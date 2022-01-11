The 13 Best Lip Masks to Combat Dry, Chapped Lips

If you didn’t already know, winter is the perfect time to invest in a nutrient-packed lip mask. That’s because anyone who’s experiencing cold climates is no stranger to chapped lips. Even if you live in an area where temperatures don’t go below freezing, low humidity (especially in winter) is to blame. “When humidity dips, the cells lose moisture to the environment,” explains Dr. Alicia Zalka, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Surface Deep. “Like a plant thrives in a greenhouse with its high moisture levels (aka high humidity), our skin too, lavishes in moist surroundings.”
Adding to the equation is the fact that lip skin is very delicate. “It has many fewer oil-producing glands and dries out much more quickly than other face and body areas,” Dr. Zalka says.
The benefits of using a lip mask
The good news is that a nourishing lip mask can help alleviate chapped lips. “They can help mimic the high humidity that lips love by helping to restore and lock-in plumping and softening moisture,” Dr. Zalka says. In addition to natural plant-based oils, the pro suggests keeping an eye out for products with a few other key hydrating ingredients, including shea butter, petrolatum, ceramides, cocoa butter, vitamin E, squalene, and glycerine.
How to use a lip mask
While many lip masks are marketed as overnight treatments, you can feel free to use them any time of the day. In fact, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Color May Vary Renée Loiz uses them often with her A-list clients.
“I would recommend starting by applying a lip mask two to three times a week,” she says. “I first a use a lip scrub to buff away dry flakes and smooth out dry patches, then apply a lip mask to seal in the moisture.”
And to help ensure lips stay hydrated, Loiz says it’s imperative to regularly apply the best lip glosses and lip balms in between mask sessions. (Her current favorite hydrating lip gloss is Saint Jane Luxury Lip Shine, followed by Epicuren’s anti-aging lip Balm with SPF, which she says should be reserved strictly for daytime use.)
Below, find the 18 best lip masks that will save your pout this season. We included our favorite options from top brands, as well as a few recommendations from Dr. Zalka and Loiz.
Top Lip Masks
- Dermatologist-recommended: fresh Sugar Recovery Lip Mask Advanced Therapy
- Best Overall Lip Mask: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
- Best Gel: Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask
- Best Clean Lip Mask: ILIA Natural Lip Wrap Treatment Mask
- Sigma Beauty Conditioning Lip Mask
- Patrick Ta Major Glow Softening Lip Masque
- Best Budget Lip Mask: CeraVe Healing Ointment
- CosRX Lip Sleep Ceramide Lip Butter Sleeping Mask
- Best Overnight Mask: Sara Happ The Dream Slip Overnight Mask
- Best Sheet Lip Mask: KNC Beauty All Natural Collagen Infused Lip Mask
- ImageSkincare Ormedic Lip Enhancement Complex
- Best Anti-Aging: bareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Lip Mask
- Milk Makeup Melatonin Overnight Lip Mask
fresh Sugar Recovery Lip Mask Advanced Therapy
Dermatologist-Recommended
Dr. Zalka recommends fresh’s Advanced Therapy lip mask. “It has a pleasing feel, is lightly fragranced for an aromatherapy aspect and is super hydrating,” she says. It’s packed with sugar, a natural humectant, berry wax to help protect the skin barrier and hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Best Overall Lip Mask
Our list wouldn’t be complete without, what many would call, the OG lip mask. This drugstore bestseller from Laneige now comes in nine flavors (with customer favorites being berry, gummy bear, and sweet candy). It has a soft, balm like texture that’s enriched with vitamin C, antioxidants and hyaluronic acid to refresh and replenish lips.
Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask
Best Gel Lip Mask
Tatcha’s The Kissu is unique thanks to it’s non-sticky gel texture. It contains Japanese peach and olive-derived squalane that work together to address fine lines and visibly plump lips. It’s small but mighty in size: A little goes a long way and delivers high impact shine, too.
ILIA Natural Lip Wrap Treatment Mask
Best Clean Lip Mask
This nighttime lip wrap from ILIA uses clean ingredients to reveal soft, kissable lips. Hyaluronic acid draws moisture, salicornia (a sea succulent) supports the skin barrier and papaya enzymes gently sloughs off dead skin. “It’s a staple in my kit, and I use it to prep lips on my clients before applying lipstick,” Loiz says. Since it does contain exfoliating ingredients, stick to using this product once a day.
Sigma Beauty Conditioning Lip Mask
Offering a slippery, silky texture that’s meant to be left on overnight, this Sigma Beauty formula is enriched with hydration heavy hitters like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and jojoba oil. It’s clear, too, so don’t stress about marking up your pillow while you snooze.
Patrick Ta Major Glow Softening Lip Masque
Celeb makeup artist Patrick Ta knocked it out of the park with this high-shine mask. It’s an overnight hydrator that doubles as a lip gloss. It’s made with an emollient ester blend and vegan lanolin oil for a red carpet-worthy look and feel.
CeraVe Healing Ointment
Best Budget Lip Mask
Although not technically a lip mask, Dr. Zalka likes CeraVe’s thick multi-purpose Healing Ointment for leaving on and deeply nourishing dry, chapped lips. It’s inexpensive, soothing and free of extra ingredients like fragrance, making it a great option for sensitive skin or allergy prone skin,” she says.
CosRX Lip Sleep Ceramide Lip Butter Sleeping Mask
Courtesy of popular K beauty brand CosRX, this creamy overnight mask is infused with shea butter and naturally derived ceramides, which help to prevent moisture loss. The non-greasy formula has a thick, balm-like texture that stays put for hours.
Sara Happ The Dream Slip Overnight Mask
Best Overnight
This creamy lip mask from Sara Happ lives up to its name. It’s designed to sink deep into skin and is packed with natural oils and butters to replenish moisture. Chamomile infusions also help soothe redness and create a calming scent to help you doze off and wake up with a plump pout. A big pro: According to the brand, 100% of participants in clinical trials said they experienced softer, supple lips.
KNC Beauty All Natural Collagen Infused Lip Mask
Loiz loves this lip-specific sheet mask from KNC Beauty. “Collagen is one of its main ingredients, and it’s easy to apply,” she notes. “Leave it on for about 15 minutes for hydrated, smooth and plumped lips,” she adds.
ImageSkincare Ormedic Lip Enhancement Complex
A peptide complex in ImageSkincare’s lip mask helps to rehydrate lips and make them look fuller, while avocado and vitamin E work to gently soothe dry skin. The formula has a light, fresh smell and a lightweight texture that doesn’t feel sticky.
bareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Lip Mask
bareMinerals’ innovative emollient contains a plant-based alternative to retinol to help reduce the appearance of pesky lip lines. Papaya enzymes turnover cells and relieve chapped lips, plus hyaluronic acid provides long-lasting hydration. The finish is silky smooth, too, for flawless application.
Milk Makeup Melatonin Overnight Lip Mask
Not only does this Milk Makeup mask replenish, it also calms. Its main ingredients are melatonin and persian silk tree extract, which help support skin’s visible melatonin levels and provide antioxidant benefits. Lavender oil and chamomile extract relieve dry, irritated skin, and smell amazing to boot.