While razors remain a tried and true hair-removal method, many have been investing in the best at-home laser hair-removal devices to inhibit hair regrowth for long-lasting smoothness.

Using the same laser technology as the machines used by dermatologists, plastic surgeons and salon technicians, these powerful and portable devices target the pigments in the hair follicle to delay growth, resulting in permanent hair reduction over time. Laser hair-removal treatments also have a rejuvenating effect on the skin by removing dead skin cells and promote cell turnover, which will, in turn, improve firmness, texture and tone. Designed for safe and easy usage, laser hair-removal devices help eliminate common shaving woes such as razor burn, stubble and ingrown hairs and prevent irritation thanks to their various energy and intensity levels that are gentle enough to use on even the most sensitive of skin areas.

What’s the difference between laser hair removal and IPL hair-removal devices?

When selecting the best at-home laser hair-removal devices, making the distinction between laser and Intense Pulse Light devices is essential. Laser treatments use a single spectrum of light to target hair when it’s in its active growth phase and uses controlled pulses of energy to absorb melanin in the follicle, heating the hair down to the root without destroying its surrounding tissue or skin. IPL, on the other hand, uses multispectrum lights and offers a weaker intensity compared to laser treatments. These gentle pulses cause the hair to go into its resting phase and fall out, resulting in gradual hair reduction.

Both deliver results between six and eight weeks of frequent usage, but vary depending on your skin tone and hair color and thickness. It’s also essential to determine whether or not the device you’ve chosen is best suited for your skin tone and hair color as some models aren’t effective on darker skin types and blond, gray or red hair colors.

How to safely use an at-home laser hair-removal device

Laser hair removal devices work best on clean, dry skin, so it’s best to shave your legs beforehand to ensure that the skin you’re lasering is free of any creams and lotions. Shaving also helps improve the efficacy of the laser by allowing it to reach your follicles more directly. If you’re worried about skin sensitivity, it’s best to patch test on a small area of skin to see how your skin reacts.

Once you’re confident that you won’t have a bad reaction and have your safety sunglasses on to shield your eyes from the light, experts recommend beginning with the lowest energy setting and working your way up to your desired intensity as your skin becomes more comfortable with the laser. Starting on a lower intensity also prevents irritation as well. After you’ve lasered, follow up with a lightweight, fragrance-free lotion to soothe the skin in addition to locking in moisture and promoting nourishment.

Ready to upgrade your razor for one of the best at-home laser hair removal devices? Read on to explore the top-rated models that cater to a variety of skin tones, sensitivity levels and skin areas.

1. Silk’n Infinity Hair Removal Device

Designed to deliver professional results, the Silk’n Infinity Hair Removal Device uses a combination of eHPL light pulsing and galvanic energy technology to halt hair growth at the root for long-lasting smoothness. It effectively reduces 92% of hair growth and offers five energy levels for a safe and customizable experience.

2. Braun IPL Hair Removal Device

Easy to use, the Braun IPL Hair Removal Device efficiently reduces hair growth in just four weeks using IPL technology for fast hair removal. Equipped with a SensoAdaptTM skin sensor that protects the skin from UV as it removes hair, this top-rated device automatically and continuously adapts to your skin tone and offers an ergonomic design for expert-level precision. In addition to the IPL Hair Removal Device, the set also comes with five precision pouches, a razor and a storage pouch.

3. Feeke IPL Hair Removal Device

Created with sensitive skin in mind, the Feeke IPL Hair Removal Device offers painless, gentle hair removal without damaging or irritating the skin. Powered by high-tech IPL technology, its strong pulse light reduces melanin in hair as it delays growth, resulting in permanent hair removal. Stocked with five levels of intensity designed for various skin sensitives and two adjustable flash modes, this IPL hair removal device is perfect for nearly every area, including the bikini line and underarms, and comes with a disposable razor and a pair of sunglasses.

4. Remington iLight Pro Plus Quartz System

Offering a more effective hair removal than others on the market, the Remington iLight Pro Plus Quartz System has been shown to deliver up to 94% of hair reduction in just three treatments. Harnessing the power of professional IPL technology and providing up to 16 joules per flash, users will see increased hair reduction in fewer treatments.

5. HoMedics Duo Quartz IPL Hair Removal Device

Powered by IPL and Advanced Fluorescence Technology, the HoMedics Duo Quartz IPL Hair Removal Device features a quartz lamp that is charged with 300,000 flashes for professional-level hair removal. Best suited for darker hair colors and sensitive skin areas with its high-power one-touch control, the device offers five treatment levels and a skin-sensor function for fast and safe results.

6. Iluminage Precise Touch Permanent Hair Remover

Compact and lightweight for flawless results, the Iluminage Precise Touch Permanent Hair Remover is suitable for all skin tones and hair colors as it utilizes a powerful combination of the brand’s Dual-Wave technology, IPL and radio frequency. Perfect for small and large areas on the face and body, this dermatologist-recommended hair removal device delivers permanent and effective hair reduction for smooth, hair-free skin.

7. Kenzzi IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset

Carefully crafted to deliver a painless at-home hair removal experience, the Kenzzi IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset can be used on the face and body and delivers results in three to four weeks. Featuring five power settings to suit your skin tone and sensitivity, this efficient device works fast to remove hair and offers 10-plus years of flashes for long-term usage.

8. Beamia At-Home IPL Hair Removal

Most suitable for those with fair, light and medium skin tones and medium to dark hair color, the Beamia At-Home IPL Hair Removal Device delivers 999,999 flashes to provide a lifetime of usage. Promising permanent hair reduction in just eight weeks, the best-selling device can be used on the face and body, features five energy levels and comes with goggles and a disposable razor.

9. Fasbruy at-Home IPL Hair Removal Device

Gentle enough to use on the face and body, the Fasbruy At-Home IPL Hair Removal Device comes equipped with five energy levels and two flash modes to break the cycle of hair regrowth and create permanent hair reduction. Offering a lifetime’s worth of flashes, the fan-favorite device comes with goggles and a disposable razor for added convenience.

10. Baivon IPL Hair Removal

Created to prevent stubble, bumps, ingrown hairs and irritation, the Baivon IPL Hair Removal delivers permanent hair reduction in just eight to 12 weeks. Sleek and gentle enough to use on sensitive skin areas like the upper lip and bikini line and powerful enough to effectively remove hair from the legs, arms and back, this versatile device offers five energy levels and two operation modes to meet your hair removal needs. It also comes with a pair of sunglasses and a disposable razor so you can start using it as soon as it arrives.

11. Mē Sleek Hair Reduction Device

Clinically proven to permanently remove unwanted body and facial hair, the Mē Sleek Hair Reduction Device successfully offers 46% permanent hair reduction in just two weeks and up to 94% hair reduction in seven weeks. A favorite among dermatologists and plastic surgeons, it’s an effective treatment for all skin tones and hair colors and offers unlimited treatments thanks to its high-powered charge.

12. Gozye ElleSilk Hair Removal Device

Available in two chic colors, the Gozye ElleSilk Hair Hair Removal Device has been proven to achieve 98% of hair reduction after just one complete treatment thanks to its powerful IPL technology, promising to permanently inhibit regrowth in eight weeks. Equipped with a skin sensor and eight levels of intensity, it’s suited for all skin tones, hair colors and sensitivities to deliver effective and safe results on the face and body.

13. Imene IPL Hair Removal Device

Using a unique combination of IPL and ice compress functionality, the Imene Laser Hair Removal Device effectively removes hair as its built-in ice compress plate reduces swelling and irritation for a silky-smooth finish. Designed to effectively remove body and facial hair for a variety of skin tones, hair colors and skin sensitivities, this powerful-yet-gentle hair removal device will create permanent hair reduction in eight to 12 weeks.

14. Philips Lumea IPL Hair Remover

Created by dermatologists and scientists for a safe and effective at-home hair removal experience, the Phillips Lumea IPL Hair Remover promises up to eight weeks of hair-free smoothness. Best suited for dark blond, brown and black hairs and light to medium skin tones, it comes with various attachments so you can successfully remove facial and body hair from wherever needed.

15. Tria Beauty Hair Removal Laser

Powered by the same Diode Laser Technology used by dermatologists, the Tria Beauty Hair Removal Laser safely delivers over three times more hair-eliminating energy at a fraction of the time as in-office treatments. Designed to work on naturally dark brown and black hair, this device is best suited for white, ivory, beige and light brown skin tones and is recommended to be used every two weeks.

