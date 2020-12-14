Regardless of your skin type, everyone’s hand-care regimen can benefit from the addition of one of the best hand lotions for dry skin. Formulated with the industry’s finest emollients and humectants, these nourishing hand creams provide an instant solution to dryness by strengthening the skin barrier for lasting protection and moisture. Additionally, these fan-favorite hand creams also offer relief from symptoms of cracked skin with their deeply hydrating formulations, while also boasting impressive softening and smoothing benefits.
Featuring picks that cater to a wide range of concerns including dryness, uneven texture, torn cuticles, loss of firmness and more, read on to find the best hand lotions for dry skin that will suit everyone’s hand care needs, budgets and preferences.
1. Aveeno Skin Relief Intense Moisture Hand Cream
Designed to keep hands hydrated for 24 hours, the Aveeno Skin Relief Intense Moisture Hand Cream replenishes the skin barrier for softer, smoother hands. Safe for sensitive skin types, its fast-absorbing formula also offers a soothing effect.
2. Soap & Glory Hand Food Hydrating Hand Cream
For those who prefer a fruity scent, the Soap & Glory Hand Food Hydrating Hand Cream has a delectable fragrance and delivers nourishing hydration. Its formula contains a hand-healthy blend of marshmallow extract, macadamia oil, vitamin E and shea butter for lasting moisture and softness.
3. L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
Boasting a rich, melt-into-the-skin texture, the L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream uses honey, almond extracts and coconut oil to create its fan-favorite creamy formula. These nourishing ingredients not only improve softness in dry, rough hands but also protect them from further moisture loss.
4. Seed Phytonutrients Hand Salve
Designed to absorb seamlessly into the skin without any traces of residue, the Seed Phytonutrients Hand Salve leaves your hands feeling instantly nourished and moisturized with its rich, non-greasy formula.
5. Natura Ekos Ucuuba Hand Cream
Enriched with a skin-repairing combination of Ucuuba and murumuru butters, the Natura Ekos Ucuuba Hand Cream dramatically softens and smooths the skin. Designed as a prolonged treatment to dryness, this antioxidant-rich formula keeps the skin moisturized for up to 30 hours and also promotes the natural production of collagen and elastin.
6. O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream
Created with dry, cracked hands in mind, O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream offers a concentrated formula that heals, relieves and repairs extremely damaged skin. By strengthening the moisture barrier to create a protective layer in the skin, this Amazon-favorite hand cream is known to deliver results fast.
7. Eos Shea Better Lavender Hand Cream
Harnessing the nourishing power of shea butter and the aromatherapy benefits of lavender, the Eos Shea Better Lavender Hand Cream restores instant hydration and comfort to dry hands. Featuring an innovative weather-resistant, water-resistant formula, this drugstore-favorite hand cream has you covered throughout the day.
8. Burt’s Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream
Catering to extremely dry hands, the Burt’s Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream deeply hydrates skin using baobab oil, a plant-based moisturizer that is rich in nutrients, antioxidants and omega fatty acids. Also formulated with green tea extract and a blend of watermelon seed and pumpkin oils for their soothing and softening benefits, this 99 percent natural hand cream creates smoother skin while also tending to signs of cracking.
9. Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Cream
Rough hands are no match for the Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Cream, which works hard to relieve dry skin with its ultra-moisturizing formula. Non-greasy and fast-absorbing by design, this dermatologist-recommended formula is also a suitable choice for those with hand eczema.
10. Yes to Coconut Ultra Hydrating Moisturizing Hand & Cuticle Cream
For those in need of dry cuticle relief, the Yes to Coconut Ultra Hydrating Moisturizing Hand & Cuticle Cream uses vitamin-rich virgin coconut oil and shea butter to restore moisture and softness in dry, chapped hands and rough cuticles.
11. Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Offering a powerful formula that repairs cracked hands using intense moisture, Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve combines the softening effect of a lotion with the thick texture of a salve to condition, replenish and nourish hands. It’s ideal for severely dry hands that are the result of manual labor, neglect, exposure to harsh elements and heavy industrial labor.
12. Gold Bond Ultimate Intensive Healing Hand Cream
Another intensely hydrating option, the Gold Bond Ultimate Intensive Healing Hand Cream repairs dry, problem hands with its nourishing hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested formula. Fast-absorbing and non-greasy, this drugstore hand cream is perfect for hands that always feel stripped after hand washing.
13. The Body Shop Shea Hand Cream
Designed to melt into the skin with its fast-absorbing formula, The Body Shop Shea Hand Cream uses Community Trade shea butter to douse the hands in rich moisture while also protecting them from future dryness. Free of parabens, gluten and silicones, this 100 percent vegan hand cream delivers instant softness and smoothness.
14. EltaMD So Silky Hand Crème
Equipped to combat dryness and keep your skin feeling silky-smooth around the clock, the EltaMD So Silky Hand Crème is enriched with antioxidants and ceramides to create healthier hands. Designed as a solution to fine lines, discoloration, free radical damage and dryness, its creamy-rich texture melts into the skin for a luxurious experience.
15. Caudalie Hand & Nail Cream
Fortified with antioxidants, the Caudalie Hand & Nail Cream creates baby-soft hands and lasting comfort using a moisturizing blend of polyphenols and organic, fair-trade shea butter.
16. Juice Beauty Green Apple Age Defy Hand Cream
Perfect for those with mature skin or just enjoy a lovely green apple scent, the Juice Beauty Green Apple Age Defy Hand Cream targets fine lines and wrinkles on the hands using a rejuvenating blend of soothing aloe, jojoba oil and shea butter. Also featured in this antiaging hand cream is vitamin C, which helps fade hyperpigmentation, as well as peptides to promote firmness.
17. By Terry Baume de Rose Hand Cream
Renowned for its luxurious texture, the By Terry Baume de Rose Hand Cream uses rich ingredients such as rose extract, rose butter and rosehip oil to treat the hands and elbows to nourishing, softening moisture. This lavish blend of ingredients gives the hand cream an uplifting rose scent that stays with you all day.
18. Juara Coconut Illipe Hand and Nail Balm
Created for hard-working hands in all forms, the Juara Coconut Illipe Hand and Nail Balm pampers tired and dry skin with a conditioning blend of coconut oil, sea algae, oat bran and buriti oil, plus a trio of moisture from shea, illipe and wild mangosteen butters. Together, these nourishing and deeply hydrating ingredients hydrate and plump the skin, making it a wonderful formula for those with rough skin, fine lines and wrinkles, torn cuticles and hyperpigmentation.