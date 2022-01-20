The 15 Best Liquid Blushes, According to Experts

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When your face needs a flush of color, blush becomes the hero of your makeup bag. Depending on the shade and formula, just a touch can have a big impact and animate your entire beauty look. But not all blushes are created equal — powder blush sometimes makes a mess and cream blush isn’t always long-lasting. Enter: liquid blush, which delivers on both fronts of pigment and staying power.

“Liquid blushes are water based and heavily pigmented but sheer out for a gorgeous glow-from-within flush,” says South Carolina-based makeup artist Claire Viehman. “Cream blushes are best for dry skin as they are moisturizing but don’t always have the staying power of liquid blush.”

Liquid blush may be worn anytime to “liven up your complexion,” Viehman says. And while it works for all skin types, it’s especially ideal for dry or mature skin types, or for occasions when you need your makeup to last. “Wear liquid blush on top of a tinted moisturizer for an ‘I woke up like this’ look,” she suggests. “Or, layer it into a full face application for an added flush of color.”

How to find the liquid blush for your skin type

To discover the right shade of liquid blush, dig into your current collection of lipsticks, advises New Jersey-based makeup artist Crystal Gossman. “I always suggest people try their favorite lipstick color on their cheeks to find what tones they like best,” she says.

For those with fair skin, try fresh pinks, corals and berry shades. Medium skin tones shine in rosy pinks and golden corals. Olive skin tones are best suited for orangey-peach or bronzed/golden-toned blushes. Dark skin tones work well with brick reds, warm corals and berry shades.

You can also look at your veins to get a sense of which hues are best for you. “If your veins appear green, you have yellow or warm undertones, so look for warm blushes in colors like orange, burnt sienna or raw umber,” says Shola Akintobi, owner of Best Face Forward makeup studio in Brooklyn. “If your veins appear blue, look for blushes in cool hues like pinks and mauves.”

The best way to apply liquid blush

Begin with a good base by cleansing and moisturizing skin, and consider adding in a primer to prep for optimal blush application. “Using a primer is a great way to seal in moisturizer and fill in pores and fine lines,” says Seattle-based makeup artist Heidi Nymark. “It also creates a nice grip for the product.”

For a natural, sun-kissed look, take your ring finger and gently tap liquid blush on the apple of your cheeks upward. “The best beauty applicators are clean and sanitized fingers,” Akintobi says. “A little goes a long way. A pearl-sized amount is good for both cheeks — remember, you can always add more.”

Prefer a brush? Use a blush brush to apply a small amount to cheeks. Gently tap the product on for precise application and blend well into your foundation. “If you add too much, use your foundation brush to take the color down where you don’t want it,” Akintobi recommends.

Once you’ve landed on the desired level of color, set your finished liquid blush look with a dusting of translucent powder for maximum longevity.

Below, check out the 15 best liquid blushes for every skin type that you can start shopping right now.

Top Liquid Blushes

Nars Liquid Blush

Best Long-Lasting Liquid Blush

This highly-pigmented blush from Nars delivers a radiant glow and feels lightweight against skin. Blendable and buildable, it’s available in four signature shades, ranging from Torrid (warm coral with golden shimmer) to Dolce Vita (matte dusty rose) — the latter hue being one of Akintobi’s favorites. “Dolce Vita is perfect for those with cool undertones,” she says. “The color payoff is magnificent.”

Nars Liquid Blush $30 Buy Now

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Best Shade Range

If you love blush and making a beauty statement, Rare Beauty’s ultra-pigmented liquid blush is for you. “The eleven shades have something for everyone, as they are available in matte or dewy finishes,” Akintobi says. “Known for being highly pigmented and creamy, a little of this blush goes a long way and truly packs a punch. Try the shade Joy for a peachy, universally flattering flush.”

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush $20 Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand

Best Liquid Blush With Applicator

Don’t worry about having the proper tools on hand — Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Light Wand comes equipped with a built-in padded cushion applicator. With a quick-drying, blendable formula, it’s available in six shades. “Peachgasm is great for light to medium tones,” Nymark says. “[It] enhances skin’s luminosity for a high gloss highlight that plays with the light beautifully. It dries quickly, but stays dewy all day.”

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand $40 Buy Now

Glossier Cloud Paint

Best Gel-Liquid Blush

This longtime bestseller continues to reign supreme because it’s easy to use and “hard to go overboard” when applying, Viehman says, making it ideal for beginners. “The unique gel texture of Glossier’s Cloud Paint melts into skin and leaves a dewy finish,” she adds. “The formula contains blurring pigments, which are perfect for those with breakout-prone skin, texture or fine lines. I love using the shade Dawn on deeper skin tones to get a sun-kissed, just-got-back-from-the-beach look.”

Glossier Cloud Paint $18 Buy Now

Olio E Osso Tinted Balm

Best for Travel

Going somewhere in a hurry? Have Olio E Osso’s multi-use facial balm on hand for everything, from adding color to cheeks to brightening up your eyes. It’s also moisturizing and soothing for the skin. “This balm-blush has a clean base that utilizes the nourishing properties of olive and shea oils, bound together with natural beeswax and grapefruit essential oil,” Nymark says.

Olio E Osso Tinted Balm $28 Buy Now

NYX Professional Makeup Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint Liquid Blush

Best Affordable Liquid Blush

This budget-friendly blush from NYX has converted many powder blush diehards over the years with its intense pigment, weightless formula and unmatched staying power. Two other reasons why it remains a go-to among beauty enthusiasts? “It’s vegan and under $10,” Gossman says.

NYX Professional Makeup Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint Blush $9 Buy Now

Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Rose Lip & Cheek Tint

Best Liquid Blush for a Natural Finish

For an effortless flush, makeup mogul Natasha Moor swears by this longtime cult-favorite from Benefit Cosmetics that pairs well with different skin types. And you don’t need much to transform your look — just a drop or two will do. “I like the sheer kiss of color this classic provides for cheeks and lips,” she says. “It’s best for those who want a very natural finish and works for all complexions.”

Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Rose Lip & Cheek Tint $30 Buy Now

Pixi Sheer Cheek Gel

Best Lightweight Liquid Blush

With an oil-free, translucent gel formula, Pixi’s lightweight liquid blush leaves a natural flush of color that doesn’t require frequent touch-ups. Available in three core colors, it contains aloe vera to cool and soothe skin with each application. The compact size provides maximum convenience and is perfect for travel.

Pixi Sheer Cheek Gel $21 Buy Now

Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush

Best Vegan Liquid Blush

To achieve a subtle, dewy glow, reach for Saie’s water-based blush made from ingredients like mulberry and elderberry. “Its buildable formula comes in four shades that range from a light pink to berry,” Viehman says. “Use a stippling brush or your fingertips to apply and build up as desired for a dewy flush. The packaging is also sustainable, so don’t forget to recycle.”

Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush $22 Buy Now

Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Glow Drop

Best for Fair Skin Types

When your skin feels dry and dull, Drunk Elephant’s O-Bloos Rosi Glow Drops deliver a rosy, understated finish that’s perfect for daily wear. “This product is marketed as flattering for most skin tones, but definitely favors the fair to light skin tones in terms of color payoff,” Viehman says. “In the dark range, it does give a dewy radiance to the skin, but lacks in color payoff. So if you’re not a big fan of pigmented blush or love a good lit-from-within glow, you can’t go wrong.”

Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Glow Drop $36 Buy Now

Danessa Myricks Beauty Vision Flush Blush, Eyeshadow and Lip Color

Best Multipurpose Liquid Blush

Ready to streamline your beauty routine? Professionals everywhere love this workhorse that’s versatile and impactful. Use it as a satin or semi-matte blush, eyeshadow or lip color. “The Vision Flush Blush, Eyeshadow and Lip color is a multi-tasking superhero,” Akintobi says. “But this is expected from Danessa Myricks, a makeup and skin legend.”

Danessa Myricks Beauty Vision Flush Blush, Eyeshadow and Lip Color $20 Buy Now

Surratt Beauty Liquid Blush

Also Consider Liquid Blush With Applicator

Tap into vibrant pigment with Surratt Beauty‘s luminous, lightweight liquid blush. It flawlessly blends and works well on top of foundation and powder. “This comes with a sponge tip applicator, so you can use that to apply the formula directly to the cheek,” Gossman says. “Twist, dab and blend. It comes in four stunning colors suitable for all skin tones.”

Surratt Beauty Liquid Blush $45 Buy Now

Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment

Best Water-Resistant Liquid Blush

If you’re searching for convenience and variety, look no further than this creamy liquid pigment that you can wear all day long — rain or shine. Also from Danessa Myricks, “this multi-use product can be used on eyes, lips and cheeks,” Gossmany says. “It’s water-resistant, so it’s great for weddings, humid weather, long events and Miami club nights.”

Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment $18 Buy Now

Chantecaille Cheek Gelée

Best Hydrating Liquid Blush

Use Chantecaille‘s soothing liquid blush for a full-coverage look that doesn’t feel cakey or over-the-top. The formula comes in four playful hues — from a bright peach to a flirty raspberry — that add a healthy, all-over glow that doesn’t quit, even in the driest of wintery conditions. Since only a small amount is needed for application, each tube comes with enough product that will last multiple seasons.

Chantecaille Cheek Gelée $45 Buy Now

Dominique Cosmetics Silk Tone Cream Blush

Best Cream-Liquid Blush

Not quite ready to make a commitment to liquid blush? Opt for a creamier formula that doesn’t compromise on color impact or staying power. Silky and weightless, Dominique Cosmetics’ Vitamin E-enriched blush can also double as a lip tint. “The warm peach looks great on fair, medium and dark skin tones,” Akintobi says.

Dominique Cosmetics Silk Tone Cream Blush $55 Buy Now