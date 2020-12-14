All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Regardless of your skin type, everyone’s hand-care regimen can benefit from the addition of one of the best hand lotions for dry skin. Formulated with the industry’s finest emollients and humectants, these nourishing hand creams provide an instant solution to dryness by strengthening the skin barrier for lasting protection and moisture. Additionally, these fan-favorite hand creams also offer relief from symptoms of cracked skin with their deeply hydrating formulations, while also boasting impressive softening and smoothing benefits.

Featuring picks that cater to a wide range of concerns including dryness, uneven texture, torn cuticles, loss of firmness and more, read on to find the best hand lotions for dry skin that will suit everyone’s hand care needs, budgets and preferences.

1. Aveeno Skin Relief Intense Moisture Hand Cream

Designed to keep hands hydrated for 24 hours, the Aveeno Skin Relief Intense Moisture Hand Cream replenishes the skin barrier for softer, smoother hands. Safe for sensitive skin types, its fast-absorbing formula also offers a soothing effect.

Aveeno Skin Relief Intense Moisture Hand Cream $5 Buy Now

2. Soap & Glory Hand Food Hydrating Hand Cream

For those who prefer a fruity scent, the Soap & Glory Hand Food Hydrating Hand Cream has a delectable fragrance and delivers nourishing hydration. Its formula contains a hand-healthy blend of marshmallow extract, macadamia oil, vitamin E and shea butter for lasting moisture and softness.

Soap & Glory Hand Food Hydrating Hand Cream $10 Buy Now

3. L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

Boasting a rich, melt-into-the-skin texture, the L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream uses honey, almond extracts and coconut oil to create its fan-favorite creamy formula. These nourishing ingredients not only improve softness in dry, rough hands but also protect them from further moisture loss.

L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream $29 Buy Now

4. Seed Phytonutrients Hand Salve

Designed to absorb seamlessly into the skin without any traces of residue, the Seed Phytonutrients Hand Salve leaves your hands feeling instantly nourished and moisturized with its rich, non-greasy formula.

Seed Phytonutrients Hand Salve $18 Buy Now

5. Natura Ekos Ucuuba Hand Cream

Enriched with a skin-repairing combination of Ucuuba and murumuru butters, the Natura Ekos Ucuuba Hand Cream dramatically softens and smooths the skin. Designed as a prolonged treatment to dryness, this antioxidant-rich formula keeps the skin moisturized for up to 30 hours and also promotes the natural production of collagen and elastin.

Natura Ekos Ucuuba Hand Cream $18 Buy Now

6. O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream

Created with dry, cracked hands in mind, O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream offers a concentrated formula that heals, relieves and repairs extremely damaged skin. By strengthening the moisture barrier to create a protective layer in the skin, this Amazon-favorite hand cream is known to deliver results fast.

O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream $8 Buy Now

7. Eos Shea Better Lavender Hand Cream

Harnessing the nourishing power of shea butter and the aromatherapy benefits of lavender, the Eos Shea Better Lavender Hand Cream restores instant hydration and comfort to dry hands. Featuring an innovative weather-resistant, water-resistant formula, this drugstore-favorite hand cream has you covered throughout the day.

eos Shea Better Hand Cream $4 Buy Now

8. Burt’s Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream

Catering to extremely dry hands, the Burt’s Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream deeply hydrates skin using baobab oil, a plant-based moisturizer that is rich in nutrients, antioxidants and omega fatty acids. Also formulated with green tea extract and a blend of watermelon seed and pumpkin oils for their soothing and softening benefits, this 99 percent natural hand cream creates smoother skin while also tending to signs of cracking.

Burt's Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream $7 Buy Now

9. Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Cream

Rough hands are no match for the Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Cream, which works hard to relieve dry skin with its ultra-moisturizing formula. Non-greasy and fast-absorbing by design, this dermatologist-recommended formula is also a suitable choice for those with hand eczema.

Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Creme $4 Buy Now

10. Yes to Coconut Ultra Hydrating Moisturizing Hand & Cuticle Cream

For those in need of dry cuticle relief, the Yes to Coconut Ultra Hydrating Moisturizing Hand & Cuticle Cream uses vitamin-rich virgin coconut oil and shea butter to restore moisture and softness in dry, chapped hands and rough cuticles.