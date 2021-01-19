All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

For those seeking natural hair dye alternatives, opting for one of the best henna hair dyes allows you to safely color treat your strands without comprising on richness or effectiveness. A centuries-old beauty staple made from pure henna powder, which is packed with nutrients and natural color pigments, they do not contain some of the chemicals and additives commonly found in traditional hair dyes such as parabens, alcohol, ammonia, peroxide, paraphenylenediamine, fragrance and more. Excluding some of these potentially irritating ingredients not only prevents damage to your tresses, but also makes for a viable solution for those with sensitive scalps.

Beyond the realms of at-home hair coloring, the best henna hair dyes also boast several benefits that cater to the overall health of your strands. In addition to minimizing damage and breakage, henna has been found to have a stimulating effect on the scalp and hair follicles, resulting in increased hair growth, strength and thickness. Its conditioning composition allows it to double as a nutritive hair mask, improving the hair’s hydration, softness and shine while combating common hair care woes such as split ends, frizz and dryness. For those with oily scalps, henna powder hair dye also works to balance sebum production and the pH levels of the scalp, making it a great cleanser and anti-dandruff solution as well.

Below, find the best henna hair dyes in a variety of shades and permanence levels that perform everything from root touch-ups to full-on transformations.

Godrej Nupur Henna Powder

Made from 100% pure henna powder, the Godrej Nupur Henna Powder doubles as a dye and nourishing hair conditioner, thanks to the brand’s hair-healthy composition. Comprised of natural herbs such as hydrating aloe vera, strengthening brahmi and soothing shikakai, this top-rated henna hair dye darkens your strands while also promoting growth, shine and health.

Zenia Pure Natural Henna Powder

Suitable for all hair types thanks to its vegan formulation, which is free of metallic salts, ammonia, pesticides, peroxides and other hair-damaging ingredients, the Zenia Pure Natural Henna Powder features pure henna powder that has been sifted three times. In addition to providing an organic hair dye alternative, this versatile powder has also been found to help prevent dandruff due to its nourishing effect on the hair follicles.

Surya Brasil Henna Cream Hair Color and Conditioner

Boasting a vast shade range, the Surya Brasil Henna Cream Hair Color and Conditioner is a semi-permanent hair dye comprised of natural plant extracts in order to provide a safer at-home hair dyeing experience. Perfect for concealing grays and giving your hair a temporary new hue, this certified vegan henna hair dye is fortified with hair-healthy ingredients such as aloe vera, chamomile, hazelnut and other antioxidant-rich minerals to ensure that your tresses maintain their health, thickness and softness after every use.

The Henna Guys Henna Hair & Beard Color Dye

Available in 13 shades and made with plant-based ingredients, The Henna Guys’ Henna Hair & Beard Dye allows you to enhance your natural hair color without inflicting damage or breakage. Free of ammonia, peroxide, alcohol, PPD and metallic salts, this vegan-friendly hair dye features triple-sifted henna powder and prevents split ends and dryness with its nourishing formula, making it suitable for all hair types.

Just Jaivik Organic Henna Powder

Imparting a natural-looking auburn color to hair, the Just Javik Organic Henna Powder uses triple-sifted henna powder to color and condition your strands, creating shinier, softer and healthier hair. Safe for sensitive scalps, this henna powder is free of harmful chemicals and additives, including allergy-inducing PPD.

Rainbow Research Henna Hair Color and Conditioner

Formulated without preservatives, additives or chemicals, the Rainbow Research Henna Hair Color and Conditioner is made from natural henna powder and delivers rich color that lasts up to four to six weeks. Available in 11 shades, it also provides a deep conditioning treatment for your strands as it dyes them, increasing your hair’s natural softness, shine and volume as it protects it from breakage and dryness.

Reshma Beauty Henna Hair Color

Available in two brunette shades and one vibrant violet hue, the Reshma Beauty Henna Hair Color combines 100 percent organic, triple-sifted henna powder with natural herbs to create striking color. A convenient 30-minute treatment, this top-rated henna hair dye also promotes thicker, healthier strands after each usage thanks to its paraben-free, alcohol-free, fragrance-free, ammonia-free and peroxide-free formula.

Mi Nature Henna Powder

Made from sustainably sourced henna powder, the Mi Nature Henna Powder delivers a rich brown hair color while avoiding the harmful chemicals and preservatives found in traditional hair dyes such as PPD, metallic salts, ammonia and peroxide. As it restores your hair’s vibrancy, it infuses rich moisture to keep your hair sufficiently hydrated, conditioned and nourished.

MB Herbals Henna Powder

Triple-sifted and non-radiated, the MB Herbals Pure Henna Powder is best suited for those with naturally red hair due to its orange-y hue. In addition to concealing grays and evenly covering your strands in rich color, this PPD-free, ammonia-free, sulfate-free and phthalate-free henna powder has also been found to stimulate hair growth thanks to its nutrient-rich composition.

