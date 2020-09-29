All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Everyone has their own individual beauty aesthetic, but there’s one common goal practically all of us can agree on for both the runway and real life: Long, fluttery lashes. Yes, mascara and falsies can do wonders, and lash extensions are another option, but nothing beats having your own lush lashes. Using one of the best lash growth serums is a great way to get the results you crave. Another perk is they actually improve the health of eyelashes.

Though Latisse is technically the only FDA-approved lash growth treatment, there are over-the-counter options that deliver longer, darker and fuller eyelashes by extending the growth cycle of lashes. They also contain nourishing ingredients that strengthen eyelash hair with continued use, so they’re less likely to fall out. The best lash growth serums tend to have at least one key ingredient. Look for biotin, a B vitamin that triggers the growth of eyelash follicles and helps them grow longer and thicker, as well as lipids to condition and increase volume.

Many people have sensitive eyes and lash serums can trigger a reaction. If you’re on the susceptible side, look for formulas that have as few ingredients as possible. As a precaution, it’s also a good idea to only use it a few times a week and see how you tolerate it before building up to daily use. Patience is key when starting to use a lash growth serum. Since eyelashes are on a 30- to 45-day hair cycle, it will take at least a month to see results. Try one of these best lash growth serums to nab full, fluttery eyelashes.

1. Talika Lipocils Expert

BEST OVERALL

Talika’s lash growth serums have certainly stood the test of time. Their Mythical Plant Complex was discovered in 1948 by Danielle Roches, a nurse at the Ophthalmological Unit of the Paris Hospitals, who created an herbal cream to heal the eye burns of war victims. It did a lot more than soothe their skin — it also boosted the growth of their lashes and eyebrows. She launched Talika then and the French brand has been helping grow gorgeous lashes ever since. The formula is great for sensitive eyes because it’s made with 97 percent natural ingredients. The Mythical Plant Complex consists of witch hazel, apple, nettle, horse chestnut and St. John’s wort to fortify lashes, while silk proteins boost their natural curl. The spoolie brush makes it a cinch to apply; just brush the gel onto the base of upper and lower lashes in the morning and evening for maximum results. The gel can be applied before mascara.

Talika Lipocils Expert

2. Grande Cosmetics GrandeDRAMA Intense Thickening Mascara With Castor Oil

BEST MASCARA

Many lash growth serums work overnight, but this one does double duty during the day by helping lashes become lusher and stronger while coating them in a thickening mascara to instantly deliver the results you want. As a mascara, the buildable formula lifts, lengthens and volumizes lashes and the carefully crafted hourglass brush is designed to prevent clumping and reach every lash. An OG in the lash growth serum space, Grande Cosmetics knows how to deliver the natural lashes you want over time. Castor oil leads the ingredients to get thicker, longer, shinier lashes.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeDRAMA Intense Thickening Mascara with Castor Oil

3. RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

BEST STRENGTHENER

Developed by ophthalmologists, this award-winning lash growth serum packs a lot of science into one little tube. All you have to do is apply a thin line directly to eyelashes above the lash line once a day and it’ll prevent breakage while aiding the health, strength, shine and flexibility of your lashes. Their proprietary blend features peptides, lipids, biotin and green tea extract to condition lashes while protecting them from damage caused by the environment and products that trigger breakage and brittleness.

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

4. Shiseido Full Lash Serum

BEST FOR EYELASH EXTENSIONS

Lash extensions look fabulous while you’re wearing them but can often leave your natural lashes worse off after they’re removed. That’s where this serum comes in. It’s safe to use while you’re wearing extensions and can help rebuild your natural lashes afterward. It promotes healthier, shinier lashes with its cutting-edge technology and powerhouse ingredients, such as arginine, which conditions lash and brow hairs to bring them back to life. The formula is designed to be quickly absorbed and has a flocked tip applicator to easily get those tiny, tough-to-reach spots between lashes and into the lashline. Patience is key since it may take as long as two months to see results.

Shiseido Full Lash Serum

5. Blink Brow Bar London Luscious Lash Oil

BEST OIL

A winner for those with sensitive eyes, the clean formula relies on a slew of oils and safe ingredients to promote regrowth, which also makes it a superstar for regenerating lashes after wearing extensions. Infused with seven natural oils — including rosemary, jasmine, jojoba and apricot — it nourishes lashes while you sleep to ensure they’ll be stronger by morning. The mascara wand applicator makes it a breeze to apply and cover every hair with an even coat.

Blink Brow Bar London Luscious Lash Oil

6. L’Oréal Paris Lash Serum Solution

BEST DRUGSTORE

L’Oréal’s lash caring complex —comprised of glycerin, pro vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid, madecassoside and arginine — delivers denser, fuller and softer lashes in just four weeks when used morning and night. The gentle brush makes it easy to apply along the lash line and on eyelashes, but be sure to let it dry for 60 seconds before applying primer, mascara or other eye makeup. It’s all too common to lose lashes when removing your eye makeup, but seven out of 10 women said they saw less lash loss during makeup removal when they used this serum. It’s tested by ophthalmologists and safe for sensitive eyes as well as contact lens wearers.

L'Oreal Paris Lash Serum Solution

7. Peter Thomas Roth Lashes to Die for Turbo Nighttime Eyelash Treatment

BEST OVERNIGHT

This lightweight lash growth serum proves the power of peptides. Its 11 percent peptide complex visibly boosts natural lash length, thickness, density and fullness. The formula also contains biotin, Tahitian plankton extract to perk up dry, brittle lashes and a conditioning complex to hydrate. Tested by ophthalmologists and dermatologists, it’s safe for contact lens wearers and sensitive eyes.

Peter Thomas Roth Lashes To Die For Turbo Nighttime Eyelash Treatment

8. Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum

BEST CONDITIONER

It only takes 30 days to notice a difference in your lashes when you use this nutrient-packed serum nightly. (Once your lashes reach the results you want, you can progress to applying it every other day.) It has mega hydrator sodium hyaluronate to improve softness, elasticity and shine, as well as a proprietary blend of amino acids and peptides to strengthen and protect eyelashes. There’s also essential B vitamin biotin to prevent future damage, plus panthenol for better flexibility and durability. Finally, pumpkin seed extract deeply hydrates, with Neulash’s Active Eyelash Technology improves lash appearance overall.

Neulash Lash Enhancing Serum

9. Babe Lash Eyelash & Brow Enhancer Serum

BEST FOR LASHES AND BROWS

When your lashes and brows need a little love, reach for this serum. Packed with natural ingredients, it deeply hydrates with glycerin and nourishes hairs to encourage growth. You’ll see thicker, long lashes in four to 12 weeks after using it before bedtime every night. It’s even safe to use with lash extensions.

Babe Lash Eyelash & Brow Enhancer Serum