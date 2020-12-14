All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Packing up your makeup collection is never an easy feat, especially if your vanity resembles the shelves at Sephora. With the holidays around the corner and plenty of retailers offering discounts across their luggage and travel accessory offerings, now is an opportune time to invest in quality beauty storage and replace your worn-out toiletry bag with one of the best large makeup bags.

Created with functionality and convenience in mind, the best cosmetics cases and toiletry bags offer spacious interiors and thoughtfully constructed compartments so you can comfortably house every item in your collection — including the full-sized products. Large makeup bags also offer more storage capabilities thanks to their oversize designs, which means additional pockets and inserts to hold your makeup brushes and other uniquely shaped items that deserve prime placement.

Whether you’re headed on a long trip or just need some extra counter space, find the best large makeup bags that can fit everything in your beauty routine. From chic clear toiletry bags to sturdy leather cosmetics cases, there’s something to match everyone’s style and needs.

1. Kusshi Vacationer Makeup Bag

Available in various leather-fabric color combinations, Kusshi’s The Vacationer Makeup Bag boasts elegance with its polished exterior and is equipped with deep pockets and attachable storage pouches for optimal organization. Fully machine washable, this versatile bag is also designed with a wide bottom so it can stand up on its own.

Kusshi The Vacationer Makeup Bag $89 Buy Now

2. Relavel Travel Makeup Case

Perfect for on-the-go cosmetics storage, the Relavel Travel Makeup Case is available in 11 colors and prints to match your unique style. Multifunctional by design, this top-rated makeup bag offers plenty of space for varying-sized products with its adjustable compartments. It also makes for a great travel case for your jewelry as well.

Relavel Travel Makeup Case $26 Buy Now

3. Narwey Large Makeup Bag

Designed to offer space and organization with its five pockets and large main compartment, the Narwey Large Makeup Bag is constructed with durable, water-resistant material and is made to last. Choose between its 11 stunning color options to find the bag that best suits you.

Narwey Large Makeup Bag $10 Buy Now

4. Caboodles On The Go Girl Cosmetics Case

Ideal for those who are running out of room on their vanity table and need extra makeup storage, the Caboodles on the Go Girl Cosmetics Case keeps all of your products and tools organized. It features an auto-open tray with a flip lid and mirror, plus spacious interior storage and a secure latch to keep everything safe inside.

Caboodles On the Go Girl Cosmetics Case $21 Buy Now

5. Lipault Paris Plume Toiletry Kit

Available in four vibrant colors and made with durable nylon, the Lipault Paris Plume Toiletry Kit offers a deep design that can comfortably house your toiletries and makeup essentials during your travels.

Lipault Paris Plume Toiletry Kit $45 Buy Now

6. Tumi Voyageur Selma Cosmetic Case

Boasting a compact dual-compartmented design that allows for smart makeup storage without adding bulk, the Tumi Voyageur Selma Cosmetic Case comes in two sultry colors and features convenient zip entry to both of its compartments. It also comes stocked with two elasticized pockets, a mesh pocket, a wipe-clean lining and two leather snap-tab earrings holders.

Tumi Voyageur Selma Cosmetics Case $175 Buy Now

7. Calpak Clear Cosmetics Case

Whether you need to free up some space or have a lengthy journey to pack for, the Calpak Clear Cosmetics Case provides convenient makeup storage with its translucent design. Additionally, it’s also equipped with separate compartments, a zippered pocket and an easy-carry handle.

Calpak Clear Cosmetics Case $85 Buy Now

8. Bagsmart Large Makeup Bag

Available in six colors, the Bagsmart Large Makeup Bag is deep and wide enough to store full-size versions of your favorite products, while also comfortably housing your other essentials and tools. Securely padded with foam along the sides for added security, the cosmetics case features compartments for your brushes and an adjustable separator that also doubles as a zippered pouch.

Bagsmart Large Makeup Bag $25 Buy Now

9. Nishel Double Layer Travel Makeup Bag

Offering a spacious interior thanks to its innovative double-layer design, the Nishel Double Layer Travel Makeup Bag features two detachable dividers to provide a customizable storage experience. It’s also equipped with a clear pocket for small items and makeup brush compartments. Plus, it comes with a carrying strap for added comfort.

Nishel Double Layer Travel Makeup Bag $39 Buy Now

10. Kimchi Blue Jasmine Zippered Pouch

Featuring a silky and embroidered pattern that adds a touch of luxe to your luggage, the Kimchi Blue Jasmine Zippered Pouch fits everything that your ordinary makeup bag can’t thanks to its spacious and thoughtful construction.

Kimchi Blue Jasmine Zippered Pouch $49 Buy Now

11. Madewell Dance Happy Esther Canvas Cosmetics Bag

Featuring an uplifting and eccentric geometric pattern, the Madewell Dance Happy Esther Canvas Cosmetics Bag is sustainably made and offers ample storage space for your makeup favorites.

Madewell Dance Happy Esther Canvas Cosmetic Bag $45 Buy Now

12. Violet Ray Floral Whipstitch Zip-Around Travel Cosmetic Case

Delivering bohemian charm with its laser-cut design, whipstitch detailing and leather exterior, the Violet Ray Floral Whipstitch Zip-Around Travel Cosmetic Case offers multiple compartments for makeup brushes, makeup and other essentials of varying sizes. It also doubles as a hanging travel bag courtesy of its multifunctional design.

Violet Ray Floral Whipstitch Zip-Around Travel Cosmetic Case $29 Buy Now

13. Ricardo Beverly Hills 4-Piece Train Case Makeup Bag Set

Stocked with four makeup bags in varying sizes to match all of your beauty storage needs, the Ricardo Beverly Hills 4-Piece Train Case Makeup Bag Set keeps your makeup collection neat and organized while you’re on-the-go thanks to its smart construction and color-coordinated system.

Ricardo Beverly Hills 4-Piece Train Case Makeup Bag Set $34 Buy Now

14. Lay-N-Go Cosmo Cosmetics Bag

Never scramble to find your makeup again thanks to the Lay-N-Go Cosmo Cosmetics Bag’s innovative drawstring design, which flattens to 12 inches-long so you can access everything inside. It’s also machine washable and features a zippered storage pocket, an elastic brush holder and a convenient handle.

Lay-n-Go Cosmo Cosmetics Bag $20 Buy Now