towels, so you’ve always got one on deck, the Duomishu Hair Towel Wrap is created from a superfine microfiber material that is durable and soft for a comfortable experience. Delivering a secure fit, this top-rated towel set gently pulls water from damp strands while preventing frizz and static.

Duomishu Hair Towel Wrap Set $15 Buy Now