Your at-home blowout will only be as good as your heat tools. If frizz and static are an inevitable end result of your efforts, it may be time to invest in one of the best infrared hair dryers. Utilizing far-infrared heat technology, these innovative devices produce a shorter wavelength that increases the speed of your hair’s dry time by heating the follicle from the inside out, resulting in a salon-quality finish.

Offering a gentler and more concentrated airflow than traditional hair dryers, the best infrared hair dryers also minimize damage to your strands by creating a protective layer around them, which helps prevent overheating your hair and scalp. Far-infrared heat is believed to help improve the health of your scalp by stimulating circulation, translating to stronger, thicker tresses. These heat tools also counteract the positive, static-causing ions in your hair using ceramic and tourmaline negative ion technology, which sufficiently seals the cuticle and removes water molecules from the follicle faster, resulting in sleeker, smoother and shinier hair in a fraction of the time it normally takes standard hair dryers.

Suitable for all hair types, lengths and textures, infrared blow dryers come with various heat, speed settings and attachment heads to create a customizable experience and also boast lightweight, ergonomic designs to eliminate discomfort while using them. Below, explore the best infrared hair dryers that will not only elevate your at-home styling routine but help you achieve frizz-free and healthier strands.

Jinri Professional Hair Dryer

Running on an 1,875-watt AC motor, the Jinri Professional Hair Dryer is designed to dry your hair 45 percent faster than traditional hair dryers. Since it emits far-infrared heat, this ceramic hair dryer helps protect your hair from damage while minimizing frizz and static. Equipped with three heat settings, two speed settings and a cool shot feature, it’s suitable for all hair types and creates a salon-quality finish.

JINRI Professional Hair Dryer $50 Buy Now

Prizm 1875-Watt Professional Hair Dryer

Charged with negative ions and created to produce infrared heat, the Prizm 1875-Watt Professional Hair Dryer stimulates the scalp and follicles to promote healthier strands while expediting your hair’s dry time. Delivering a customized experience with its three-level heat adjustments, two fan speeds, cool shot feature and head attachments, this ceramic tourmaline coated hair dryer eliminates frizz while boosting shine and softness.

Prizm 1875-Watt Professional Hair Dryer $40 Buy Now

Elchim 3900 Healthy Ionic Hair Dryer

By creating a consistent and powerful airflow, the Elchim 3900 Healthy Ionic Hair Dryer‘s ionic and ceramic technology successfully dries your hair 30 percent faster than traditional hair dryers, even for those with thick strands. Its ionic heat also protects your hair from overheating and moisture loss, so you can enjoy evenly dried, frizz-free and lustrously shiny tresses after each usage.

Elchim 3900 Healthy Ionic Hair Dryer $179 Buy Now

Croc Crystalline One Touch Infrared Dryer

Powered by ceramic and tourmaline technology, the Croc Crystalline One Touch Infrared Dryer offers an ion-based conditioning treatment for your hair, ensuring that it’s sufficiently dried and protected. Using Pico infrared heat, this innovative hair dryer detoxifies and sanitizes your strands as it removes water from them by emitting two-times more infrared lights than other infrared hair dryers, reducing heat damage and sealing the cuticle for smoother, sleeker and frizz-free hair.

Croc Crystalline One Touch Infrared Dryer $100 Buy Now

NuMe Signature Dryer

Perfect for all hair types and textures, especially those with fine hair, the NuMe Signature Dryer gently dries your hair with non-damaging infrared heat and ionic technology, which allows for even distribution throughout your strands and faster removal of water molecules. The top-rated hair dryer comes with two concentrators and is able to switch between three temperature settings, two speed settings and a cold shot feature so you can achieve frizz-free, perfectly dried and healthier strands.

NuMe Signature Hair Dryer $120 Buy Now

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Portofino Dryer

Harnessing the power of a 2000-watt Italian motor, the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Portofino Dryer is expertly crafted with nano-titanium technology so it can evenly distribute heat throughout your hair quickly without causing damage to the follicles. It also utilizes negative ions to prevent static and sufficiently close the cuticle to keep frizz at bay. Choose between six heat and speed settings and its two concentrator attachments to create your perfect blowout.

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Portofino Dryer $140 Buy Now

T3 Micro Featherweight Luxe 2i Dryer

Engineered with the brand’s T3 Tourmaline + SoftAire technology, the T3 Featherweight Luxe 2i Hair Dryer accelerates dry time while boasting impressive hair health benefits. In addition to increasing your strands’ overall shine, body and style retention, this top-rated luxury hair dryer combines negative ions and far-infrared heat to emit an enriched airflow, which protects your hair from damage as it minimizes frizz and static. Not only does it operate fast, but its sleek, ergonomic design makes for an enjoyable and seamless experience.

T3 Micro Featherweight Luxe 2i Dryer $250 Buy Now

VAV Professional Ionic Hair Dryer

Featuring a salon-quality 1,875-watt motor, the VAV Professional Ionic Hair Dryer helps you achieve sleeker, voluminous and healthier hair while decreasing your time spent in front of the mirror with infrared heat. Safe and suitable for all hair types, it reduces damage and comes stocked with three heat settings, two speed settings and three attachment nozzles.

VAV Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $57 Buy Now

Wazor Pro Infrared Ionic Hair Dryer

Built to last and deliver salon-quality results, the Wazor Pro Infrared Ionic Hair Dryer emits a steady airflow infrared heat directly into the follicle to speed up your hair’s drying time while creating a protective layer of defense against heat damage. It also comes with three heat settings, two speed settings, a cool shot feature and three head attachments to best suit every hair type, texture and length.

Wazor Pro Infrared Ionic Hair Dryer $60 Buy Now

Revlon 1875W Infrared Heat Hair Dryer

Achieve your healthiest hair ever with the Revlon 1875W Infrared Heat Hair Dryer, a top-rated hair dryer that combines infrared and tourmaline ionic technology to enhance your hair’s manageability, shine and softness while also minimizing breakage and damage to the follicle. To create a full-on salon experience, it comes with a concentrator and diffuser attachment, plus three hair-sectioning clips so you can reach every strand.

Revlon 1875W Infrared Heat Hair Dryer $22 Buy Now