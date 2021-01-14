All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The best kids’ curly hair products not only enhance your child’s natural curl pattern, but infuse their delicate strands with nourishing vitamins and minerals as well. Comprised of gently cleansing, conditioning and styling ingredients, these kid-suitable formulas utilize curly hair hero ingredients such as aloe, amino acid, vitamin B5, shea butter, coconut oil and jojoba oil to sufficiently remove dirt and oil, moisturize and repair dry, damaged strands and preserve the health and integrity of their curls.

Like adults, the best kids’ curly hair products help show significant improvement in the manageability of their tresses while combating frizz, tangles, breakage, dryness and other common hair care woes. But being that children are more sensitive to irritation, these formulas exclude known scalp irritants and harmful ingredients to promote healthy skin that translates to stronger, softer strands for your little one. Ensuring that your child’s hair care needs are met at every stage, these top-rated products also prioritize the hydration of your little one’s curls with their conditioning and moisturizing ingredients, whether it be a shampoo and conditioner or a detangler or hair gel.

Below, explore the best kids’ curly hair products that have your child’s ringlets’ best interest in mind while helping them achiever smoother, softer and shinier hair.

Johnson’s Kids’ Curl-Defining Shampoo

Designed for delicate scalps, Johnson’s Kids’ Curl-Defining Shampoo is a hypoallergenic formula that’s free of parabens, phthalate, sulfates and dyes to ensure a gentle and effective cleanse. With shea butter at its base, it infuses your child’s hair with moisture while supporting its natural curl pattern, creating smoother, frizz-free curls that are more defined and healthy.

Johnson's Kids' Curl-Defining Shampoo $5 Buy Now

CurlyKids Curly Creme Leave-in Conditioner

Intensely moisturizing without weighing down your little one’s hair, the CurlyKids Curly Creme Leave-in Conditioner increases hydration and shine in curly, kinky, coily and wavy hair types while sealing split ends and smoothing frizz. Its kid-approved formula applies weightlessly into the hair, leaving no traces of residue, stickiness or grease.

CurlyKids Curly Creme Leave-In Conditioner $6 Buy Now

Mixed Chicks Kids’ Tangle Tamer

Tackle frizz without damaging their natural curls with the Mixed Chicks Kids’ Tangle Tamer, a moisturizing detangling spray that keeps their hair bouncy, heathy and shiny. Perfect for all curl types, this formula works best when applied to wet hair and is free of parabens and harsh chemicals.

Mixed Chicks Kids' Tangle Tamer $13 Buy Now

Hip Peas Curl Tamer Say goodbye to unmanageable curls thanks to the Hip Peas Curl Tamer, a detangler, leave-in conditioner and gel all-in-one that enhances and defines your child’s natural curl pattern with its hair-healthy formula. Comprised of strengthening amino acids, moisturizing vitamin E and reparative panthenol, this blueberry-scented product combats frizz and static while delivering a weightless, untraceable feel. Hip Peas Curl Tamer $12 Buy Now

Fresh Monster 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner

Packed with botanical extracts to ensure a gentle and healthy experience for your little one’s strands, the Fresh Monster 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner simplifies their bath time routine with its versatile, multipurpose formula. As it cleanses away dirt and sweat, it also infuses rich moisture and nourishment to their curls, ensuring shinier and smoother tresses.

Fresh Monster 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner (Pack of 2) $16 Buy Now

SoCozy Curl Leave-in Conditioner & Treatment

Equipped with a concentrated spray nozzle to effectively cover their hair, the SoCozy Curl Leave-in Conditioner & Treatment detangles as it imparts lasting hydration, creating softer, shinier and more manageable curls for kids. Suitable for dry and damp strands, the formula is enriched with vitamin B5, jojoba oil and olive oil so their hair receives the proper nourishment and protection it needs to stay healthy.

SoCozy Curl Leave-In Conditioner & Treatment $10 Buy Now

Fairy Tales Curly-Q Styling Spray Gel

Catering to your child’s styling needs with its lightweight and long-lasting formula, the Fairy Tales Curly-Q Styling Spray Gel features a blend of soothing, strengthening and moisturizing ingredients that nourish their hair while keeping it in place. Inside, aloe, murumuru butter and amino acids come together to smooth frizz, define texture and give their hair a vivacious bounce and shine.

Fairy Tales Curly-Q Styling Spray Gel $10 Buy Now

Baby Bum Conditioning Detangler Spray

For when tricky knots and unmanageable frizz enter the equation, the Baby Bum Conditioning Detangler Spray is fortified with aloe and a conditioning blend of cocoa and shea butters to reactivate their curl pattern and keep tangles at bay with rich moisture. Free of alcohol, silicones, gluten and dyes, this dermatologist-tested formula creates softer, shinier and healthier strands.

Baby Bum Conditioning Detangler Spray $6 Buy Now

Snip-its No Yellin’ Melon Crème Conditioner

The Snip-its No Yellin’ Melon Crème Conditioner boasts a vitamin-rich formula that blankets your little one’s curls in deep, lasting moisture and restores its necessary nutrients. Suitable for even the most sensitive of scalps, this tear-free conditioner eliminates tangles, frizz and static while enhancing shine, softness and manageability.

Snip-its No Yellin' Melon Crème Conditioner $14 Buy Now

SheaMoisture Mango & Carrot Kids Shampoo & Conditioner

With hydrating mango butter and nutrient-rich carrot at the center of its formula, the SheaMoisture Mango & Carrot Kids Shampoo & Conditioner preserves the health of their curls by enriching their strands with deep nourishment and hydration. Best suited for little ones with dry and damaged hair, this shampoo and conditioner duo invigorates the scalp, detangles and locks in moisture for healthier, bouncier curls.

SheaMoisture Mango & Carrot KIDS Shampoo & Conditioner $19 Buy Now

Cantu Care for Kids Curling Cream

The Cantu Care for Kids Curling Cream adds definition to kids’ curls while slicking down frizz with its shea butter, coconut oil and honey-enriched formula. To help condense their styling routine, this versatile curling cream boosts softness and shine while maintaining the health of your child’s tresses.

Cantu Care for Kids Curling Cream $4 Buy Now

Little Roseberry Hair Gel

Offering a weightless hold suitable for sensitive skin, the Little Roseberry Hair Gel delivers vitamins and minerals to your child’s hair while preserving and defining its natural texture, preventing hair loss and damage to their delicate strands. Made with organic aloe vera juice, this gel works for kids of all ages to tame frizz, achieve flawless braids and more.

Little Roseberry Hair Gel $15 Buy Now