All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Following recent gym and spa closures, fitness buffs have been combing through online retailers like Amazon and more for the best infrared blankets so they can re-create sauna treatments at home. Designed to administer a spa-grade intensity of infrared light, which penetrates human tissue without the same overheating sensation as traditional saunas, infrared blankets offer an easier and more convenient solution for those who can’t book an appointment at their local spa in the wake of the pandemic.

What are the benefits of using an infrared blanket?

Infrared blankets boast several health and wellness benefits, both internally and externally. But the most popular infrared sauna blanket benefit is its detoxification effect on the body, which helps it flush out toxins. This then helps reduce the appearance of puffiness and swelling in the skin while also improving metabolic function for weight loss. The infrared blanket’s detoxifying effect on the body has also been proven to create clearer and tighter-looking skin. Sauna blankets also offer relief for those suffering from muscle soreness, body aches and joint pains. Additionally, the infrared heat also causes the blood vessels to dilate, which then promotes better circulation throughout the body. On the emotional wellness side, infrared blankets also help calm anxiety by boosting relaxation, which can also result in a better quality of sleep.

What to know before you use an infrared sauna blanket

Before you zip yourself into a sauna blanket, it’s important that you’re adequately hydrated to prevent dehydration and to continue drinking water well after your session. When selecting your temperature, it’s recommended that beginners start with lower heat settings to ensure their safety; start at 100 Fahrenheit and gradually build up to 150 Fahrenheit. The same goes for your sauna duration time as well; it’s recommended for beginners to spend 10 to 15 minutes in a sauna blanket. But once you’re acclimated, you can stay zipped in for the suggested 20 to 30 minutes. Depending on your preference and schedule, it’s best to use a sauna blanket at least three times a week to reap its full benefits.

Below, find the best infrared blankets that will help transform your home into a spa.

1. HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket V3

Designed to detoxify at an intensity seven-times higher than traditional saunas, the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket V3 rids the body of heavy metals, radiation and environmental toxins while also burning up to 600 calories. Crafted with the healing properties of amethyst tourmaline, which generates negative ions, and medical-grade magnetic strips, this top-of-the-line infrared blanket also promotes healthy blood circulation, relieves sore muscles and pains, decreases cortisol and increases serotonin to aid your body in regenerative relaxation.

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket V3 $500 Buy Now

2. Ete Etmate Sauna Blanket

Using advanced infrared technology to create a thermal effect in the body, the Ete Etmate Sauna Blanket promotes better blood circulation as it flushes out toxins from the body and improves metabolic function. Its upper double zipper design allows you to release your hands while the sauna blanket is in use while also providing a convenient user experience.

Ete Etmate Sauna Blanket $132 Buy Now

3. Gizmo Supply Digital Sauna Blanket

Durable by design, the Gizmo Supply Digital Sauna Blanket is made from a waterproof and flexible PVC material that is intended to withstand stretches and bends. Featuring two independent heating zones and digital control functionality, this infrared red blanket is convenient and easy to use.

Gizmo Supply Digital Sauna Blanket $200 Buy Now

4. InLoveArts Far-Infrared Sauna Blanket

Available in four colors, the InLoveArts Far-Infrared Sauna Blanket releases nine to 14 micrometers of far-infrared radiation, making it a highly effective method for detoxifying the body. Featuring an automatic shut-off feature and two heating zones, this top-rated sauna blanket only requires 10 minutes to heat up, detoxify and cool down.

InLoveArts Far-Infrared Sauna Blanket $120 Buy Now

5. TOPQSC Sauna Blanket

Crafted from a waterproof Oxford cloth material, the TOPQSC Sauna Blanket offers long-lasting service and a safe at-home sauna experience with its automatic shut-off feature, which stops heating and disconnects from the line once the temperature reaches 85 degrees. Ideal for those looking to detoxify the body of toxins and tend to sore muscles and aches, this deeply relaxing treatment will leave your entire body feeling invigorated and renewed.

TOPQSC Sauna Blanket $125 Buy Now

6. Fencia Sauna Blanket

Promoting overall better wellness with its detoxifying and restorative benefits, the Fencia Sauna Blanket’s infrared technology penetrates deep to relieve the body of stress and tension while also improving the quality of the skin by promoting the detoxification of the cells. Its thoughtful design allows your arms and hands to have full mobility as you relax.

Fencia Sauna Blanket $160 Buy Now