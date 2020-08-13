All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

First there was YouTube. Then there was Instagram. Now TikTok is all the rage these days (even if its future is uncertain.) Each platform has created a plethora of beauty influencers, and the influencer economy is worth an estimated $10 billion. From all-out celebrities like Kim Kardashian West to micro-influencers, everyone and anyone with a following is looking to get in on the action. Initially, influencers served as the faces of beauty brands and collaborated on collections with major companies, putting their star power behind everything from eyeshadow palettes to skin care to hair products. Several have taken it even further and funneled their followings into launching their own beauty lines. Camila Coelho just introduced Elaluz with two lip products and much more to come, while Huda Kattan has been creating products people can’t get enough of since 2013 with Huda Beauty while continuing to grow her brand’s insanely huge Instagram following. These are the top beauty influencer brands to know.

1. Camila Coelho / Elaluz Lip & Cheek Stain

One thing about Camila Coelho is certain: The influencer knows how to find her light. And with her just launched beauty brand, Elaluz, she’s helping everyone else find theirs, too. Elaluz is mindfully formulated with clean ingredients and eco-friendly packaging. The line launched with two lip products, a hydrating treatment and a stain, and will eventually expand into more makeup, skin care and hair. Coelho looked to her own life and the products she relies on as a global jetsetter, and also tapped into her Brazilian heritage. The Lip & Cheek Stain is infused with coconut water to keep lips soft, smooth and hydrated, along with Brazilian guarana and prickly pear extract. The pretty, sheer red shade works on every skin tone and has buildable cover that won’t budge.

Elaluz Lip & Cheek Stain $24.00 Buy Now

2. Patrick Starrr / ONE/SIZE Visionary Eyeshadow Palette

Makeup isn’t just for women and Patrick Starrr reached celebrity status by showing just that. One of the biggest beauty influencers on the planet, the self-taught makeup artist is known for his bold and bright looks. He just launched his very own brand, ONE/SIZE, to share that knowledge. Starrr’s first makeup collection focuses on the eyes, with an eyeshadow palette, liquid eyeliner, gel eyeliner and liquid eyeshadow. Each shade in the Visionary Eyeshadow Palette is packed with pigment—one swipe is all that’s needed for major color. There are nine matte shades and six shimmer shades, which have pearlescent pigments for extra sparkle. The combination of universal warm and cool tones covers the bases for every skin tone.

ONE/SIZE Visionary Eyeshadow Palette $42.00 Buy Now

3. Annie Lawless / Lawless Beauty Make Me Blush Velvet Blush

For Annie Lawless, beauty truly goes more than skin deep. Before she launched Lawless Beauty in 2017, she was a certified holistic health coach, yoga instructor and founder of Suja cold-pressed juices. She wanted to share her healthy choices and as her lifestyle blog grew into so much more, Lawless Beauty became part of that. The clean cosmetics line is all about embracing the safest formulas that still deliver quality and color payoff. That’s especially true of her newest launch, Make Me Blush Velvet Blush. The talc-free, soft pressed powder formula feels like silk on the skin and blends into a beautiful flush that looks natural. Available in seven shades, it’s infused with shea butter, almond oil and squalane to moisturize and nourish the skin. For seamless application, use the new Make Me Blush Brush, a classic tapered blush brush with vegan, cruelty-free fibers that are designed to deposit pigment evenly.

Lawless Beauty Make Me Blush Velvet Blush $29.00 Buy Now

4. Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores / Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

On their own, influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores each have an impressive following on social. When they combine forces, it’s even better. They officially became a team with the launch of their skin-care line Summer Fridays. The line was brought into the world with a single produce—their Jet Lag Mask—and it remains their hero product to this day. An instant classic, it lives up to its name by erasing the signs of jet lag, including dullness, dryness and uneven texture. The creamy mask is chock full of vitamins, ceramides and antioxidants to revive skin, plus it gently exfoliating extracts.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask $48.00 Buy Now

5. Huda Kattan / Huda Beauty Glow Coco Hydrating Mist

With Huda Beauty being the juggernaut brand it is, it’s hard to remember that it started out as an influencer brand, too. Makeup artist Huda Kattan launched her beauty blog out of her Dubai apartment in 2010 and it practically exploded overnight. The same can be said when she started Huda Beauty in 2013 with false eyelashes when she couldn’t find the perfect pair. And as if one label wasn’t enough, she brought her skin-care brand, Wishful, into the world earlier this year. Her latest Huda Beauty product is Glow Coco Hydrating Mist, a three-in-one prime, set and refresh spray. True to its name, it leaves skin glowing and smells like a beach in a bottle. Skin is hydrated, soothed and balanced with a combination of coconut milk, coconut water and coconut oil.

Huda Beauty Glow Coco Hydrating Mist $35.00 Buy Now

6. Michelle Phan / Em Cosmetics All Day Wear Felt Tip Illustrative Eyeliner

It’s quite possible that Michelle Phan was the very first influencer. As proof, her first platform was blogging on Xanga back in 2003. She started her YouTube channel in 2007 and revolutionized the way we approach beauty. Phan started Em Cosmetics with L’Oréal in 2013 and eventually bought the line from the brand and relaunched it in 2017. Her All Day Wear Felt Tip Illustrative Eyeliner is the real deal. The long wear liner has a super fine, marker-esque tip to make it easy to draw bold lines with the pitch black, quick drying ink. Cruelty-free and vegan, the formula is waterproof and smudge-proof to clock impressively long hours.

Em Cosmetics All Day Wear Felt Tip Illustrative Eyeliner $21.00 Buy Now

7. Tina Craig / UBeauty Resurfacing Compound

You probably know Tina Craig better as Bagsnob. She cornered the fledging influencer landscape when she started blogging all about bags back in 2005. As she embraced beauty on her platform, too, she soon had a 13-step beauty routine. Craig took streamlining her beauty routine into her own hands by launching UBeauty in 2019 with a single product meant to replace almost all of the others, the Resurfacing Compound. The major multitasker does it all, including hydrating, smoothing, minimizing pores, brightening dark spots and fading fine lines and wrinkles. Its hero ingredient is an exclusive, patent pending resurfacing compound molecule that keeps damage at bay. Antioxidants, vitamins C and E, and retinol round out the ingredient list.

UBeauty Resurfacing Compound $148.00 Buy Now

8. Negin Mirsalehi / Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil

As Negin Mirsalehi’s six million Instagram followers know, she always has picture-perfect hair. Her honey-based hair-care line, Gisou, has something to do with that. No stranger to its not-so-secret ingredient, she comes from six generations of beekeepers on her father’s side. Mirsalehi’s mother is a hairstylist and used bees’ signature ingredients to make her own hair products. We’ve all heard about the many beauty perks of honey, which is packed with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, but there’s also propolis, which bees use to build their hives, a natural preservative that strengthens and protects hair from heat damage. Mirsalehi launched Gisou in 2015 and her top seller, the Honey Infused Hair oil, is based on her mother’s concoction. Its list of uses is long: It’s an overnight hair treatment, pre-styler and finisher, to name a few. No matter how you use it, the hair oil deeply conditions, leaving shinier, stronger strands.

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil $90.00 Buy Now