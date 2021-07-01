All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It used to be that one’s home was their castle, but with more people performing remote work, the castle has turned into a veritable kingdom. With these demands comes the need to define space within your home so it can serve as a multipurpose structure. And there is no better way to create your own oasis and carve out some tranquility than with the best luxury scented candles that set the mood and transform the space with a sensual, warm glow. Lighting candles, chosen in the right colors to suit your décor, and scents to invoke different feelings, provide an easy means to convert the space and separate work from pleasure, simply by changing the mood.

Here, a collection of the best luxury candles that is sure to please.

Cire Trudon Rose Poivrée Candle

Cire Trudon is a purveyor of a wide range of scents delivered through candles, and personal and home fragrances contained in exquisite vessels. The Rose Poivrée candle, which, according to the brand, pays homage to Marie Antoinette’s love of flowers, consists of sumptuous roses paired with a subtle touch of Tuscan black pepper. Whatever the time of year, this scent is bound to brighten your mood.

Cire Trudon Rose Poivrée Candle $115 Buy Now

Fornasetti Cantene Candle

Italian atelier Fornasetti continues the legacy of late eclectic Italian artist Piero Fornasetti, whose whimsical portraits and designs have become iconic. If you are looking for not only the alluring scent of a luxury candle, but an objet d’art that will be a conversation piece among your guests, look no further than the Fornasetti Cantene scented candle. With colorful iconography that was originally imprinted on silk, carried over on a porcelain vessel, this candle, scented with cedar, birch and the bright spice of Mediterranean herbs, is also visually stunning.

View Gallery Related Gallery A Look Back at Pitti Uomo’s 100 Editions of Men’s Fashion

Fornasetti Cantene Candle $695 Buy Now

Acqua di Parma Colonia Cube Candle

Acqua di Parma seems to have a scent for every taste and mood and its products are always presented in elegant packaging and form. Not surprisingly, its Cube Candle, scented in the classic Colonia fragrance of citrus, bergamot, lavender, vetiver and sandalwood, is carefully handmade by a master craftsman in Italy using the highest quality ingredients.

Acqua Di Parma $125 Buy Now

Nette Laide Tomate Candle

As its name implies, Nette’s Laide Tomate evokes the familiar essence of a summer garden, combining scents of ripe tomatoes, cucumbers and freshly tilled earth. This collection was created in a collaboration with perfumer Celine Barel at IFF, who leveraged green chemistry principles that consider energy efficiency, use of renewable ingredients and the avoidance of hazardous materials.

Nette Laide Tomate $68 Buy Now

Wndrmade. Palo Candle

If you’re the meditative type, Wndrmade.’s Palo candle’s natural palo santo essential oil will set the perfect mood for tranquil energy in your home. Made in small batches in upstate New York’s Catskill Mountains, the candle is responsibly sourced, cruelty and dye free and poured in a reusable votive. In addition to palo santo, the candle is scented with mid notes of black pepper and top notes of juniper berry.

Wndrmade Palo Candle $75 Buy Now

Gucci Virgin Violet Candle

If the House of Gucci, with its classic yet boundary-pushing fashion designs, is aligned with your personal brand, then its Virgin Violet scented candle will be an accessory in tune with your look. The Virgin Violet skillfully blends musk and iris petals into a soft, powdery fragrance. With the design Inspired by the first perfumery containers displayed on the wooden shelves of old-fashioned apothecaries, the candle is housed in a handsome porcelain jar featuring real gold accents.

Gucci Virgin Violet Candle $680 Buy Now

Diptyque 34 Boulevard Sain Germain Candle

Fall in love with the classic look and scents from the House of Diptyque, which never fails to transform and elevate any space in the home. The 34 Boulevard Saint Germain candle with five wicks is housed in a handmade earthenware pot, molded by a renowned porcelain maker, which commemorates the scent of its original flagship store at 34 Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris.





Diptyque 34 Boulevard Saint Germain $345 Buy Now

Loewe Liquorice Candle

If you fancy the aromatic scent of anise to transform your space, Loewe has just the candle for you, enveloped in a sophisticated black ribbed tapered cylinder. The Liquorice candle is an olfactory creation that highlights a natural and classic scent. The candles are made in 100% vegetable wax.

Loewe Liquorice Candle $175 Buy Now

Baobob Collection Amazonia Candle

If you are looking for the best luxury candle showpiece that your guests will rave about, look no further than the Baobob Collection. The Amazonia scented candle, infused with bergamot, green tea and atlas cedar is encased in a striking handblown opaline glass, which embeds turquoise, blue and brown glass confetti. Each glass is one of a kind, as the color is infused into the glass in a random fashion by hand.

Baobob Collection Amazonia Candle $190 Buy Now

Tom Ford F–king Fabulous Candle

Tom Ford’s F–king Fabulous is an alluring, warm and woody scent contained in an onyx-colored square votive and presented in an elegant black textured box with a white label. If the name isn’t going to draw you in, you’ll agree that the design, scent and packaging are in fact, fabulous.

Tom Ford F---ing Fabulous Candle $132 Buy Now

Jo Malone Orange Blossom Candle

You’re certain to be drawn to the citrus essence of Jo Malone’s Orange Blossom candle, the perfect accompaniment to summertime. The candle is housed in a handsome votive with a thick base that affords an elevated weight and look to this accessory.

Jo Malone Orange Blossom Candle $69 Buy Now