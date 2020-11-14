All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s one thing that will give pretty much every woman you know an instant mood boost and pump up her self-esteem: a good hair day. The way to achieve one is through the right hair products and tools, which is why the best hair-care gifts make for the perfect holiday presents. The gift of a good hair day is a gift that keeps on giving. And there are holiday offerings galore to choose from, including best-sellers wrapped up in shiny new packaging, treatments that will restore strands to healthy glory, minis that are great for on-the-go and so much more. We’ve narrowed it down to the best hair-care gifts of the season.

1. Pattern Mini Refresh & Reset Kit

The holiday season ushers in cooler temperatures, which can be tough on curls. Help inject some much-needed hydration into her hair with the Pattern Mini Refresh & Reset Kit, which is one of the best hair-care gifts for curly girls. The line by Tracee Ellis Ross has made quite a splash for textured hair. The trio of products includes pint sizes of the Medium Conditioner that can be used as a luxurious co-wash, the popular Leave-In Conditioner for major moisture, and the new Curl Gel for medium-hold definition.

Pattern Mini Refresh & Reset Kit $24.00 Buy Now

2. Color Wow Clean Queen: The Detox Kit

Dullness will be a thing of the past with this detox kit by Color Wow. Locks will be left shinier and fresher in minutes with this triple threat of mega cleansers. The Dream Filter Pre-Shampoo Mineral Spray gets rid of minerals and metals from well and tap water, the clean Color Security Shampoo is free of ingredients that can weigh down hair and the Color Security Conditioner adds weightless moisture while detangling. They all come in a cool clear tote with a hot pink zippered insert for a pop of color.

Color Wow Clean Queen: The Detox Kit $71.00 Buy Now

3. Joico Defy Damage Holiday Trio

Restore hair to optimum health with Joico’s limited-edition Defy Damage Holiday Trio. Designed to work with all hair types, it’ll safeguard strands from a range of damage, including heat styling, UV exposure and pollution, which all dry out hair, leaving it lackluster. The set includes the Defy Damage Protective Shampoo, Conditioner and Shield, which team up to strengthen hair bonds, leaving strands visibly stronger.

Joico Defy Damage Holiday Trio $42.98 Buy Now

4. GHD Platinum+ Styler

One of the most beloved hair tools out there, the GHD Platinum+ Styler gets a limited-edition makeover in Stardust, an iridescent white with gold accents, as well as a holiday outfit with this luxe vanity case that was inspired by the night sky. Impressively versatile, the Styler can be used to iron out hair to sleek, straight perfection, create beachy waves or big, bouncy curls. Using the optimum styling temperature of 365 degrees Fahrenheit, it leaves hair stronger and shinier.

GHD Platinum+ Styler $259.00 Buy Now

5. Fekkai CBD Scalp Calming Discovery Kit

CBD was the “It” ingredient of 2020, so it only seems natural to spread the joy of its soothing effects this holiday season. Fekkai’s set is all about calming a stressed scalp, with aloe vera gel pitching in, too. The kit includes the CBD Scalp Calming Shampoo for Medium-to-Coarse Hair, CBD Scalp Calming Hydrating Conditioner, CBD Scalp Calming Hydrating Mask and CBD Calming Supreme Oil. They’ll leave hair smelling amazing with the line’s 100 percent natural scent with violet and mimosa from the South of France, along with ambrette, rhubarb, pear blossom, orris and hemp seed. Eco-conscious, the bottles are made with 95 percent high-grade repurposed plastic and are 100 percent recyclable.

FEKKAI CBD Scalp Calming Discovery Kit $39.00 Buy Now

6. Briogeo Merry Multi-Masking Kit

Say it with self-care! Briogeo’s hair masks are tops, making this one of the best hair-care gifts. Whether her hair is fine, medium or thick, straight, wavy, curly or coily, it will feel heavenly after using these masks. The set includes a full size of the brand’s beloved Don’t Despair, Repair Honey Moisture Deep Conditioning Mask, along with two minis of Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Mask and Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood Mask. The color-safe masks tackle dryness, damage, breakage and split ends while replenishing moisture and vibrancy.

Briogeo Merry Multi-Masking Kit $36.00 Buy Now

7. Kérastase Fresh Affair Refreshing Fine Fragrance Dry Shampoo Duo

Any time you can extend a blowout for another day is a win, so this is one of the best hair-care gifts. The power couple includes a full size and travel size of Kérastase’s Fresh Affair Dry Shampoo that soaks up excess oil on the scalp and hair while leaving a delightful neroli fragrance behind. The lightweight spray is infused with vitamin E to nourish and rice starch to absorb oil. Hair is left feeling clean and looking bouncy.

Kérastase Fresh Affair Refreshing Fine Fragrance Dry Shampoo Duo $39.00 Buy Now

8. CHI for Ulta Beauty Gorgeous Blowout Kit

Save a trip to the salon over and over again with this CHI kit that contains everything one needs for the perfect blowout at home, including the CHI Rocket Dryer, a lightweight hairdryer that quickly dries hair to glossy perfection. It comes with three nozzle attachments, including a concentrator, comb and diffuser. The kit includes a CHI round brush, sectioning clips, the CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray to guard locks from heat damage, and the CHI Silk Infusion for Hair and Skin to add shine and hydration.

CHI for Ulta Beauty Gorgeous Blowout Kit $89.99 Buy Now

9. Christophe Robin Regenerating Hair Mini Set

Our hair goes through a lot, so give it the TLC it needs with this deeply healing hair ritual from Christophe Robin. Without weighing hair down, it works to regenerate and repair strands, protecting it from future damage and infusing it with moisture. Hair is left incredibly shiny with revived color. The set includes Regenerating Shampoo with Prickly Pear Oil, a daily shampoo that repairs and delivers antioxidants to smooth hair; the Regenerating Mask with Rare Prickly Pear Seed Oil to nourish roots, repair ends and boost color; and the Intense Regenerating Balm with Rare Prickly Pear Oil that can be used on the hair and body to hydrate, nourish and protect.

Christophe Robin Regenerating Hair Mini Set $50.00 Buy Now

10. Kenra Platinum Luxe Shine Holiday Kit

Shiny strands are on everyone’s holiday wish list this season, making Kenra’s Platinum Luxe Shine Holiday Kit one of the best hair-care gifts. The trio of products will leave hair as glossy as can be. The Luxe Shine Shampoo pumps up the volume and smooths to leave it extra silky, the Luxe Shine Conditioner revitalizes strands so they look and feel healthier, and the Luxe One Leave-In is a multitasker that is infused with gold to maximize shine and can be used as a heat protectant or to refresh styles.

Kenra Platinum Luxe Shine Holiday Kit $39.99 Buy Now