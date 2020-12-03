All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Makeup is a form of self-expression that can be enjoyed at any age, but sometimes, finding the best makeup for women over 50 isn’t always an easy feat. As the skin ages and collagen production declines, dryness, dullness and loss of firmness and elasticity become top concerns and it’s essential to fill your makeup bag with products that work with your changing skin instead of defaulting to ones that cover them up.

When shopping for makeup for women over 50, opting for hydrating formulations, whether it be for foundation and concealer or bronzer and blush, will prevent your products from settling into lines and accentuating unwanted texture. In the same vein, switching from powders to crémes and liquids will also help boost radiance in the skin by creating a supple, dewy glow. But, everyone’s skin is different, just as their makeup preferences do. So, make sure that your makeup routine is filled with products that allow you to feel like your most authentic self and matches the persona that you want to present to the world.

Looking to give your makeup bag a refresh? Read on to find the best makeup products for women over 50 that cover the face, eyes and lips and will help you achieve a lit-from-within glow.

1. Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer

While this is technically a skin care product, priming the skin with a rich moisturizer or primer is essential for makeup application at any age. But, you don’t want to use a product that’s too thick as it will disrupt your makeup. For those with mature skin, opting for a vitamin-rich and lightweight formula like the Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer will prevent makeup from clinging to lines and dry spots while also creating smoother, more dewier-looking skin. This formula’s key ingredients include shea butter and a blend of vitamins B, C and E.

2. IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

When it comes to complexion makeup over 50, it’s essential to use hydrating liquid formulas in place of drying powders and cakey crémes as to not accentuate fine lines and other textures on the skin. As you’re applying, avoid covering the face completely in product and instead, target the areas that require coverage and blend outwards for a seamless, natural-looking finish. The IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream uses color-correcting technology to neutralize the appearance of discoloration while combining the benefits of skin care and foundation to deliver an even, refreshed complexion. It also offers SPF 50 protection to keep your skin safe from the sun.

3. NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer

Just like your foundation, your concealer should also only be applied where it’s needed most in order to avoid that dreaded caked-on makeup look. There are plenty of concealers that are designed to enhance over 50 skin, but recruiting the help of a formula such as the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer is a fool-proof way to camouflage dark spots and brighten up the under-eyes. Its formula offers 16-hour wear and features light-diffusing technology and mineral tone-balancing powder to work with your skin and create a softer, smoother complexion.

4. Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Compact

Whether you want to lock in your complexion makeup or are trying to prevent unwanted shine from creeping in, you’ll need the perfect face powder to do so. The Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Compact uses micro-silk technology to impart a luminous semi-matte finish that doesn’t settle into lines and, in turn, leaves the skin looking radiant and refined. It can be worn on its own as a foundation and applied throughout the day for touch-ups.

5. Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer

Adding warmth back to the skin with bronzer is an easy way to get the skin glowing. Apply a gentle sweep of a warm-tone bronzer along your cheekbones, across the forehead, under the jawline and down the sides of the nose to define your features and add a healthy glow. If dryness is a top concern, it’s best to opt for formulas that contain hydrating ingredients to prevent any caking or clinging. The Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer is a drugstore-favorite that is made with a blend of murumuru, cupuaçu and tucuma butters and imparts a radiant, natural-looking glow.

6. Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm

Blush is an essential cosmetics product for sculpting the face. Instead of applying your blush straight to the apples of your cheeks, try targeting the top of your cheekbones and blending inwards to create a flattering and natural-looking lift. When choosing a blush for over 50, opting for créme formulas such as the Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm will prevent caking by blending seamlessly into the skin and leaving an illuminated finish. This multipurpose product can be applied to the cheeks, eyes and lips and offers a hydrating formula that leaves skin looking dewy and sun-kissed.

7. Kosas Color + Light: Crème

Another important product to have in your over 50 makeup routine is a highlighter, preferably a créme or liquid formula to create a lit-from-within glow. The Kosas Color + Light Créme duo is equipped with complementary blush and highlight pairings that flatter every skin tone. Its créme highlighter is weightless and buildable by design, offering rich color payoff that imparts a youthful-looking radiance that seamlessly melts into the skin.

8. Pat McGrath Labs Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil

Using a lip pencil helps restore symmetry in the lips and create a plumper-looking pout. The Pat McGrath Labs Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil offers the perfect amount of lip thanks to its creamy-smooth formula that glides across the lips and adds volume and definition. It’s available in two universally-flattering shades that deliver the perfect your-lips-but-better look.

9. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Luminous Modern-Matte Lipstick

Regardless of whether you prefer neutral nudes or bold reds, every makeup maven should have the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in their arsenal. Designed to accentuate your natural lip shape while also adding volume and width, this fan-favorite lipstick leaves a soft-yet-buildable cashmere finish thanks to its demi-matte formula and flatters every skin tone at every age.

10. Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer

Mascara is an essential in every makeup bag for women over 50, but lash primer necessarily isn’t. The Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara is a 2-in-1 product that comes equipped with a lash primer that improves the mascara’s wear by intensifying its color and helping it cling better to the lashes. On the mascara side, its flexible, specially-molded bristles evenly coat every lash and help even the thinnest of lashes achieve dramatic length and lift.

11. Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon

Just like your lip liner pencil, it’s important that you get the same slip and glide from your eyeliner pencil as well. The Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon offers a super-malleable formula that provides flawless, precise application. Designed for long-wear and available in 20 shades, this product will help bring definition to your eyes without budging.

12. Maybelline Eyestudio Color Tattoo 24-Hour Cream Eyeshadow

Opting for shimmery créme eyeshadows helps prevent unflattering creasing and caking. When applying, take a small, fluffy eyeshadow brush and begin at the outer corner blending inwards to elongate your eye shape. Master this technique with a versatile and buildable formula like the Maybelline EyeStudio ColorTattoo 24-Hour Cream Eyeshadow, which features a rich color payoff thanks to its unique cream-gel texture and maintains its intensity throughout the day.

