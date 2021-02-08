All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Caring for your infant’s scalp and hair health requires the same — if not more — careful consideration as the rest of their developing bodies. When choosing the best infant hair products, experts recommend building a routine around the basics as infants between the ages of two months and one year typically need a gentle shampoo or baby oil as their hair begins to grow. Beyond this age range, it’s time to incorporate gentle and baby-safe conditioners, leave-in conditioners and detanglers to ensure that their hair is being properly nourished and hydrated.

Paying close attention to the ingredients list is also essential. As your baby’s skin is developing, you’ll want to avoid harsh additives, chemicals and fragrances to prevent hindering its health or exacerbating woes such as sensitivity, eczema and cradle cap. The best infant hair products also boast multipurpose formulas, allowing them to multitask and serve multiple purposes; it’s not uncommon to see shampoos that double as body washes or conditioners that also act as detanglers.

Below, find the best infant hair products that will help nurture and nourish your baby’s scalp and hair.

SheaMoisture 100% Virgin Coconut Wash & Shampoo

Formulated with soothing and baby-safe ingredients, the SheaMoisture 100% Virgin Coconut Wash & Shampoo is a two-in-one formula that combines coconut oil and murumuru butter to gently cleanse and nourish your infant and toddler’s scalp, hair and skin without irritation or stripping away essential oils.

Johnson’s Baby Oil

Designed to replenish and lock in moisture, Johnson’s Baby Oil acts as a nourishing scalp and hair conditioner for infants thanks to its versatile dermatologist-tested formula, which is made up of 100 percent mineral oil and creates a protective barrier for your baby’s skin.

California BabyCalming Hair Detangler Spray

Acting as both a leave-in conditioner and detangler spray, the California BabyCalming Hair Detangler Spray infuses your baby’s hair with lasting moisture courtesy of its calming and conditioning quinoa extract-enriched formula. Perfect for all ages, this plant-based, baby-safe product increases your toddler’s hair’s softness, manageability and shine while keeping tangles, knots and frizz at bay.

Aveeno Baby Gentle Wash & Shampoo

A shampoo and body wash all-in-one, the Aveeno Baby Gentle Wash & Shampoo was created with sensitive skin in mind with its delicately made formula. Fortified with natural oat extract, which is packed with skin- and hair-healthy vitamins, minerals and proteins, this pediatrician-recommended bathtime essential creates a gentle lather that wraps your infant in nourishment from head to toe.

Frobabies Hair Detangle Me Baby Leave-in Conditioner

For strands in need of some extra moisture, the Frobabies Hair Detangle Me Baby Leave-in Conditioner delivers a loving dose of T.L.C. with its hydrating formula. Enriched with honey to condition and nourish your infant’s tresses, this top-rated detangling leave-in conditioner boosts shine, softness and manageability as it supports the overall health of your baby’s hair.

Burt’s Bees Baby Nourishing Baby Oil

Condition your baby’s scalp and hair with Burt’s Bees Baby Nourishing Baby Oil, an organic apricot and grape seed oil-packed formula that delivers vitamins, minerals and antioxidants where they’re needed to soothe, repair, hydrate and nurture.

Fairy Tales Hair Care Curly-Q Curly Hair Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Gently cleansing and intensely moisturizing, the Fairy Tales Hair Care Curly-Q Curly Hair Shampoo and Conditioner Set fills the gaps in your toddler’s hair care routine with its nourishing formula. Featuring a blend of quinoa, avocado butter and jojoba oil, this shampoo and conditioner duo strengthens, conditions and repairs strands as it helps lock in hydration and prevent frizz and tangles.

Pipette Baby Oil

Multipurpose by design, the Pipette Baby Oil acts as a nourishing conditioner with its baby-safe and replenishing formula, which is expertly crafted to support and nurture your little one’s developing skin. Comprised of açaí berry sterols, vitamin E, ceramides and squalene, this fragrance-free and non-toxic baby oil restores balance and moisture to your baby’s scalp and skin.

Mustela Cradle Cap Foam Shampoo for Newborns

Formulated to relieve and treat symptoms of cradle cap, the Mustela Cradle Cap Foam Shampoo for Newborns gently cleanses your baby’s scalp while strengthening and protecting it. Soap-free and suitable for newborns, infants and toddlers, its made with 99 percent natural ingredients and delicately rinses away flakes while preventing new ones from forming.

Mixed Chicks Gentle Kids Conditioner

Anchored with vitamin-rich safflower seed oil, the Mixed Chicks Gentle Kids Conditioner offers an ultra-hydrating, lightweight and nourishing formula that not only improves the softness and manageability of your toddler’s hair, but supports healthy hair growth as well.

