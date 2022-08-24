The 15 Best Hand Soaps on Amazon That Feel And Smell Delightful

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re all washing our hands a little more these days. While there’s a time and a place for a luxury hand soap, sometimes you just want a classic, everyday staple that won’t break the bank. I certainly didn’t grow up with fancy hand soap — we were a Dial household — and I have a special affinity for drugstore hand soap. Their formulations tend to cleanse so thoroughly that your hands feel completely free of any lingering residue, unlike some of their fancier counterparts that smell and feel nice, but your hands don’t exactly get that squeaky clean feeling. When searching for the best hand soaps, there are so many different textures to choose from — straight-up foam, gel to foam, gel, cream — along with a variety of fragrances. Keep reading our hand soaps guide to find the right option for your needs from top hand soap brands.

Top Hand Soaps on Amazon for 2022

What to Look for in the Best Hand Soaps

Washing our hands is an essential part of life, so you might as well use a hand soap you enjoy. And the good news is that there are plenty of options. Here’s what to look for to pick the best one for you.

Texture : There are many different kinds of hand soap formulas, the most popular being cream-based, foamy, gel-to-foam, bar soap, exfoliating, and antibacterial. Find foam to be too drying? Try a creamy, moisturizing option or a bar of soap for extra hydration. Not a fan of goopy-feeling gels? Then maybe a gel-to-foam soap is for you. Don’t be afraid to do a little trial and error here to find out what you really like and what works best for your skin type.

Fragrance : Scent is very personal, but the good news is that with a deluge of different options, you’re sure to find something you like. Citrus and herbaceous blends are great for kitchen use, while a richer or deeper fragrance can be an excellent choice for a powder room. It all comes down to your preference.

Ingredients : It’s true that hand soap can be drying. If your skin type is dry or sensitive, keep an eye out for ingredients like aloe, shea butter or oils, like coconut or argan, which will make the soap more gentle and moisturizing overall.

Eco-Friendly : Another personal choice, but if sustainability is important to you, then look for refillable options rather than single use bottles or a bar of soap.

Whether you’re brand loyal, or you’re looking to branch out, Amazon has all the hand soap brands you grew up using, and even more newcomers, for you to select the texture, fragrance and qualities that are most important to you. Amazon also has quite the range of price points, too, from the ultra affordable to the more luxurious varieties. Here are the best hand soaps on Amazon.

Gelo Lemon, Basil + Geranium Foaming Hand Soap

Best Sustainable Hand Soap

Size : 80 oz reusable bottle and two packs of four pods

Scents : Cucumber melon + jasmine flower; sea mist, mineral + freesia

Ingredients : Shea and oat butters, essential oils

Pros : Plant-based biodegradable pods, cruelty-free, produces 97% less waste

Cons : Foamy texture goes fast

Gelo is a new eco-friendly brand and they’ve reinvented what sustainability means when it comes to hand soap. They designed tiny little pods, which are plant-based and 100% biodegradable, that encase a mixture of concentrated hand soap. You just fill the bottle with water and pop a pod in, then watch it dissolve and turn into soap. With one purchase of their starter kit, which comes with a reusable bottle and pod, you’re using 99% less plastic and 10x less emissions.

What Reviewers Say: “I’ve been trying to find ways to lessen my plastic waste. I discovered these foaming hand wash pods and was a bit skeptical as I had used other ones in tablet form that didn’t have the best scent. The Gelo Foaming Hand Wash pods have such an amazing scent and I feel our hands get really clean as well. Big thumbs up from this Gen-X’r who is trying to be better about having less of a carbon footprint.”

Dial White Tea Antibacterial Liquid Hand Soap

Best Antibacterial Hand Soap

Size : 7.5 oz

Scents : Spring water; fresh pear; aloe; Himalayan pink salt + water lily; lavender + jasmine; cherry blossom + almond; power berries; fragrance-free

Ingredients : Moisturizing conditioners, free of parabens, silicones and phthalates

Pros : Kills 99.9% of bacteria, refillable packets available

Cons : Gel texture can be drying

This number one doctor recommended antibacterial hand soap cleans effectively and completely, killing 99.9% of bateria. It’s available in the traditional liquid hand soap, a foam and a refillable packet — all of which are antibacterial. There’s a delightful variety of scents, and even a fragrance-free option for those with sensitive skin or noses.

What Reviewers Say: “The price is right and I love the way the soap smells!”

Cetaphil Gentle Cleansing Bar Hand Soap

Best Bar Hand Soap

Size : 4.5 oz bar, pack of six

Scents : Unscented

Ingredients : Proprietary blend of five nourishing ingredients

Pros : Doctor recommended for sensitive and dry skin, maintains skin’s moisture barrier, can be used on body as well

Cons : Skin doesn’t feel squeaky clean

“There’s something special about using bar soap,” says Spencer Arnold, founder of Bathing Culture, and we tend to agree! It’s one of the oldest wellness traditions around, with some recipes dating back to ancient Babylon. Cetaphi’s bar soap is the number one dermatologist recommended soap for sensitive skin types, so if you find other textures too drying — a sign of this is if your hands feel tight after using — or you’re prone to irritation of eczema, give this moisturizing bar a try.

What Reviewers Say: “The soap doesn’t have a strong smell, cleans well and doesn’t irritate sensitive areas of the body. I would recommend it to anyone.”

Caldrea Basil Blue Sage Hand Soap

Best Scented Hand Soap

Size : 10.8 oz

Scents : Tangelo palm frond; pear blossom agave; sea salt neroli; lavender cedar leaf; ginger pomelo; rosewater driftwood; gilded balsam birch; sweet pea;

Ingredients : Aloe vera, glycerin, olive oil, unique blend of essential oils,

Pros : Very moisturizing, rich scents, pretty packaging

Cons : Comes in single use plastic bottles

Caldrea is known for their collection of home cleaning products, hand care and sprays in a delightful range of scents at an affordable price. Blue sage is one of their most popular fragrances, and a personal favorite of mine. Its herbaceous cocktail of basil, sage, thyme, spearmint and rosemary make for a terrific kitchen hand soap that smells full-bodied but still somehow light and not overpowering. I also love that it’s made with plant-based and hydrating ingredients for my perpetually dry hands.

What Reviewers Say: “I first found this hand soap at a high end store and fell in love with it. Prices on Amazon are MUCH better ! I will always have a bottle of this sitting on my kitchen sink. Everyone who uses it loves it and wants to know where to get some. If you like clean and light herb smelling soaps you will love this one.”

Dove Aloe + Eucalyptus Foaming Hand Soap

Best Moisturizing Hand Soap

Size : 6.8 oz

Scents : Lemon + goji berry; shea butter + warm vanilla; cucumber + green tea; lotus flower; lavender + yogurt

Ingredients : Made with 5x more moisturizers than average bathroom hand soap, free of alcohol, dye and sulfates

Pros : Highly moisturizing, gentle on skin

Cons : Foam soap gets used up faster than gels or bars

While Dove may be known for their bar soap, it’s their foaming hand wash that we really love. The lather feels rich, soft and creamy in your hands, especially the lavender + yogurt scent, which is formulated with a bit of yogurt for even more hydration. Your hands will feel cleansed without the tightness. I especially love this one as a seasonal transitional hand soap for the fall as the temperatures start to dip — it provides just enough extra moisture to prevent chapped hands.

What Reviewers Say: “This soap really helps my son’s eczema on his hands.”

Blueland Iris Agave Hand Soap Starter Set

Best New Hand Soap Brand

Size : 9 oz bottle + four refill tablets per set

Scents : Perrine lemon; lavender eucalyptus

Ingredients : Made with clean plant-based ingredients

Pros : One of the most sustainable options out there, pretty reusable glass bottle, fresh-smelling scents, fun to watch the tablet dissolve

Cons : Read the instructions for using — put water in vessel first, not tablet, or else you’re in for a mess

“Buy once, use forever,” is the tagline from this relative newcomer brand, Blueland, and it’s true. The brand’s ‘forever’ glass bottle can be used time and time again, plus its minimalist aesthetic looks nice on any sink and with any decor style. Their tablet-based formula — fill the vessel with water then drop the tablet in — have helped eliminate over 1 billion single-use plastic bottles from landfills and oceans. Couple that with a fresh eucalyptus scent (my personal favorite) and clean-feeling hands, and you’ve covered all the possible bases.

What Reviewers Say: “So obsessed with this brand! The soaps are just another one of their great products (I already have all of their cleaning sprays, the dish soap and dishwasher tablets). They look great on the countertop and I feel so much better about buying the refillable tablets than a whole new bottle. Plus they smell great.”

Mrs. Meyer’s Basil Liquid Hand Soap

Best Drugstore Hand Soap

Size: 12.5 oz, pack of three

Scents: Lemon verbena; lavender; honeysuckle; rain water; Iowa pine; basil; orange clove; plum berry; geranium; peony; rose; mint; apple; oat blossom; rosemary; rhubarb

Ingredients: Olive oil, aloe vera, essential oils

Pros: Aromatherapuetic, plant-derived ingredients, Leaping Bunny certified

Cons: Only sold in packs of three or bulk size

Mrs. Meyer’s basil liquid hand soap is one of my classic go-tos. All of the scents are rooted in aromatherapy, and the basil is known to be grounding and uplifting. The gel hand soap feels substantial but not goopy, and my hands always feel very clean after sudsing up. It’s the perfect hand soap to have on hand when you’re cooking and need something heavy duty, but still gentle, to wash off olive oil or sauce. It’s also one of the highest scoring hand soaps on the list, with more than 8,000 reviews and an average rating of five stars.

What Reviewers Say: “My favorite hand soap. Nice and thick and cleans well.”

Molton Brown Mesmerising Oudh Accord + Gold Liquid Hand Soap

Best Classic Hand Soap

Size : 10 oz

Scents : Delicious rhubarb + rose; lime + patchouli; fiery pink pepper; refined white mulberry; orange + bergamot; heavenly gingerlily; flora luminare

Ingredients : 100% vegetarian formula

Pros : Refillable packaging that is made with 50% recycled plastic, made with 23.5-carat golden flakes, deliciously scented

Cons : Price

This Molton Brown hand soap is the favorite of Commerce Director, Adam Mansuroglu, who loves it for its silky texture, rich scent and luxurious sensibility. “Although it’s an oud, it’s not super oud-y,” he says referring to the potency fragrance of the hand soap . “People can find oud to be overwhelming, but the scent in Molton Brown’s hand soap strikes the perfect balance.” He also appreciates the special moment it creates throughout the day — and of course, the beautiful little gold flakes. “Washing your hands with this is a little luxury; it’s a pause and appreciate moment,” he says. “Being able to make your day nicer with a something as simple as a luxe hand soap like this can be transformative.”

What Reviewers Say: “A wonderful scent and beautiful package for every bathroom in the house.”

Grown Alchemist Sweet Orange, Cedarwood + Sage Hand Soap Best Natural Hand Soap Size : 16.9 oz

Scents : Cedarwood atlas, ylang ylang + tangerine; sweet orange, cedarwood + sage; Tasmanian pepper, tangerine, chamomile

Ingredients : Fennel seed, cedarwood, vitamin E, proprietary salt complex derived from hyaluronic acid, rosemary leaf, sage, sweet almond and coconut oils

Pros : 100% natural, made with bioactive botanicals, rich lather

Cons : You’ll want to wash your hands all day Although Grown Alchemist might not be a household name (yet), it’s becoming the worst-kept secret in homecare. Fantastically aromatic and impossibly gentle, the brand tapped natural cleansers fennel seed, cedarwood and rosemary leaf oil to remove grime, while antioxidant-rich vitamin E and a derivative of hyaluronic acid protect and moisturize the skin. This is one hand soap that is not only one of the best I’ve ever smelled, but that also left me truly sad when it ran out. What Reviewers Say: “I like the consistency of this soap and that it’s all-natural. The smell is wonderful and each time you wash your hands it’s like a spa experience! One bottle lasted a long time, as you don’t need very much.”

Nest New York Grapefruit Liquid Hand Soap

Best Kitchen Hand Soap

Size : 10 oz

Scents : Amalfi lemon + mint; bamboo; birchwood pine; cedar leaf + lavender; holiday; lemongrass + ginger; Moroccan amber; ocean mist + sea salt; pumpkin chai; rose noir + oud; velvet pear; Sicilian tangerine

Ingredients : Blended with natural plant extracts and antioxidants

Pros : Certified by PETA and Leaping Bunny, refreshing citrus-green scent, has a matching hand lotion (sold separately)

Cons : Fragrance may be too intense for some

Nest’s Grapefruit hand soap is one of the brand’s bestselling products — and rightfully so. Sudsing up with this nourishing gel formulation is a relaxing treat. With its strong lather and fresh scent, your hands will feel both cleansed and soft.

What Reviewers Say: “Nest soaps and lotions are second to none. If you haven’t smelled them before, trust me, you’ll be hooked when you do and you won’t believe how amazing and heavenly they smell. You won’t ever want another soap ever again.”

Method Violet + Lavender Gel Hand Soap

Best Hand Soap for Sensitive Skin

Size : 12 oz, pack of three

Scents : Hyacinth + ylang ylang; vanilla + raspberry; vetiver + amber

Ingredients : Plant-based cleansers, free of p

Pros : Sleek counter-worthy vessel made from recycled aluminum, biodegradable formula, dermatologist-tested for sensitive skin

Cons : Other scents can be hard to find

This newly launched sophisticated hand soap category from Method is as eco-friendly as it is wonderful. The smooth, shimmery silver aluminum bottle is made from recycled materials and intended to be refilled for years. Plus, it looks flattering against all kitchen fixtures and styles. This gel wash has been tested and approved by dermatologists for those with sensitive skin, but all skin types will enjoy the instant, bubbly lather and peaceful floral scent.

What Reviewers Say: “I love the smell more than any other hand soap I’ve tried. The container is awesome. I wash my hands a lot and it does not overdry. It cleans well and does a good job emulsifying oils and dirt.”

Milk + Honey Blood Orange, Ginger + Lemongrass Liquid Hand Soap

Best Organic Hand Soap

Size: 12 oz

Scents: Lavender + tea tree

Ingredients: Organic blood orange peel, organic ginger and organic lemongrass oils, organic castile soap, vegetable glycerin

Pros: Super moisturizing and calming formula, supports skin health, organic ingredients

Cons: Only two scents

Milk + Honey started in 2006 as a spa in Austin, Texas, with a focus on hyperclean ingredients and all-natural products. The spa’s explosive popularity led to the formation of their own all-natural skin and body care line based on their founding principles. Their Blood Orange, Ginger + Lemongrass hand soap is a cocktail of seriously skin-loving and healthy ingredients, including the naturally antiseptic organic blood orange peel oil to moisturize, organic ginger oil to calm inflammation, organic castile soap to cleanse and vegetable glycerin to hydrate.

What Reviewers Say: “I fell in love with this soap while visiting my sister in law who got it locally. It was one of those things she kept in the guest powder room. The smell was divine and my hands felt so soft after using it. I’m so glad I was able to find it online. It is definitely a bit more expensive than other hand soaps, but it is nice to splurge on this occasionally.”

Deborah Lippmann Balancing Act Hand Soap

Best Calming Hand Soap

Size : 15 oz

Scent notes : Almond oil

Ingredients : Vitamin B5, oatmeal, panthenol, calendula flower extract

Pros : pH balanced, soothing, developed to promote and maintain healthy skin

Cons : Lack of scent

Celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann is known for her vibrantly hued nail polishes, but in fact, she says, a good manicure begins with a healthy hand. Without finding a hand soap to her liking, she made her own. The Balancing Act hand soap was designed with an ideal pH of 5.5 to not disrupt your skin’s comfort or moisture balance. Its creamy lather makes hands feel fresh, while the skin-supporting calendula flower extract and oatmeal ingredients ensure they never get dried out.

Oribe Cote d’Azur Revitalizing Hand Soap

Best Creamy Hand Soap

Size : 10.1 oz

Scent notes : Citrus, white jasmine

Ingredients : Lemon peel extract and olive, sweet almond, meadowfoam, jasmine and grape seed oils

Pros : Thick lather, Oribe signature scent, dermatologist-tested, hydrating

Cons : Can be too rich in scent and texture for some

Staying true to the opulent Oribe brand, this creamy Revitalizing hand soap is pure decadence, with a luscious scent that bounces between citrus and floral notes, a hearty, cleansing lather and a deeply moisturizing blend chock-full of sweet almond, meadowfoam and olive oils, all brimming with vitamins and antioxidants.

What Reviewers Say: “This soap is great. Sometimes when I wash my hands with other soaps I have to use quite a bit. Just use one pump of this and it works fantastic. The pump amount is small but lathers and cleans well and saves using too much of the product. Also the smell is amazing.”

