All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Your makeup can only be as good as your tools, which is why you should upgrade your brush collection with the best makeup brush sets to ensure that your every beauty need is met.

Stocked with high-quality options that cater to the face, cheeks, eyes, brows and more, these expertly curated kits give makeup lovers the tools required to execute professional-level contouring, defining, shading, highlighting and blending for flawless full-face glam. With sets geared towards beginners, pros and every mastery level in between, the best makeup brush sets accommodate a wide range of beauty abilities with their basic, essential and expert brush pairings. Additionally, there are also sets that are tailored for various makeup techniques and products, including eyeshadow, complexion, contouring and more.

Below, find the best makeup brush sets that will satisfy every beauty buff’s skillset and budget.

1. Bestope Makeup Brush Set

A number-one bestseller on Amazon, the Bestope Makeup Brush Set is stocked with 16 brushes that cater to the face, lips and eyes. Available in five colors and featuring soft and dense synthetic fiber-made brushes, this versatile set ensures that you have everything you need to contour, highlight, blend and shade.

Bestope Makeup Brush Set $8 Buy Now

2. Real Techniques Everyday Essentials

Perfect for beginners, the Real Techniques Everyday Essentials makeup brush set covers all of the basics with its pro-curated pairings. Featuring brushes for the face, cheeks and eyes, the set includes the brand’s RT 400 Blush, RT 300 Deluxe Crease, RT 402 Setting and RT 200 Expert Face brushes, plus the Miracle Complexion Sponge.

View Gallery Related Gallery Givenchy Pre-Fall 2021

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials $20 Buy Now

3. BH Cosmetics BH Signature Rose Gold Brush Set

Designed to achieve a flawless full-face glam, the BH Cosmetics BH Signature Rose Gold Brush Set is equipped with 13 brushes, covering the face, eyes, lips and brows. Created to sculpt, shape and define, these vegan, cruelty-free synthetic brushes seamlessly blend makeup to deliver airbrush-level results.

BH Cosmetics BH Signature Rose Gold Brush Set $26 Buy Now

4. Sephora Collection Ready to Roll Brush Set

Valued at $195, the Sephora Collection Ready to Roll Brush Set is carefully curated with the brush essentials so your kit is stocked with everything you need to execute a complete look. Housed inside a convenient faux leather brush roll, the 10-piece set includes the Powder Brush, Complexion Brush, Angled Blush Brush, Highlight + Contour Brush, Fan Brush, Eyeshadow Brush, Smudge Brush, Blending Crease Brush, Concealer Brush and Angled Liner with Spoolie Brush.

Sephora Collection Ready to Roll Set $72 Buy Now

5. Sigma Beauty Basic Eye Brush Set

Created with the eyes in mind, the Sigma Beauty Basic Eye Brush Set features seven brushes designed for eyeliner, eyeshadow and brows. Made with the brand’s exclusive synthetic antimicrobial fibers, these quality brushes are engineered to better hold, apply and blend products. The set includes the E40 Tapered Blending Brush, the E55 Eye Shading Brush, the E60 Large Shader Brush, the E70 Medium Angled Shading Brush, the E30 Pencil Brush, the E65 Small Angle Brush and the E05 Liner Brush.

Sigma Beauty Basic Eye Brush Kit $77 Buy Now

6. Artis Elite Makeup Brush Set

Renowned for their exceptional blending, innovative Cosmefibre technology and ergonomic construction, the Artis Elite Makeup Brush Set features the brand’s best-selling brushes for seamless, expert-level application. Inside, you’ll find the Oval 10, Oval 8, Oval 6, Oval 4, Oval 3, Linear 6, Linear 3, Linear 1, Circle 1 and Circle 1R brushes.

Artis Elite Makeup Brush Set $370 Buy Now

7. Jenny Patinkin Luxury Five-Piece Vegan Cosmetic Brush Set

A curated collection of multipurpose, multiuse makeup brushes that can be used with liquid, cream and powder products, the Jenny Patinkin Luxury Five-Piece Vegan Cosmetic Brush Set includes: the Complexion Brush, the Blend & Set Brush, the Domed Multi-Blender Brush, the Brow & Line Brush and the Pin Point Liner.

Jenny Patinkin Luxury 5-Piece Vegan Cosmetic Brush Set $115 Buy Now

8. Spectrum Collections Jet Setter Makeup Brush Set

A travel-sized makeup brush collection that is available in five colorways, the Spectrum Collections Jet Setter set ensures that you’ve got all of your makeup tools in one convenient place. The eight-piece kit includes the B01 Buffing Foundation Brush, the C03 Tulip Power Brush, the A05 Angled Blush Brush, the B08 Magic Wand Powder Brush, the B06 Tapered Blender Brush, the B04 Angled Shader Brush, the A16 Precision Crease Brush and A24 Double Ended Brow Styler Brush.

Spectrum Collections Jet Setter Makeup Brush Set $70 Buy Now

9. e.l.f. Cosmetics Flawless Face Brush Collection

Designed with the face, cheeks and brows in mind, the e.l.f. Cosmetics Flawless Face Brush Collection includes the Concealer Brush, the Eyeshadow “C” Brush, the Small Angled Brush, the Small Stipple Brush, the Eyebrow Duo Brush and the Ultimate Blending Brush.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Flawless Face Brush Collection $15 Buy Now

10. Chantecaille Ultimate Six-Piece Brush Set

Crafted from high-quality synthetic fibers and featuring an array of artist-inspired tools, the Chantecaille Ultimate Six-Piece Brush Set offers perfect application, seamless coverage and expert definition. The set includes the Cheek Brush, the Foundation & Mask Brush, the Concealer Brush, the Eye Definer Brush and Eye Liner Brush, all housed in a chic roll-up case.

Chantecaille Ultimate Six-Piece Brush Set $185 Buy Now

11. Tarte Cosmetics Full Face Five Brush Set

Valued at $136, the Tarte Cosmetics Full Face Five Brush Set features five versatile, multipurpose complexion brushes that make getting ready in five minutes a reality rather than a fantasy. Inside, you’ll find the Complexion Brush, the Small Cheek Brush, the Loose Powder Brush, the Double-Ended Shader & Blending Eyeshadow Brush and the Double-Ended Pencil Crease & Liner Brush.

Tarte Cosmetics Full Face Five Brush Set $35 Buy Now

12. Zoeva Rose Golden Complete Eye Set

Intended for executing expert-level eyeshadow looks, the Zoeva Rose Golden Complete Eye Set uses natural and synthetic bristles for expert-level precision, pick up and blending. The 12-piece set also comes with a sleek brown clutch to store your brushes.

Zoeva Rose Golden Complete Eye Set $79 Buy Now

13. MyKitCo. My Essential Brush Set

A favorite for makeup artists and beauty lovers alike, the MyKitCo. My Essential Brush Set is stocked with the necessary tools for smoothing base products, defining eyes and blending eyeshadow. The five-piece set includes the 0.7 My Flawless Foundation Angled, 0.8 My Flawless Powder, 1.10 My Sharp Angle, 1.12S My Tapered Crease and 1.23 My All Over Shadow brushes.

MyKitCo. My Essential Brush Set $78 Buy Now

14. Fenty Beauty Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials

A Rihanna-curated makeup brush set designed for applying foundation, concealer, setting powder and highlight, the Fenty Beauty Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials includes the Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110, the Precision Concealer Brush 180, the Powder Puff Setting Brush 170 and the fan-favorite Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120.

Fenty Beauty Artistry Pro Complexion Essentials $126 Buy Now

15. Shany The Masterpiece Pro Signature Brush Set

Fully stocked with 24 makeup brushes that cover the face, cheeks, eyes, lips and brows, the Shany The Masterpiece Pro Signature Brush Set was designed for professional makeup artists and glam enthusiasts who want a full range of brushes and tools at their disposal. In addition to filling the holes in your makeup brush collection, this value set also comes with a leather roll-up pouch and storage box for added convenience.

Shany The Masterpiece Pro Signature Brush Set $27 Buy Now