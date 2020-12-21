All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Those struggling with dry hair can benefit greatly from incorporating one of the best macadamia hair products into their hair-care routine. Renowned for its nourishing and shine-inducing abilities, the hair superfood delivers lasting hydration to dry, damaged strands, creating an almost reconstructive and rejuvenating effect. Since macadamia oil is rich in fatty acids and other hair-healthy vitamins and minerals, it strengthens and repairs the hair follicle to reverse breakage and dullness while preventing future moisture loss and damage.

In addition to preventing hair loss, frizz and split ends and tangles, the best macadamia hair products have been found to protect hair against oxidative stress and other forms of damage caused by the environment and UV exposure. This, in turn, maintains the overall health of your tresses and eliminates the risk of fallout, dryness and brittleness. But, you don’t have to worry about this powerhouse ingredient weighing down your strands; it’s known to be lightweight and non-greasy, making it suitable for all hair types and textures.

Whether you’re looking for a new shampoo and conditioner or want to try a nourishing mask or reparative oil, read on to find the best macadamia hair products that will help create shinier, softer strands.

Macadamia Natural Oil Deep Repair Hair Masque

With macadamia oil at the center of this nourishing mask, the Macadamia Natural Oil Deep Repair Hair Masque reconstructs and replenishes damaged, stressed-out strands for improved health, shine and elasticity. Ideal for all hair types and textures, it provides deep hydration thanks to its blend of omega fatty acids and vitamin E while eliminating frizz and flyaways.

Macadamia Natural Oil Deep Repair Hair Masque $25 Buy Now

Bumble & bumble Bb.Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil UV Protective Dry Oil Finishing Spray

Bumble & bumble’s Bb.Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil UV Protective Dry Oil Finishing Spray is a frizz-taming micro-mist that adds an instant boost of radiance to your strands. Comprised of a blend of macadamia ternifolia seed, coconut, sweet almond and safflower oils, this styling product helps hydrate and soften dry hair while providing a UV shield to protect hair from environmental damage.

Bumble & Bumble UV Protective Dry Oil Finishing Spray $34 Buy Now

Aveda Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair

Designed with heat-styled hair in mind, the Aveda Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair instantly repairs the integrity of the hair’s surface while protecting it against thermal damage. Formulated with conditioning macadamia oil, strengthening quinoa protein and nourishing soy, this leave-in treatment has been found to reduce breakage by 90% in just one week.

Aveda Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair $31 Buy Now

Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Shampoo

Best suited for dry, damaged hair, the Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Shampoo deeply hydrates and repairs curls to create softer, shinier strands. Featuring a unique blend of macadamia oil, shea butter, aloe vera and coconut oil, this hydrating shampoo rejuvenates the hair and restores its vitality.

Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Shampoo $7 Buy Now

Oribe Signature Conditioner

Fortified with macadamia nut seed oil and other nutritive ingredients, the Oribe Signature Conditioner restores moisture to the hair to create a luscious, healthy shine. Designed to deliver UV protection and help detangle hair, this luxurious conditioner is enriched with strengthening keratin, moisturizing whole wheat-derived proteins, antioxidant-rich kaempferia galanga root extract and a nourishing blend of watermelon, lychee and edelweiss flower extracts.

Oribe Signature Conditioner $46 Buy Now

dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Leave-In Hair Therapy

A weightless-yet-powerful multitasking spray, the dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Leave-In Hair Therapy acts a primer in your styling routine to nourish and protect your hair from your heat tools. Offering thermal protection and a solution for frizz, apple cider vinegar naturally seals the hair’s cuticle and rebalances pH, while argan oil, macadamia oil, dandelion extract and aloe vera moisturize, condition and add shine.

dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Leave-In Hair Therapy $30 Buy Now

Phyto 9 Nourishing Day Cream with 9 Plants

Crafted to provide daily moisture, the Phyto 9 Nourishing Day Cream with 9 Plants is best suited for medium-to-coarse hair suffering from dryness and breakage. In addition to offering daily protection from stressors, this top-rated leave-in treatment also helps prevents split ends and frizz thanks to its hair-healthy blend of macadamia oil, St. John’s wort, willow extract and soybean.

PHYTO 9 Nourishing Day Cream with 9 Plants $28 Buy Now

L’anza Wellness CBD Revive Shampoo

Featuring a nourishing and restorative blend of macadamia nut oil and CBD, the L’anza Wellness CBD Revive Shampoo revitalizes the hair and scalp for healthier strands. Using gugo bark to reduce oiliness and excess sebum, this top-rated shampoo also eliminates impurities and flakes while strengthening and volumizing.

L’anza Wellness CBD Revive Shampoo $42 Buy Now

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Oil

Powered by the brand’s repair technology, the Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Oil seals down hair cuticles and repairs damage caused by environmental stressors, coloring and heat. Featuring a blend of macadamia nut derivative, ceramides and rose flower oil, this nourishing and reparative oil leaves hair with a silky texture, increased shine and defended against future damage.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Oil $30 Buy Now

Kiss Argan & Macadamia Hair Oil

The Kiss Argan & Macadamia Hair Oil is a reparative, extra-nourishing, lightweight oil serum that helps replenish dry curls with deep moisture for increased strength and nourishment. In addition to promoting hair growth and protecting against breakage, this Amazon-favorite hair oil also leaves hair with a glossy, salon-quality shine and softness.

KISS Argan & Macadamia Hair Oil $10 Buy Now

Macadamia Nourishing Oil Leave-in Cream

Providing instant styling for unruly locks, the Macadamia Nourishing Oil Leave-in Cream is a texturizing leave-in cream that softens and smooths hard-to-manage strands for a sleek finish. It also offers UV protection and boosts shine for truly luscious tresses.

Macadamia Nourishing Oil Leave-In Cream $28 Buy Now