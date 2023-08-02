The 10 Best Heating Pads for Menstrual Cramps, Muscle Aches, and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you suffer with mild, moderate, or even debilitating period cramps, you aren’t alone. In fact, approximately 31.31 million women in America are believed to suffer from menstrual pain each month, according to a Statista report. If you’re one of them, you’ve probably tried all kinds of methods to help relieve your symptoms — from hot water bottles, acupressure mats, painkillers, gentle exercise or just camping out in your favorite pajamas for a day or so.

One method you may not have tried is a heating pad. “Heated pads, also known as heating pads, can offer several benefits for relieving cramps,” explains Stewart Parnacott, an instructor at Baylor College of Medicine. “The application of heat helps to dilate blood vessels and increase blood flow to the affected area. This increased circulation can reduce muscle tension and alleviate discomfort associated with menstrual, muscle, or abdominal cramps. Additionally, the warmth from heated pads can provide a soothing sensation, promoting relaxation and easing the intensity of cramping sensations”.

If you’re wondering how this differs from a hot water bottle, Dr. Hannah Schroeder, who specializes in Naturopathic Medicine explains: “Heating pads are usually electric, so unlike a hot water bottle, a heating pad doesn’t need to be filled with hot water every time you want to use it — you can just plug it into any outlet near you”. They can also be a more effective option for women who have more intense menstrual cramps, or endometriosis which can cause more debilitating uterine cramping. “Just plug the cord into an electric outlet, turn the pad on, and you’re good to go,” she adds.

But plug-in pads are just one option and brands such as Thermacare, Rael, and Higher Dose have created a wide range of innovative new products — from infrared sauna blankets, to portable heated devices, and wearable patches that help ease pain. It’s never been easier to tackle cramps in a way that suits your lifestyle.

Intrigued to find out more? Allow us to introduce you to 10 of the best heating pads for cramps that will help to make your next cycle much more manageable and also make cozy gift ideas, too. You’ll wonder how you ever lived without one.

Top Heating Pads for Cramps for 2023

Thermacare Air Activated Heat Wrap Best Back Heating Pad Type of hot pad: Adhesive; air activated

Adhesive; air activated Size for back pads : S/M Up to 34-inch waist L/XL; 35- to 47-inch waist

: S/M Up to 34-inch waist L/XL; 35- to 47-inch waist Pros: Can be worn discreetly, offers up to 8 hours of pain relief

Can be worn discreetly, offers up to 8 hours of pain relief Cons: Single use and have to buy different pads for the back and abdomen. Dealing with menstrual pain at work is worst, but these menstrual heat wraps from Thermacare can help to make it more manageable. Each pad is thin enough to be worn underneath clothing so you can get all the comfort of your favorite hot water bottle while you’re at a desk or on your feet all day. Just peel away the self-adhesive paper at the back before applying the wrap to your lower abdomen or back. Deep heat is then delivered straight to your body to relieve cramps and contractions for up to 8 hours. Courtesy of Amazon Thermacare Air Activated Heat Wrap 4 Pack $27 Buy Now At Amazon

Rael Heating Patch for Menstrual Cramps Best Heating Pad for Travel Type of hot pad: Air-activated adhesive

Air-activated adhesive Size: 6.18″ x 4.72″ x 1.54″; 6.38 Ounces

6.18″ x 4.72″ x 1.54″; 6.38 Ounces Pros: Can be used on the back or abdomen, contains natural oils, discreet, travel friendly

Can be used on the back or abdomen, contains natural oils, discreet, travel friendly Cons: Single use For natural pain relief on the move, Rael’s compact heating pads are a great essential to pack in your suitcase. Each pad starts to warm up as soon as it’s unwrapped, while diffusing natural lemon, jasmine, and rose oils. These oils soothe cramps in the abdomen for up to 8 hours while promoting blood flow and relaxing the muscles. They can also be placed on the back or abdomen — or wherever you feel the most discomfort. Courtesy of Amazon Rael Heating Patch for Menstrual Cramps $12.99 $11.98 Buy Now At Amazon

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket Best Blanket for Menstrual Cramps Type of hot pad: Electric, far infrared blanket

Electric, far infrared blanket Size: 1 x 71″ (180 x 180 cm), unfolded. Maximum interior circumference when in use is approximately 65″ (165 cm)

1 x 71″ (180 x 180 cm), unfolded. Maximum interior circumference when in use is approximately 65″ (165 cm) Pros: Good investment which can be used every month, or as much as you want. Also treats whole body.

Good investment which can be used every month, or as much as you want. Also treats whole body. Cons: Very expensive, need space to store it. Many women find that on the first and second day of their period when pain is at its worst, their whole body can feel achy — especially the legs and back. If that sounds familiar, you’ll love this Infrared sauna blanket from HigherDose that enhances deep relaxation and improves circulation with far infrared heat. Simply slip inside the sauna bag, turn it on and lie back and relax for up to 45 minutes while easing your cramps, aches, and pains. Yes it’s an investment but trust us, it’s worth it, and has benefits way beyond cramp relief. Courtesy of Higherdose HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket $699 Buy Now At Higherdose HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket $699 Buy Now at Revolve HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket $699 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Sunbeam XpressHeat Heating Pad Best Cordless Heating Pad Type of hot pad: Wearable device, cordless, rechargeable

Wearable device, cordless, rechargeable Size: 9.5″ x 12″

9.5″ x 12″ Pros: Rechargeable battery, pain relief for up to four hours, three heat settings

Rechargeable battery, pain relief for up to four hours, three heat settings Cons: Not that discreet and can’t be worn beneath clothes “One of the top choices among my patients is the Sunbeam XpressHeat Heating Pad, renowned for its lightning-fast heat-up feature, delivering the desired warmth within a mere 30 seconds,” says Parnacott. “This quick heating capability allows patients to experience almost instant relief for sore muscles and pain.” With multiple heat settings, users can also easily tailor the temperature to their comfort level and specific needs. The soft and flexible fabric cover ensures that heat is evenly distributed across the treatment area, promoting better pain relief and soothing comfort. We also love the larger size for treating big muscle groups or covering a broader area of discomfort. Courtesy of Walmart Sunbeam XpressHeat Heating Pad $104.99 $86 Buy Now At Walmart

PureRelief XL King Size Heating Pad Best Period Pain Relief Device Type of hot pad: Electric

Electric Size: 12” x 24”

12” x 24” Pros: Extra-large size, six heat settings, soft cover

Extra-large size, six heat settings, soft cover Cons: May not be powerful enough for very severe cramps “My patients also love the PureRelief XL King Size Heating Pad, which offers extended coverage and therapeutic warmth,” says Parnacott. “This generously sized pad provides full-body relief, making it ideal for addressing back pain, cramps, and other muscle discomforts”. It has six heat settings which allow you to customize the intensity and duration of the heat via the digital LCD controller, while an auto-off function keeps you safe if you doze off while using it. We’re also big fans of the ultra-soft microplush fabric cover that adds all the coziness of your favorite hot water bottle. Courtesy of Amazon PureRelief XL King Size Heating Pad $39.99 $34.99 Buy Now At Amazon

Ostrichpillow Heatbag Best Microwavable Heating Pad Type of hot pad: Heats up in microwave or boil in water

Heats up in microwave or boil in water Size: 32 x 16.5 x 6 cm; 1.02 kilograms

32 x 16.5 x 6 cm; 1.02 kilograms Pros: Doesn’t use water, heats up quickly in the microwave, can also be used cold

Doesn’t use water, heats up quickly in the microwave, can also be used cold Cons: Need a microwave or hob to use it so not ideal for travel While the Ostrichpillow Heatbag looks very similar to a hot water bottle, and it cleverly retains heat for far longer thanks to a natural inner clay core and layer of smart foam. This allows the bag to release heat slowly to the area of the body you’re treating without burning or heating the skin up too much. To use, heat it up in the microwave for 35 seconds or boil the insert in water for five minutes and slip it inside the washable cover. Courtesy of Amazon Ostrichpillow Heatbag $60 Buy Now At Amazon

Geniani Extra Large Electric Heating Pad Best Heating Pad for Menstrual Cramps Type of hot pad: Electric

Electric Size: 12″x 24″ XL

12″x 24″ XL Pros: King size, designed to ease very severe cramps, low, medium, or high temperature settings, auto shutoff.

King size, designed to ease very severe cramps, low, medium, or high temperature settings, auto shutoff. Cons: Can be hard to position the plug lead when using it in certain positions on the body. If you find it more comforting and helpful to treat the whole of your abdomen rather than one specific spot, this extra-large heating pad can help. Once plugged in, the electric pad heats up in seconds and can be adjusted to your perfect heat with low, medium, or high temperature settings. The super-soft plush cover gives it all the coziness of a blanket while the two-hour auto shutoff makes it safe to use when you’re taking a nap. The cover is also machine washable. Courtesy of Amazon Geniani Extra Large Electric Heating Pad $29.97 $21.97 Buy Now At Amazon

Comfytemp Electric Heating Pad Best Moist and Dry Heating Pad Type of hot pad: Electric

Electric Size: 12” x 24”

12” x 24” Pros: 3 heat settings, auto shutoff, can be moved around the body, machine washable flannel cover

3 heat settings, auto shutoff, can be moved around the body, machine washable flannel cover Cons: You have to stay seated next to a power socket while in use This soft heated pad is covered in soft flannel, and designed to be moved around the body so you can interchange between your abdomen or back for optimum relief. You can choose between three heat levels that relax the muscles and improve the circulation of blood, easing cramps at the same time. It has a safety auto shutoff function, and a stay-on function if you want to use it for a longer stint — just make sure it’s not at a time when you’re at risk of falling asleep. Courtesy of Walmart Comfytemp Electric Heating Pad $19.99 Buy Now At Walmart

Slimpal Portable Heating Pads Best Portable Heating Pad for Cramps Type of hot pad: Portable and battery powered

Portable and battery powered Size: 7.48” x 3.35” x 0.98”

7.48” x 3.35” x 0.98” Pros: Portable, wireless with three different heat and massage settings

Portable, wireless with three different heat and massage settings Cons: Some reviewers note battery life doesn’t hold for the full 8 hours If you want to enjoy the comfort of an electric heating pad without being stuck sitting in one position, this cordless device delivers up to 8 hours of stable heat to the body. Once attached around the abdomen, choose from three vibration massage and heat modes with the handy buttons, and start enjoying relief in just five seconds. We love that this device can be moved around and used on the stomach or back, and has the option of 60, 120, or 180-minute shutoff options. Courtesy of Amazon Slimpal Portable Heating Pads $34.99 $19.99 Buy Now At Amazon

Gamago Avocado Heating Pad Best Cute Heating Pad for Cramps Type of hot pad: Microwaveable

Microwaveable Size: 10.75” x 1.25” x 9.5”; 1.87 Pounds

10.75” x 1.25” x 9.5”; 1.87 Pounds Pros: Easy to use, affordable, great gift idea

Easy to use, affordable, great gift idea Cons: Heat doesn’t last as long as an electric heated pad, requires a microwave If you’re looking for a cute gift for a friend who’s struggling with menstrual pain, this Gamago Avocado Heating Pad is sure to cheer them up and ease their cramps. It’s filled with eco-friendly buckwheat and lavender and heats up in just over a minute in the microwave omitting a gorgeous, relaxing scent. We love its soft and cozy cover that’s comforting on the skin and great for hugging or placing over the affected area. Courtesy of Amazon GAMAGO Avocado Heating Pad $34.99 $32.89 Buy Now At Amazon

How Long to Use a Heating Pad for Cramps

If you’re wondering, “how long can I use a heating pad for cramps?,” we have your answer. To use heated pads safely, it’s essential to follow some best practices. “Firstly, ensure that the heated pad has a temperature control feature to avoid excessive heat exposure,” explains Parnacott. “Always place a cloth or towel between the heated pad and your skin to prevent burns or discomfort. Then, limit the duration of use to 20 to 30 minutes at a time, and avoid falling asleep with the pad on”.

Adrienne Ton, a board-certified family nurse practitioner and Director of Clinical Operations at TBD Health says that the best place to put the pad is typically on the lower abdomen, over where the uterus causing the cramping is. “Basically, below the belly button but above the mons pubis.” She suggests making sure there’s a towel between your body and the heated source to avoid burns or sensitive skin.

Dr. Hannah Schroeder adds, “One major thing to keep in mind is the potential risk for burns. If a heat source is left on the skin for too long, this could result in a burn.” She also warns that you need to be very careful not to fall asleep with a heating pad on for this reason. “Outside of this, leaving heating pads on for too long could also potentially increase risk for fire or electrocution.”

How to Reduce Period Pain at Home

While heating pads can help to ease very painful menstrual cramps, there are many other options you can try as well. From over-the-counter medications, to natural remedies and acupressure, here are a few different ways to tackle periods cramps at home.

Over-the-counter medication: “OTC pain medications are always an option and definitely not a bad choice,” says Dr. Schroeder. “They work quickly, they work well, and they’re safe when used appropriately.” Always check with your doctor and follow the directions for OTC pain medications as listed on the bottle — taking too much pain medication can cause stomach ulcers or a type of stomach irritation and inflammation called gastritis.

“OTC pain medications are always an option and definitely not a bad choice,” says Dr. Schroeder. “They work quickly, they work well, and they’re safe when used appropriately.” Always check with your doctor and follow the directions for OTC pain medications as listed on the bottle — taking too much pain medication can cause stomach ulcers or a type of stomach irritation and inflammation called gastritis. Yoga and gentle exercise: Dr Schroeder believes that gentle movement and yoga can be a great natural way to alleviate the pain of menstruation. “Several studies indicate that yoga can be used to reduce menstrual cramping and period pain. What’s great about this option is that it’s free and is something you can do at home, any time,” says Dr. Schroeder. She advises trying gentle side-lying twists: “Start by lying on the floor, face up. Bring your knees into your chest. Lay your arms out on either side into a “T,” then gently rotate your knees over to one side, taking your time. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds, then bring your knees back to center. Repeat on the other side”.

Dr Schroeder believes that gentle movement and yoga can be a great natural way to alleviate the pain of menstruation. “Several studies indicate that yoga can be used to reduce menstrual cramping and period pain. What’s great about this option is that it’s free and is something you can do at home, any time,” says Dr. Schroeder. She advises trying gentle side-lying twists: “Start by lying on the floor, face up. Bring your knees into your chest. Lay your arms out on either side into a “T,” then gently rotate your knees over to one side, taking your time. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds, then bring your knees back to center. Repeat on the other side”. Natural remedies: Natural remedies such as Cramp Bark (aka Viburnum opulus) are believed to help relieve menstrual cramping. “Cramp bark is a botanical remedy with anti-spasmodic actions,” explains Dr Schroeder. “Traditionally, it has been given for menstrual pain and cramping because of its relaxing effect on the smooth muscle of the uterus. It’s important to note that this should not be consumed by children or adolescents and should be avoided during pregnancy and breast feeding.

Natural remedies such as Cramp Bark (aka Viburnum opulus) are believed to help relieve menstrual cramping. “Cramp bark is a botanical remedy with anti-spasmodic actions,” explains Dr Schroeder. “Traditionally, it has been given for menstrual pain and cramping because of its relaxing effect on the smooth muscle of the uterus. It’s important to note that this should not be consumed by children or adolescents and should be avoided during pregnancy and breast feeding. Acupressure: Acupressure is another relatively safe option that you can do for free at home any time. Dr. Schroeder shares two acupressure points that are typically used for menstrual cramps in Traditional Chinese Medicine theory: “The LIV2 (Liver 2) point is located on top of the foot, in between the big toe and the second toe, right at the web where the two toes meet. Press and hold in this spot for 1 minute,” she says. You can also try the SP8 (Spleen 8) point. “To locate this point, start in a seated position with your knee bent. Find your knee cap, then locate the dip just below the knee cap,” Dr. Schroeder explains. From there, she says you should bring your finger to the inside the knee — “your finger will naturally fall into a dip right under that inner knee bone (that bone is the tibia).” Now that you’ve located that depression, place your hand against your lower leg with your index finger against the dip under the tibia, and fingers together. “SP8 will be right below your pinkie finger when your hand is in this position. If you’re finding that the pain is severe and/or not relieved with these types of measures, you should speak with a healthcare provider about other options such as hormonal birth control and/or other studies that may need to be done to evaluate the cause of painful cramps,” advises Ton.

How We Chose the Best Heating Pads for Cramps

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike. Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections.

To select the best heating pads for menstrual cramps and muscle aches, one reporter interviewed three medical professionals for their input on how heating pads work and what to look out for in the best options. Using our expert’s advice, we combed through offerings from multiple retailers to find top-rated heating pads. We included a mix of portable heating pads, microwavable heating pads, and cordless heating pads. Learn more about us here.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Hannah Schroeder ND is a member of Sonoran University’s full-time clinical faculty. She completed two years of general medicine residency at a rigorous, multidisciplinary teaching clinic. She has also completed additional training in herbalism – a 96-hour of Introductory Herbalist Apprenticeship, and a 36-hour Herbalism course in ovarian, uterine, breast, menstrual, and menopausal health.

Adrienne Ton, APRN-CNP, is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner and Director of Clinical Operations at TBD Health. She hopes to create more positive experiences for those who’ve traditionally had bad (even traumatizing) experiences with their sexual health in the medical settings.

Stewart Parnacott is an Instructor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. With a passion for healthcare innovation, Parnacott also proudly holds the esteemed title of Chief Certified Registered Nurse Anaesthetist (CRNA) at a leading medical school. As a driving force in the medical field, he combines precision, compassion, and cutting-edge knowledge to revolutionize patient care.

Meet the Author

Cat Hufton is a London-based fashion, beauty and lifestyle journalist who has written for some of the world’s best luxury e-commerce companies and publications including InStyle, Harper’s Bazaar, Byrdie, and Footwear News. She is an avid online shopper and has tested hundreds of products during her career giving her a keen eye for what’s worth your hard dollars.