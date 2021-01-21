All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Similar to the under eyes, the lip is subject to significant collagen and moisture loss due to its delicate and vulnerable skin composition, which is why many have turned to the best lip-plumping glosses to restore their pout’s fullness and suppleness. Formulated with collagen-stimulating and skin-volumizing ingredients, these innovative beauty products apply like a typical lip gloss and impart deep nourishment and repair in addition to a silky, hydrating gloss finish.

Offering temporary plumpness and volume enhancement, the best lip-plumping glosses target common skin care woes such as wrinkles, dryness, discoloration and loss of definition in the lip contour by harnessing the rejuvenating and reparative benefits of popular antiaging ingredients such as marine collagen, hyaluronic acid, retinol, peptides, ceramides, niacinamide and more. Together, these potent ingredients promote the skin’s natural regeneration process and help strengthen the skin barrier, creating healthier, smoother and more even lips over time. Depending on your preferences, these fan-favorite lip plumpers are available in clear and tinted formulations, which help enhance your pout by delivering a rich wash of color.

Below, explore the best lip-plumping glosses, serums and treatments that will help you achieve a fuller pout.

SkinMedica HA5 Smooth & Plump Lip System

A two-step routine that utilizes innovative plumping technology, the SkinMedica HA5 Smooth & Plump Lip System works to improve your pout by smoothing away fine lines and restoring moisture. Best when used two to three times per day, this treatment adds definition to the lip contour while increasing the fullness and volume of your lips, all while keeping them perfectly hydrated and soft.

Natura Bisse Diamond Lip Booster

Designed to stimulate cell renewal and prevent future collagen loss, the Natura Bisse Diamond Lip Booster combines collagen-producing punicic acid and lip-plumping capsicum with free radical-fighting vitamin F and turmeric oil to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while temporarily increasing your pout’s fullness. It also provides a strong antioxidant defense against oxidative stress and UV exposure, which preserves your lips’ collagen levels by strengthening the skin barrier.

Dr. Devgan Platinum Lip Plump SPF 30

Equipped with SPF 30 to offer adequate protection from the sun, the Dr. Devgan Platinum Lip Plump SPF 30 is a multitasking lip sunscreen, antiaging lip treatment and lip gloss that harnesses the power of potent skin care ingredients. Formulated with the brand’s wrinkle-reducing peptide complex, this lip plumper increases the volume and fullness of your pout for up to two hours while restoring its natural color and moisture using a blend of hyaluronic acid, niacin (vitamin B3) and ceramides. To ensure a lasting firmness and elasticity, it stimulates collagen production and helps prevent the premature aging effects of environmental stressors thanks to its antioxidant-rich ingredient list.

Replenix Plumping Lip Treatment

Acting as a potent solution to sun damage, dryness and loss of firmness and fullness, the Replenix Plumping Lip Treatment features a supercharged blend of hyaluronic acid, peptides, ceramides and niacinamide to moisturize, soften and enhance your pout while offering SPF 30 protection. Together, these powerful ingredients support your skin’s natural collagen production, increase volume and plumpness, smooth unwanted texture and fade discoloration and wrinkles over time.

Jouer Cosmetics Essential Lip Enhancer

A lip plumper and moisturizing gloss all-in-one, the Jouer Cosmetics Essential Lip Enhancer is fortified with a pout-conditioning blend of jojoba oil, beeswax and shea butter to sufficiently hydrate and instantly relieve dry, chapped lips. Boasting a universally flattering pink shade, this top-rated gloss is also formulated with the brand’s volumizing Maxi-Lip ingredient that increases the fullness and plumpness of your lips while reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath

As its name suggests, the Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath submerges your pout in lip-enhancing marine collagen to smooth fine lines and wrinkles while promoting fuller-looking lips. Also formulated with mustard sprout extract and coconut oil, this luxurious lip gloss plumps the lip contour as it infuses your skin with lasting moisture and nourishment. Flavored with peppermint oil to impart a minty freshness and a hint of color, this fan-favorite gloss even contains pearlescent pigments that strategically reflect light to highlight and provide more lip enhancement.

PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Lip Booster

With hyaluronic acid as its main ingredient, the PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Lip Booster creates a fuller-looking pout while quenching dry, chapped lips. Rich in collagen-producing peptides, volumizing extracts and antioxidant-rich emollients, this nonirritating lip gloss strengthens your moisture barrier while volumizing your lips’ density and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles from the lip contour.

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer

Available in a stunning array of shades, the Dior Addict Lip Maximizer enriches your pout with deep moisture courtesy of hyaluronic acid as it volumizes with marine collagen extracts. In addition to imparting a high-gloss wash of color, this lip-plumping gloss also transforms your lips by smoothing, softening and increasing their fullness.

Luzern Laboratories L’Essentials Lip Enhancing Treatment

Infused with antiaging ingredients to revitalize the lip contour, the Luzern Laboratories L’Essentials Lip Enhancing Treatment penetrates deep into the skin to deliver rich hydration and nourishment to the lips, courtesy of its hyaluronic acid, organic sweet almond oil, organic jojoba oil, organic shea butter and olive-derived squalene formula. To restore suppleness, fullness and definition to the lips, this lip-plumping serum combines lipo-amino acids and polyglycerides to reconstruct your skin’s collagen fibers to volumize and plump for a smoother, wrinkle-free and more even pout.

Verso Lip Serum

Featuring a formula anchored with vitamin A and peptides, the Verso Lip Serum regenerates your skin by stimulating collagen production deep within, creating a visibly plumper and smoother pout that’s instantly more hydrated because of its silky-smooth serum texture. Offering a gentler form of retinol to prevent irritation and excess dryness, this powerful lip-plumping serum also guarantees the protection of your lips from environmental stressors courtesy of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich turmeric.

Image Skincare Ormedic Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex

Intensely hydrating and formulated to correct loss of firmness, the Image Skincare Ormedic Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex locks in moisture using a blend of conditioning avocado oil and antioxidant-rich vitamin E while enhancing your lips’ fullness and suppleness, which is all thanks to the brand’s rejuvenating and wrinkle-reducing polypeptide complex.

Sanitas Skincare Redensifying Lip Complex

Specially crafted to restore definition and moisture to your pout, the Sanitas Skincare Redensifying Lip Complex is powered by moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid and collagen-stimulating peptides to soften and plump your lips, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and locking in hydration for all-day conditioning and smoothness.

