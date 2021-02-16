All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After careful consideration and curation, you’ve finally built an extensive makeup brush collection. Now, you need to invest in the best makeup brush cleaners to ensure that your coveted beauty tools stay in pristine condition.

Acting as a shampoo for your makeup brushes and formulated with antibacterial cleansing agents, these purifying makeup brush cleansers and solutions get deep into the bristles and fibers of your makeup brushes and beauty sponges to remove everything from makeup to accumulated dirt, oil and dead skin cells, eliminate pore-clogging bacteria from hindering the health and appearance of your complexion. Not only does the accumulation result in skin care woes such as acne and rashes, but it also impedes on your makeup brush’s effectiveness, preventing the bristles from delivering a seamlessly-blended finish.

Poor makeup brush maintenance can even result in the deterioration of your brush’s hairs and fibers, decreasing its lifespan and causing you to replace it more often. In order to preserve the integrity and structure of your brushes, the best makeup brush cleaners also protect the bristles by infusing them with nourishing conditioning ingredients such as coconut oil and aloe vera juice, which keep the hairs from falling out while also restoring their softness.

From fast-drying solutions and conditioning makeup brush shampoos to innovative spin devices and textured mats, explore the best makeup brush cleaners that will keep your brushes squeaky-clean.

IT Cosmetics Brush Bath Purifying Makeup Brush Cleaner

Created to deliver fast results, the IT Cosmetics Brush Bath Purifying Makeup Brush Cleaner instantly dissolves and breaks down makeup, dirt and oil from the bristles of your makeup brushes, leaving them free of pore-clogging, bacteria-inducing debris. Not only does it deliver a deep cleanse, but it also protects the integrity and construction of the hairs in both synthetic and natural brush types.

IT Cosmetics Brush Bath Purifying Makeup Brush Cleaner $20 Buy Now

General Pencil Company Inc. The Masters Brush Cleaner & Preserver

While the General Pencil Company Inc. The Masters Brush Cleaner & Preserver is technically a paint brush cleaner, it has gained a cult following for the silky-smooth and deep-cleansing effect it has on makeup brushes. Boasting a heavy-duty formula that removes all traces of oil-based, acrylic and watercolor paints from brush hairs, it is able to get deep into your makeup brushes to effectively pull out accumulated makeup, dirt and oil while ensuring that the hair stays intact and perfectly conditioned.

General Pencil Company Inc. The Masters Brush Cleaner & Preserver $6 Buy Now

Tom Ford Brush Cleanser

Doubling as a brush cleanser and disinfectant, the Tom Ford Brush Cleanser sanitizes your makeup brushes while performing a deep sweep of built-up makeup, dirt and oil. Boasting a conditioning formula that protects and extends your favorite brush’s fibers, this multipurpose, fast-drying makeup cleanser restores softness to your the bristles as it simplifies your brush maintenance routine.

Tom Ford Brush Cleanser $35 Buy Now

Colorescience Brush Cleaning Wipes

Perfect for cleansing on-the-go or when you want to give your brushes a quick, mess-free wash, the Colorescience Brush Cleaning Wipes deliver a unique and innovative brush cleansing method using the functionality and convenience of makeup wipes. Infused with bacteria-killing hydrogen peroxide and alcohol, these top-rated wipes perform a superficial cleanse of your brushes, removing accumulated makeup and debris from the bristles and ensuring flawless application. Additionally, they’re enriched with citrus essential oils, which impart an uplifting fragrance and enhanced cleansing abilities.

Colorescience Brush Cleaning Wipes $14 Buy Now

MAC Cosmetics Brush Cleanser

Crafted with the lifespan of your brush in mind, the MAC Cosmetics Brush Cleanser washes away makeup and bacteria from deep within your brush fibers to create a cleanlier environment. A fan-favorite for its cleansing and sanitizing benefits, this top-rated brush cleaning solution also contains fiber-softening ingredients to condition and restore your brush’s effectiveness, all while decreasing their dry time so you can use them quicker.

MAC Cosmetics Brush Cleanser $17 Buy Now

BareMinerals Well-Cared for Brush Conditioning Shampoo

Removing makeup, dirt and oil with its rich, soapy lather, the BareMinerals Well-Cared for Brush Conditioning Shampoo treats your favorite makeup brushes to a nourishing cleanse and a deep conditioning treatment with its hydrating aloe vera juice-enriched formula.

bareMinerals Well-Cared for Brush Conditioning Shampoo $14 Buy Now

Real Techniques Brush Cleansing Gel

Boasting a unique gel-based formula that prevents drying out your brush hairs, the Real Techniques Brush Cleansing Gel extends the life and improves the efficacy of your makeup brushes by removing makeup, dirt and oil from deep within its hairs and fibers. As it dissolves all traces of debris, this dermatologist-tested formula also infuses the bristles with lasting moisture to ensure a softer feel and better blend.

Real Techniques Brush Cleansing Gel $7 Buy Now

EcoTools Makeup Brush + Sponge Shampoo

Suitable for both makeup brushes and beauty sponges, the EcoTools Makeup Brush + Sponge Shampoo offers a multipurpose cleansing formula for your entire brush collection. Boasting a hypoallergenic, sensitive skin-friendly formula that’s free of parabens, phthlalates and petroleum-based ingredients, this top-rated, eco-friendly makeup brush cleansing solution gets deep into the hairs and fibers to remove built-up, pore-clogging debris without leaving an oily residue behind or damaging your brush.

EcoTools Makeup Brush + Sponge Shampoo $7 Buy Now

Dior Brush Cleanser

A backstage essential due to its fast-performing and deeply-cleansing formula, the Dior Brush Cleanser sanitizes, softens and protects your makeup brushes to keep them in pristine condition using a blend of effective, performance-enhancing ingredients. Its compact and easy-to-use packaging also allow for convenient brush cleansing on-the-go.

Dior Brush Cleanser $21 Buy Now

BeautyBlender BlenderCleanser Solid Charcoal Scented Sponge & Brush Cleanser

Infused with charcoal for a powerful purifying effect, the BeautyBlender BlenderCleanser Solid Charcoal Scented Sponge & Brush Cleanser creates a foamy lather that gets deep into the makeup brush hairs and fibers to dissolve accumulated makeup, dirt and oil as it fortifies the bristles with softening and conditioning agents such as palm oil, aloe vera and coconut oil. This versatile, top-rated formula also leaves your brushes smelling good as well as squeaky-clean.

BeautyBlender BlenderCleanser Solid Charcoal Scented Sponge & Brush Cleanser $45 Buy Now

Cinema Secrets Pro Cosmetics Professional Brush Cleaner

An essential in every makeup artist’s kit, the Cinema Secrets Pro Cosmetics Professional Brush Cleaner is able to effortlessly remove makeup in all of its forms, including stubborn waterproof and long-wearing formulas, from deep within your brushes for cleanlier, healthier bristles. Rinse-free and convenient to use, this top-rated formula is extremely fast-drying and conditions the hairs without leaving any residue or oil behind.

Cinema Secrets Pro Cosmetics Professional Brush Cleaner $13 Buy Now

Parian Spirit Professional Makeup Brush Cleaner

Formulated with naturally-derived and potent ingredients, the Parian Spirit Professional Makeup Brush Cleaner performs a deep sweep of your makeup brush hairs and fibers, dissolving and lifting all traces of makeup and buildup with its powerful solvents that can break through even the toughest of oil-based formulas. In addition to cleansing and sanitizing your brushes, it also preserves the integrity and structure of the bristles while ensuring they remain soft and conditioned.

Parian Spirit Professional Makeup Brush Cleaner $19 Buy Now

Jane Iredale Botanical Brush Cleaner

Comprised of naturally cleansing and purifying ingredients such as seaweed extract, witch hazel and grapefruit oil, the Jane Iredale Botanical Brush Cleaner gets to work fast on removing makeup, grime and dirt from your brushes so you can enjoy a flawless and seamless application of your favorite products. Its naturally-derived fast-drying formula also helps your brushes maintain their softness and effectiveness as well.

Jane Iredale Botanical Brush Cleaner $20 Buy Now

Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Set

Stocked with a full-size bottle of brush cleansing solution and the brand’s innovative brush cleansing device, the Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner set ensures that all of your makeup brush maintenance needs are met while offering a fast, easy and convenient alternative to traditional washing. Equipped with three speed settings that ensure a customizable and thorough cleansing of your entire brush collection, this innovative device cleanses, sanitizes, conditions and dries your brushes in a fraction of the time.

Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner $26 Buy Now

Sigma Beauty Sigma Spa Express Brush Cleaning Mat

Created to simplify your brush cleaning routine while also ensuring a deep and thorough cleanse every time, the Sigma Beauty Sigma Spa Express Brush Cleaning Mat boasts a textured design that features seven unique ridges and grooves, each adhering to the needs of various brush sizes, shapes, hair textures and more. All you need to do is apply your favorite brush cleansing solution to the bristles and gently scrub it clean against the mat. Not to mention that its flexible silicone silhouette perfectly fits around your sink and stays in place thanks to its suction cup construction.

Sigma Beauty Sigma Spa Express Brush Cleaning Mat $29 Buy Now