Packing is never an easy feat when you have children. Instead of cramming their essentials into your luggage, comfortably and conveniently store their travel must-haves in one of the best kids’ toiletry bags.
Boasting kid-friendly designs that are simple enough to navigate on their own, these compact children’s travel pouches fit into their bite-sized luggage and provide an ample amount of storage space for their toiletries, whether they’re packing for a vacation, a weekend visit or even just a simple family trip to the beach. Since little ones are prone to messes, the best kids’ toiletry bags are often made with durable and water-resistant materials to ensure that they withstand the unpredictable spills and strains that come with traveling. And, they’re available in a variety of prints, patterns and colors that suit your child’s individual style and preferences, guaranteeing that there’s something for every age group.
Below, explore the best kids’ toiletry bags that will brighten up your little one’s suitcase during your next trip.
Yeiotsy Kids’ Wash Bag
Available in four kid-friendly colors, the Yeiotsy Kids Wash Bag features three zipper-enclosed compartments and two side pockets. Boasting a compact design, it’s ideal for long trips and can hold all of their essentials.
Stephen Joseph Kids’ Toiletry Bag
The perfect size to hold all of their essentials for long vacations and quick overnight trips, the Stephen Joseph Kids’ Toiletry Bag comes in three adorable prints and has a water-resistant design that will withstand spills and messes.
Intimom Kids’ Toiletry Bag
Designed to be your child’s ultimate travel companion, the Intimom Kids’ Toiletry Bag is a backpack-style hanging toiletry bag that offers three storage compartments and a convenient toothbrush holder for easy access.
Hugmo Fuzzy Embroidery Unicorn Travel Pouch
Spacious enough to fit every toiletry, but compact enough to comfortably fit inside their backpacks and suitcases, the Hugmo Fuzzy Embroidery Unicorn Travel Pouch is available in five colors and doubles as a stylish clutch bag with its faux-fur plush exterior and shimmery unicorn illustration.
Loomiloo Small Makeup Bag
With more than 20 different kid-approved prints to choose from, the Loomiloo Small Makeup Bag is a waterproof cosmetic bag that fits all of the essentials comfortably without adding bulk to your luggage and carry-on bag.
L&FY Multifunction Portable Travel Bag
Perfect for tweens with more products and toiletries to pack, the L&FY Multifunction Portable Travel Bag is available in 21 different trend-inspired prints and comes equipped with multiple compartments in varying sizes to comfortably house all of your travel essentials.
Skinnydip Crescent Teal Glitter Makeup Bag
Add some shimmer to their luggage, backpacks and purses with the Skinnydip Crescent Teal Glitter Makeup Bag, which boasts a top-zip closure, roomy interior and stylish sparkling exterior.
Herschel Chapter Toiletry Kit
Available in two sizes and more than 30 colors and prints, the Herschel Chapter Toiletry Kit offers a kid-friendly design thanks to its waterproof, zipper-detailed main compartment and sturdy side handle. It also has a front zippered pocket and a mesh interior slip for added storage space.
Stephanie Johnson Miami Makeup Bag
Made with an eye-catching iridescent exterior, the Stephanie Johnson Miami Makeup Bag makes keeping track of your toiletries thanks to its translucent PVC material and roomy medium-sized design.
Obersee Kids’ Toiletry Bag
With its two spacious compartments and six kid-friendly patterns and colorways to choose from, the Obersee Kids’ Toiletry Bag makes traveling effortless thanks to its roomy interior, inner mesh zip pocket and durable construction.
Johnson’s Tiny Traveler Baby Gift Set
Curated with your baby’s essential toiletries in mind, the Johnson’s Tiny Traveler Baby Gift Set comes stocked with the brand’s travel-sized bath time and skin care essentials and a convenient travel clutch. Inside, you’ll find the Johnson’s Hand & Face Wipes, Bedtime Lotion and Head-to-Toe Wash & Shampoo, plus the Desitin Diaper Rash Paste.