Getting to a dermatologist these days isn’t as easy as it used to be, but there’s one skin-care trend that can come to you: LED light therapy. It was once exclusively available at the doctor’s office, but thanks to the best LED light therapy devices, you can get all the perks without leaving your couch—and the rewards are many.

Red LED light triggers collagen production and reduces inflammation, while blue light treats acne by killing the breeding bacteria that causes breakouts. LED light therapy can also help repair cell damage, improve skin texture and brighten your complexion. There are many at-home devices that incorporate both red and blue LED light, as well as other options, so you can treat acne and fine lines all at once. If you’re worried about getting burned, don’t fret—there are no ultraviolet rays in LED light therapy masks.

LED light therapy masks and devices have come a long way and now offer the same professional technology at home, though getting a treatment at the doctor’s office tends to deliver stronger results, so at-home devices may take longer over time. The way LED light therapy works actually isn’t so different from topical skin-care ingredients, since skin cells have receptors for LED. Once the LED light enters a skin cell, it can do its job, such as triggering the skin to produce more collagen, for example. LED light therapy works by exposing the skin to different wavelengths of light to treat a slew of skin concerns.

You can use an LED light therapy device as part of a morning or evening skin-care routine, but regardless of the time, they should only be used on clean, dry skin. Otherwise, when you use them over skin-care products, the LED device won’t be able to penetrate the skin and it won’t be nearly as effective. When an LED light therapy device is paired with the right skin-care products, such as serums, it can make an even bigger difference. Give your skin a boost with the best LED light therapy devices.

1. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device

BEST OVERALL

It only takes three minutes for this FDA-approved LED red and blue light mask to zap fine lines and the bacteria that causes acne. You can opt for just red or blue light or use both. Taking inspiration from the laser treatments in Dr. Gross’ dermatological practice, this mask delivers the at-home version. In addition to its anti-aging perks—including reducing wrinkles and dark spots as well as firming—it’s been clinically proven to clear acne in two weeks. If you’re all about a spot treatment, downsize to the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare SpotLite Acne Treatment Device instead.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device $435.00 Buy Now

2. The Light Salon Boost Advanced LED Light Therapy Face Mask

BEST FOR EASE OF USE

What makes this one of the best LED light therapy masks is the fact that it’s flexible, so it’s easy to shape the soft silicone design to your face. It brings The Light Salon’s signature Skin Health & Rejuvenation Treatment into your home to deliver the same perks for your skin: brightening, rejuvenating, lifting, plumping and strengthening. The FDA-approved device has both LED red and near-infrared light to get the job done. To reap all the rewards, do a 10-minute session three to five days a week for four to six weeks.

The Light Salon Boost Advanced LED Light Therapy Face Mask $495.00 Buy Now

3. Dermashine Pro Wireless 7 Color LED Mask for Face

BEST BUDGET

If you’re on a budget, then this is the best LED light therapy mask for you. It offers every LED light color you can think of with seven different choices, so it can tackle practically any skin-care issue. There’s red light to boost blood flow and collagen; blue to calm and tighten skin; green for pigmentation, fine lines and anti-aging; yellow to reduce redness and smooth skin; purple for an allover relaxing boost; light blue to soothe; and white to improve skin color. There are five different levels of intensity for each.

Dermashine Pro Wireless 7 Color LED Mask for Face $106.97 Buy Now

4. MZ Skin Light Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device

BEST MULTILIGHT

The MZ Skin Light-Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device has unique light settings to bring in-office treatment results at home. It has red light for a collagen and elastin production boost, to reduce inflammation, help improve the appearance of scars, and heal sun damage and blemishes. There’s also clarifying blue light as well as green light to calm, minimize pigmentation and home in on broken capillaries and sun spots. Yellow light brings down redness and ups circulation, and white light gets deep into the skin to help heal wounds and repair skin. The mask can be used two to three times per day, gradually working your way up from 10- to 30-minute sessions.

MZ Skin Light Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device $625.00 Buy Now

5. reVive Light Therapy Lip Care

BEST FOR LIPS

Turn back time to get fuller, smoother lips with this LED light device that is just for your pucker. Red LED lights trigger collagen production in the lips to increase elasticity and circulation, smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and increase firmness. Its clever design is hands-free, as you can keep it in place with your bite.

reVive Light Therapy Lip Care $99.00 Buy Now

6. Foreo UFO 2 Power Mask & Light Therapy Device

BEST FOR TARGETED GOALS

Designed to activate the effects of a single-use UFO Activated Mask (which are sold separately), this professional-grade device only takes 90 seconds to work its magic. It relies on heating, cooling and T-Sonic pulsations to drive the ingredients deep into skin to maximize benefits of the specific masks, including deeper hydration and smaller pores.

Foreo UFO 2 Power Mask & Light Therapy Device $279.00 Buy Now

7. LightStim for Acne LED Light Therapy Device

BEST FOR ACNE

When zapping zits is your main goal for LED light therapy, then reach for this little guy that treats current breakouts and prevents future ones, too, by killing the bacteria that causes breakouts. The combination of red and blue light also brings down redness and inflammation, and works just as well on blackheads as it does for cystic acne—or even backne. Best of all, it only takes one minute a day.

LightStim for Acne LED Light Therapy Device $169.00 Buy Now