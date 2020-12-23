All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The benefits of jade rolling date back centuries, but the beauty treatment has had a recent resurgence among Millennial skin-care enthusiasts. Renowned for its de-puffing and detoxifying effects on the skin, jade rollers aid in lymph drainage and increases blood circulation, which results in the purification and balancing of the skin.

By removing toxins and excess fluid from the skin, frequent usage of the best jade rollers has been found to temporarily tighten, firm and contour the skin in addition to reducing puffiness, dark under-eye circles and wrinkles around the eyes. Suitable for all skin types and any morning or nighttime skin-care routine, the rolling method has been found to act as a gentle exfoliator and stimulator of collagen, which may help improve elasticity and radiance in the skin over time.

In certain cases, some may notice that jade rolling can reduce the intensity and frequency of breakouts around the chin and jawline since it eliminates toxin build-up from these acne-prone areas. Those using skin-care products that cater to acne, dullness, wrinkles, redness and more may see improvement in their efficacy if they use a jade roller after application; the beauty tool gently massages the product into the skin and creates a deeper penetration compared to when you apply it with your hands alone.

Outside of the realms of skin care, the best jade rollers also help release tension in the muscles of face, reduce inflammation and has been found to relieve symptoms of stress and headaches with its cooling stone and soothing rolling massage. Spiritually, jade is a healing stone that is a symbol of purity and tranquility. Associated with the heart chakra, it soothes the mind, releases negative thoughts and is thought to increase love and attract good luck.

Below, find the best jade rollers that not only de-puff and detoxify but also promote a radiant, healthy glow.

Atahana Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set

Representing the heart chakra and designed to balance your chi, the Atahana Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set harness the healing properties of jade using 100 percent real crystals. Hand-cut from authentic Xiuyan Jade, these facial tools are cool to the touch and will help invigorate your complexion by boosting circulation, tightening the skin and reducing puffiness.

Shiffa Jade Facial Massager Roller

Double-sided to cater to large and small skin areas, the Shiffa Jade Facial Massager Roller brings blood to the surface of the skin and stimulates the muscles so you appear radiant and refreshed.

Skin Gym Jade Vibrating Lift + Contour Beauty Roller

Battery powered to provide a vibrating effect, the Skin Gym Jade Vibrating Lift + Contour Beauty Roller creates an uplifting massage that stimulates the skin and promotes temporary contouring and toning. Offering 6,000 vibrations per minute, skin is left with a radiant glow and a visible lift.

Herbivore Jade De-Puffing Face Roller

Designed to bring peace and harmony, the Herbivore Jade De-Puffing Jade Roller creates a relaxing and de-stressing massage for the skin as it gently aids in the detoxification of the lymphatic system. In addition to releasing tensions and toxins in the face, it may also help improve the elasticity of the skin and reduce the appearance of puffiness and lines.

Province Apothecary Dual-Action Jade Facial Roller

Handmade by local workers in the Xiuyan region of China, the Province Apothecary Dual-Action Jade Facial Roller uses Xiuyan jade to heal, balance and restore. Featuring a smooth end and a textured end, this dual-sided roller temporarily tones and firms the skin while also calming the skin, reducing muscle tension and decreasing the appearance of lines and puffiness. The studded stone acts as a gentle exfoliator, which activates the deep dermis layer of the skin to promote elasticity.

Esker Allover Roller

Designed for the face and body, the Esker Allover Roller is crafted from sturdy, polished Xiuyan jade and features a larger stone compared to other rollers in order to effortlessly massage every inch of your body. Textured to increase stimulation, this versatile roller breaks up fascia, which causes tension and puffiness throughout the body, and instantly soothes, tones, firms and brightens the skin.

Revlon Jade Facial Roller

Made from real jade stone, the Revlon Jade Facial Roller glides over the skin to boost circulation and diminish puffiness, cooling and enhancing the complexion through a gentle and invigorating massage.

INC.redible Need a Wake-up Call De-puffing Under-eye Jade Roller

Catering to the under-eye area with its compact design, the INC.redible Need a Wake-up Call De-puffing Under-eye Jade Roller is charged by a real jade healing stone and is designed to refresh, reboot and re-hydrate your under-eyes while combating puffiness and discoloration. Featuring an antioxidant-rich formula that also contains reflective pearls, the under-eyes appear brighter and rejuvenated while also receiving a boost of blue light protection.

Mount Lai Textured Jade Facial Roller

Created with an energizing studded jade stone, the Mount Lai Textured Jade Facial Roller works to revitalize and brighten the skin while aiding in circulation and lymphatic drainage.

RoselynBoutique Jade Roller-Gua Sha Set

Equipped with a jade roller and gua sha, which boasts firming and toning skin-care benefits, the RoselynBoutique Jade Roller-Gua Sha Set can be used on the face and body to creating a cooling, tightening and relaxing massage.

MoValues Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set

Comprised of all of the at-home spa day essentials, the MoValues Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set comes stocked with a jade roller, gua sha and a silicone face mask brush so you can re-create a pampering facial treatment.

