The 14 Best Magnetic Lashes That Are So Easy to Apply

When the lashes you covet are full and voluminous, but your natural pair doesn’t meet your standards, there are a few beauty tools that can help. The first is a good mascara that can transform your lashes in just a few swipes of an applicator wand when you want a quick fix; the second is a pair (or two, or ten) of fake eyelashes.

The transformative power of false eyelashes knows no bounds. Artificial wispies can make sparse eyelashes look fuller, elongate a shorter pair or turn up their volume to full blast. Unfortunately, selecting a pair of falsies that can help you achieve your ideal eye look is the easy part. Successfully applying false lashes can be a challenge (not to mention a test of patience), and that’s where magnetic lashes come in.

Top Magnetic Lashes

What are magnetic lashes, and how do they work?

According to makeup artist Gilbert Soliz, magnetic lashes are faux lashes that “contain micro magnets along the strip of the lash that allow them to attach together, or adhere to the lash line using magnetic eyeliner that contains iron oxide.” In other words, they’re yet another example of the scientific mastery that can be found in the beauty industry. They’re also just a much easier alternative to traditional faux lashes that require some sort of glue to adhere to the skin.

Are magnetic lashes safe to use?

In a word, yes. However, given that the eye is one of the most sensitive areas of the human body, optometrist and founder of Line of Sight Dr. Jennifer Tsai tells WWD there are some potential concerns you should be aware of. For example, because magnetic lashes can be heavy on the lid, regular use could lead to loss of natural lashes. What’s more, they can cause a corneal abrasion — scratching on the surface of your cornea, aka the clear, protective layer of your eye — though Tsai says this rarely occurs with false lashes.

In fact, according to Tsai, because magnetic eyeliners are designed with tiny iron oxides that adhere to the magnet on the false lashes, magnetic lashes, unlike traditional alternatives, can “reduce lash loss” since they do not sit on your natural lashes. The downside to magnetic eyeliners, however, is that the iron oxide found in them does have “pigment-containing minerals” that can potentially cause staining and skin darkening, Tsai warns. She adds that those with sensitive skin can also develop an allergic reaction to the magnetic glue, including contact dermatitis, blepharitis, swollen itchy lids and eczema.

That being said, overall, Tsai tells WWD she does recommend using magnetic lashes over traditional faux lashes, but in moderation. “[Just remember to] always thoroughly remove the eyeliner and lashes after each use.”

How to apply magnetic lashes

Arguably the best part of using magnetic lashes over traditional faux wispies is how easy it is to apply them. But keep in mind that how you apply magnetic lashes will depend on the type of magnetic lashes you’re using.

For example, if you have a top and bottom strip that sandwiches your lashes, celebrity makeup artist and brand founder Jenny Patinkin says there are two ways to go about it. “You can use a tool that you use to position them over the roots of your lash line and then pinch them together, or you can hold the upper lashes in place and manually snap the lower lashes into place,” she tells WWD. If you’re using magnetic lashes that are designed to adhere to a magnetic liner, then “just apply the liner as close to the upper lash line as you can and place the strip of lashes on top,” she adds.

As for prep work, television makeup artist Suzanne Perez advises applying your eye makeup — including mascara and eyeliner — before applying false lashes, magnetic or otherwise. When you’re ready to take your magnetic lashes off, keep them clean by dipping the lashes in rubbing alcohol and using a Q-tip to remove any adhesive or makeup. From there, Perez says, “let them dry in a clean area or container for future use.”

Ahead, shop the 14 best magnetic lashes for your most wow-worthy look yet.

Glamnetic Magnetic False Lashes

Best Overall

Glamnetic’s magnetic lashes are a favorite among beauty influencers and celebrities alike (names like Kathleen Lights and Doja Cat are fans, to name a few), and for good reason. Since getting its start just over one year ago, the brand has become one of the fastest-growing in the category. Its lashes are cruelty-free and vegan-friendly, easily trimmable (in small increments) and made from high-quality, synthetic fibers. Each lash band features six magnetics for not only an easy application but to ensure a longer hold, so your faux lashes stay in place as long as you need them to. Simply apply Glamnetic’s magnetic eyeliner (sold separately), allow it to dry and apply your lashes. With proper care and storage, you can repeat this process with the same pair of lashes up to 60 times.

Glamnetic Magnetic False Lashes $30 Buy Now

Velour Lashes Luxe Faux Mink Magnetic Lashes Kit

Best for Convenience

When it comes to applying false lashes, it can take a lot of practice to get it right. If you also have some trimming to do, the entire process can feel tedious and quickly become frustrating. For anyone who doesn’t have the time or patience for either, there’s Velour. The brand’s faux mink magnetic lashes are made from premium synthetic fiber, with each little hair measuring anywhere from 7 to 15 millimeters long. With a .75-length magnetic lash band, no trimming is required, and because the lash band consists of eight strong hold magnetics, anchoring is also unnecessary. All you have to do is swipe on Velour’s 3-in-1 Lash & Go eyeliner (sold separately) that triples as a liner, glue and magnet, and attach.

Velour Lashes Luxe Faux Mink Magnetic Lash Kit $27 Buy Now

Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit #07

Best Drugstore Kit

Kiss cosmetics are everywhere. CVS, Target, Walgreens, Ulta and more carry the brand’s most coveted products from its press-on nails to its beloved Falscara, and, of course, its fake lashes. Kiss magnetic lashes are a fan-favorite, and while some reviewers on Ulta.com claim they’re difficult to apply, loyalists say it’s really just a matter of following the directions. “If you can put on liquid eyeliner you can wear these lashes,” one commenter wrote. Another mentions: “These are so nice and really easy to put on. I don’t have a steady hand with regular lashes, so these were perfect. Just shake the lash glue a few times and let it fully dry. Then the magnetic lashes just attach so easy.”

Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit #07 $16 Buy Now

easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit

Best Magnetic Lashes on Amazon

With over 29,000 reviews on Amazon to date, averaging a 4.3 out of five-star rating, easbeauty’s magnetic lashes are the e-tailer’s best-seller in the category. The set includes five pairs of magnetic lashes, applicator tweezers, and the brand’s waterproof, magnetic eyeliner that has been reformulated to contain more magnetic particles than its competitors. Users rave that the eyeliner formula is so effective, some use only their fingers to apply the lashes onto their lids, while others note their favorite part of easbeauty’s magnetic lashes kit is the inclusion of different styles. “The styles that they offer are high-quality and can suit anyone looking for natural, voluminous or big full lashes,” one commenter says, with another writing, “My favorite are the bigger ones that really give you a boost of lash, which I totally adore.”

easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit $17 $15 Buy Now

Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner & Eyelashes Kit

Best Variety

Another Amazon favorite is these magnetic lashes from Arishine. The brand’s original kit racked up over 27,000 reviews, securing itself as a best-seller, but has since been reimagined and redistributed in sleek, new packaging. The complete set consists of five pairs of magnetic lashes — ranging in styles from natural to full-glam — a set of tweezers to assist application and two tubes of waterproof, magnetic eyeliner. Reviewers say the lashes are long-wearing and look amazing on, but warn that eyeliner removal is tricky. “I had to scrub lol,” one user shared, but others seemed to shrug off this detail. “Removal of the actual liner may take some time, but I don’t consider that a bad thing because this is how you know the liner is quality and will really aid those lashes in staying put,” another commenter wrote. “I had to use makeup remover wipes to finally get it all off and gently scrub it all away slowly. Just don’t scrub too hard and be patient; it will all come off with enough light rubbing.”

Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner & Eyelashes Kit $18 $14 Buy Now

Luxillia Magnetic Lashes & Eyeliner Kit

Best Faux Silk Magnetic Lashes

These gorgeous magnetic lashes from Luxillia are as luxe as their name would suggest. Crafted from a double layer of grade A faux silk, every pair of Luxillia lashes are cruelty-free and highly durable. The brand’s magnetic eyeliner formula is swarming with micro-magnetic particles, so they should stay put no matter the weather or social circumstance. The bottle also holds eight milliliters of liquid liner, compared to the average competitor’s 4 milliliters, translating to almost double the amount of usage. What’s more, Luxillia’s applicator tool is designed with detachable silicone sleeves at its tips to protect your eyes from the instrument’s sharp metal and that make application a much easier feat.

Luxillia Magnetic Lashes & Eyeliner Kit $19 Buy Now

MoxieLash Magnetic Liner & Lashes Boujie Kit

Best Splurge

MoxieLash offers a ton of stylish lashes, but for those who cling to the notion that “bigger is better,” well, so does the brand’s Bougie kit. These statement-making magnetic lashes are voluminous, full of drama and curled upward to better expose your peepers (which, quite frankly, deserve all the attention they can get). An optimal pick for deep-set and almond-shaped eyes, individual lashes vary from eight to 16 millimeters in length, are 33 millimeters wide and made from premium mink. The full kit features a mini magnetic liner (typically sold separately), a pair of reusable lashes packaged in a sleek carrying case for travel and pre-moistened eyeliner remover swabs. The kit also comes with an instruction card to seamlessly guide you through the application process.

MoxieLash Magnetic Liner & Lashes Boujie Kit $65 Buy Now

Lanvier Magnetic Eyelashes with Eyeliner Kit

Best for Travel

The Lanvier magnetic lashes kit is the total package. It includes eight sets of lashes — four daily pairs, three natural styles and one party-style — two five milliliters tubes of eyeliner, tweezers and a mirror compact for on-the-go storage. As far as material goes, Lanvier lashes are handmade with silk, giving each wisp a natural feel (though some users note some styles are a little too long for their liking). Meanwhile, the liner is a stronghold formula, made with magnetic particles that keep lashes in place. These falsies have an average 4.3-star rating on Amazon, with many reviewers noting they’ve placed additional orders since these lashes are so high-quality.

Lanvier Magnetic Eyelashes with Eyeliner Kits $16 Buy Now

Ardell Magnetic Gel EyeLiner & Demi Wispies False Lashes

Best Budget Magnetic Lashes

If you’re not looking to spend a ton of money on magnetic lashes (maybe you’re a first-time user, or know you’ll only break them out on occasion), check out these wispies from Ardell. The miniature kit comes with a pot of magnetic gel liner and brush applicator, as well as a single pair of Demi Wispies. Marketed as an especially great option for beginners, Ardell’s magnetic lashes are also suitable for those with sensitive skin, as the brand’s magnetic eyeliner is formulated without parabens and latex. And while this kit doesn’t come with tweezers, two coats of the liner should be enough to easily secure lashes into place with just your fingers.

Ardell Magnetic Gel EyeLiner & Demi Wispies False Lashes $11 Buy Now

Earller Magnetic Lashes & Eyeliner Kit

Also Consider Budget Buy

To get the most bang for your buck, we’ve scouted out a magnetic lash kit that includes not one, not five, but 10 pairs of magnetic lashes, that, altogether, retail for under $20. Each pair from Earller offers either a 3D or 5D finish and comes in natural, long or short lash lengths. Each lash is handmade, and each band contains five magnets that adhere to the included magnetic liner, a third-generation formulation that ensures the strongest hold on your lashes. The liner is also waterproof, scent-free and hypoallergenic, so sensitive skin types can wear these pairs comfortably.

Earller Magnetic Lashes & Eyeliner Kit $16 Buy Now

Lola’s Lashes Moonstone Magnetic False Eyelash Set

Best Magnetic Lashes Kit

Some magnetic eyeliner formulas are a nightmare to slough off at the end of the day. Lola’s Lashes magnetic faux lash kit includes a tool to negate the need to scrub (and in turn, cut your skin some slack). Alongside a pair of premium synthetic silk faux lashes and waterproof magnetic eyeliner (said to also be wind resistant), a magnetic liner cleansing balm completes this set. The balm acts as an effective alternative to the average makeup remover, ensuring the removal process will require significantly less rubbing than a cleansing oil.

Lola's Lashes Moonstone Magnetic False Eyelash Set $50 Buy Now

One Two Cosmetics Natural Half Lash

Best for Sensitive Skin

Founded by Katy Stoka, who believed putting on false lashes should be as easy as putting on jewelry, One Two Cosmetics is the OG brand responsible for bringing magnetic lashes to the market. Among its cruelty-free and vegan-friendly offerings hand-crafted in the U.S., the label’s best-seller is the Natural Half Lash set. It includes two top-left and two top-right lashes as well as two bottom-left and two bottom-right lashes so you can customize and achieve your ideal eye look. The best part? This is possible without the use of any glue or adhesive — an especially great perk for those with sensitive skin. Instead of utilizing a magnetically-charged eyeliner, the magnetic lashes stick to each other and sandwich your natural hairs. The result is easy-to-apply lashes that users say look amazing with or without makeup.

One Two Cosmetics Natural Half Lash $69 Buy Now

Opulence MD Beauty Now You See Me Liquid Essentials Kit

Best Magnetic Lashes for Glasses

Concerned your lashes won’t be seen through your spectacles? Opulence MD Beauty has you covered. These magnetic lashes were specifically designed for anyone who wears glasses, ensuring your faux pair will get the attention they deserve without annoyingly banging against your lenses. The Now You See Me lashes measure four-six-eight millimeters (inside-center- outside) in length. They’re made from Siberian mink and adhere to lashes when their bands, featuring 12-high strength magnets, meet the brand’s magnetic eyeliner. With proper care, the set can offer up to 45 wears.

Opulence MD Beauty Now You See Me Liquid Essentials Kit $44 Buy Now

Younique Moodstruck Magnetic Lashes

Best for Hot Weather

Celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg tells WWD she highly recommends Younique’s Moodstruck magnetic lashes and magnetic eyeliner to clients. The vegan-friendly lashes are easy to apply, offer a customizable fit and contain ten mini magnets spaced for optimal hold, while the liner comes with a felt-tip liner for extra precision. “This high-performance magnetic lash and eyeliner duo lasts up to ten hours and is heat- and humidity-resistant,” Greenberg raves. “It’s also workout- and active-lifestyle approved [and] so easy to use, even for beginners.”

Younique Moodstruck Magnetic Lash $35 Buy Now