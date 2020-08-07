If you were to pick one makeup product that was synonymous with the early Aughts, lip gloss would surely win that contest. (Frosted tips would be close behind in second place. In case you forgot, there were more than a few questionable beauty trends back then.) Just like in fashion, everything that was once old is new again and that’s certainly the case with lip gloss. That can be traced to the fact that all beauty things glossy are on trend in 2020, so move over matte lipstick. Summer is also the ideal time to lighten up your makeup.

Luckily, the formulas have come a long way. Instead of a heavy, sticky texture that is a trap for hair getting stuck in, that tacky sensation is a thing of the past. The category has gotten a makeover of its own with lip glosses that still deliver shine, but with silky formulas that hydrate instead of drying out your pucker. The best lip glosses are infused with moisturizing ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, to keep your lips feeling comfortable all day, and deliver other perks, too. Another upgrade is the finishes are available in an impressive range these days, from clear shine to a touch of color to loads of glitter. We’ve rounded up a little bit of everything with these best lip glosses.

1. Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

From the very inception of Fenty Beauty, Rihanna has always made her line impressively inclusive (that game changing foundation range!) and this lip gloss is no exception. It comes in six shades, from clear to shimmering nudes and pinks, and each is designed to work on every skin tone. The non-sticky formula is infused with shea butter to infuse lips with moisture, leaving them looking fuller and smoother. The glosses glide right on and have a peach vanilla scent that leaves you wanting more. Another perk: the formula is free of parabens and phthalates, plus it’s cruelty-free.

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer $19.00 Buy Now

2. Urban Decay Hi-Fi Shine Ultra Cushion Lip Gloss

Sheer and shimmery, there are 23 shades to choose from, including nudes, pinks and purples that deliver everything from a wash of color to loads of pigment. It comes in four effects: metallic, holographic, cream and sheer cream. No matter which is selected, they all deliver ultra shine that’s long wearing yet still feels super soft. It’ll make your lips feel as good as they look with vitamin E and peppermint oil to nourish and plump, plus a delicious vanilla mint flavor. The generously sized applicator grabs just the right amount of gloss in a single swipe.

Urban Decay Hi-Fi Shine Ultra Cushion Lip Gloss $20.00 Buy Now

3. Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss

That coveted brilliant shine is thanks to the Triple Shine Complex, a combination of high-performance ingredients that are responsible for the “30 coats of lacquer” look. Choose between a shimmer or high shine finish in 18 and 15 shades, respectively. A mint scent and long-lasting color mean you can wear it all day in comfort. The Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss also gives a plumping look to lips.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss $29.00 Buy Now

4. Stila Beauty Boss Lip Gloss

Formulas that volumize your lips are notorious for that stinging, burning sensation, but Stila Beauty Boss Lip Gloss brings the same look sans any unpleasant side effects. It relies on hyaluronic filling spheres and oils for a natural-looking plumpness. The high-tech formula also has light-refracting, iridescent pearls to amp up the dimension and color.

Stila Beauty Boss Lip Gloss $15.00 Buy Now

5. Armani Beauty Ecstasy Mirror Lip Gloss

This checks off all the boxes, making it one of the best lip glosses: It promises shine, color and hydration. And it just takes one stroke with its foolproof applicator with a pointed tip for accuracy and a curved body that evenly coats lips. Armani Beauty’s Light Feel System Technology brings light, comfortable wear for a whopping 10 hours. Its powerful pigments wear like a stain and the shine lives up to its mirror moniker.

Armani Beauty Ecstasy Mirror Lip Gloss $37.00 Buy Now

6. Lancôme Juicy Tubes

The OG lip gloss is back! One of the best lip glosses of all time, Lancôme’s beloved Juicy Tubes practically has a cult following. Boasting the same high shine as the original, it contains vitamin E to soften and moisturize lips for up to four hours. The tube applicator makes it easy to apply anytime, anywhere without a mirror. It’s available in 10 flavors and three finishes.

Lancôme Juicy Tubes $20.00 Buy Now

7. Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss

A clever dual-sided applicator, with the curved side on the bottom and rounded side on top, makes putting on this lip gloss twice as easy to get even, exact coverage. It’ll leave your lips prettier after you wear it thanks to the infusion of coconut oil, peptides and vitamin E, along with Chanel’s exclusive Hydraboost Complex that keeps lips hydrated and comfortable. Never sticky and always shiny, Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss plumps lips while delivering a brilliant gleam.

Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss $30.00 Buy Now

8. Maybelline New York Lifter Gloss

When the ingredient profile is all about hyaluronic acid, you know Maybelline New York Lifter Gloss takes hydration seriously. That explains why it visibly boosts the lip contour and smooths while delivering high impact shine. Its XL Wand makes application a cinch. The shade range has you covered, from Pearl, a clear luminescent, to bronzy Crystal.

Maybelline New York Lifter Gloss $8.99 Buy Now

9. MAC Cosmetics Lipglass

Another OG favorite, Lipglass earned plenty of spots in makeup bags back in the day for creating lips that look like liquid. Nothing has changed about that glassy finish. Packed with pigment, the formula has jojoba oil to condition lips. Available in 20 shades, it covers all the color bases. Wear it solo for a delicate wash of color or layer it over lipstick for a bolder look.

MAC Cosmetics Lipglass $17.50 Buy Now

10. Nars Lip Gloss

Luminous lips with a tint of color with be yours with this gorgeous gloss from Nars. With 30 shades on offer in a high shine or shimmer finish, they offer it all: clear, neutrals, nudes and brights. Enriched with lip-loving ingredients for long lasting wear, such as antiaging sea lavender, it smooths fine lines while hydrating. Non-sticky and smoothing, it’s one of the best lip glosses out there.

Nars Lip Gloss $24.00 Buy Now