Does she love a classic red lip? Bold, perfectly groomed brows? Always have a gorgeous glow? When it comes to beauty, everyone has their favorite makeup look, which is what makes one of the best makeup gift sets the ideal holiday present. There’s truly something out there for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a little something or a jaw-dropping present, these are the best makeup gift sets for the 2020 holiday season.

1. Yves Saint Laurent Mini Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick Set

No one does lipstick quite like Yves Saint Laurent! Four minis of their bestselling Rouge Pur Couture lipsticks are tucked inside this limited-edition kiss case that deserves a prime spot on any vanity. The shade range delivers a full lip wardrobe, in Le Rouge, a blood red; Rose Stiletto, a rich berry rose; Le Orange, a bright orange; and Le Nu, a nude. A single wipe of the satin formula delivers up to six hours of rich, luxurious color.

Yves Saint Laurent Mini Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick Set $50.00 Buy Now

2. ILIA Eye Heart Clean Holiday Set

This is truly the best makeup gift set for the clean beauty lover in your life. The chic lavender pouch contains a trio that delivers a full face of makeup. There’s the Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint in Fresco, a metallic taupe brown liquid eyeshadow; Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara in After Midnight, a soft black that lifts, curls, lengthens, volumizes and separates lashes; and Clean Line Liquid Liner in Midnight Express, a classic black smudge-proof liner with a super fine tip that lasts all day.

ILIA Eye Heart Clean Holiday Set $45.00 Buy Now

3. Urban Decay Stoned Vibes Vault Gift Set

Urban Decay changed the way the beauty world thinks about eyeshadow palettes. This wow-worthy gift set comes with their latest one, the 12-pan Stoned Vibes Eyeshadow Palette, along with the rest of the 10-piece gemstone-inspired makeup collection. Create the perfect glow with the Stoned Highlighter Stoned Vibes in Rose gold. There’s also a Lip Gloss for every mood: Mercury Rx (periwinkle with holographic sparkle), Power High (orange with gold shimmer), Light (champagne gold with iridescent pink shimmer) and Vibes (pale pink with iridescent blue shimmer). The same goes for the 24/7 Glide-On Eyeliner Pencils in Reflect (green-gold metallic), Tigers Eye (mauve metallic with pink shift), High Vibes (black with gold glitter) and Raw Energy (purple metallic with blue shift). This gift set will provide so many options to any makeup lover.

Urban Decay Stoned Vibes Vault Gift Set $195.00 Buy Now

4. Tom Ford Eye Color Quad & Mini Lip Color Set

Tom Ford is famous for leaving not a single detail behind and this set comes in such a beautiful gold box that you won’t even need to wrap it. The makeup trio includes a full-size Eye Color Quad in Burnished Amber and two mini lipsticks in Scarlet Rouge and Casablanca. The eyeshadow quad includes a sheer sparkle, satin, shimmer and matte finishes in complementary shades that are all packed with pigment and deliver many looks, from subtle to holiday party ready. The lipsticks pamper your pucker with nourishing, rare ingredients such as soja seed extract, Brazilian murumuru butter and chamomilla flower.

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad & Mini Lip Color Set $88.00 Buy Now

5. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Lil Fly Stunna Mini Eye + Lip Set

Who doesn’t want a piece of Rihanna this holiday season — or any time of year, for that matter? This duo of products is all you need for some merry making beauty looks. The limited-edition set of minis includes Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner, a water-resistant liquid eyeliner with a clever flex tip and easy-grip body that allows for you to experiment, as well as Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored, a universal statement-making red with a soft matte finish.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Lil Fly Stunna Mini Eye + Lip Set $24.00 Buy Now

6. Tarte Blush Authority Amazonian Clay Cheek Wardrobe

Tarte’s Amazonian clay blushes practically have a fan club of their own, making this one of the best makeup gift sets to give this holiday. The Tarte Blush Authority Amazonian Clay Cheek Wardrobe comes with a total of nine cheek shades, including six blushes, two highlighters and one bronzer in three stacked, giftable compacts.

Tarte Blush Authority Amazonian Clay Cheek Wardrobe $35.00 Buy Now

7. Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Your Brows Set

The gift of perfectly groomed brows is truly a gift that keeps on giving. Anastasia Beverly Hills is a brow whiz brand from Anastasia Soare and this limited-edition duo is all you need for natural-looking brows. First, use the full-size waterproof DIPBROW Gel to fill in brows and add volume, and then outline and use the mini retractable, finely tipped Brow Wiz pencil to draw in hair-like strokes that look like the real deal.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Your Brows Set $25.00 Buy Now

8. Beautyblender Besties Makeup Sponge and Cleanser Set

Every beauty junkie knows the key to acing your base is having the right tools, which Beautyblender delivers. We could all use a new Beautyblender, especially when it’s part of such a delightful set that has all the essentials. Inside the pink pouch is the original full-sized Beautyblender makeup sponge, a textured silicone scrub mat to wash away stains and the Blendercleanser Solid Unscented Sponge and Brush Cleanser to keep it fresh and clean.

Beautyblender Besties Makeup Sponge and Cleanser Set $20.00 Buy Now

9. Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss Set

The OG Lancôme Juicy Tubes truly kicked off a lip gloss craze that lasted for years. If you want a throwback, you can’t beat this when it comes to makeup gift sets with a touch of nostalgia. To complete the vintage vibes, the glosses come in a limited-edition clear mini backpack. There are five shades of the Juicy Tubes Original Lip Glosses, in Marshmallow Electro, Framboise Pop, Spring Fling, Hallucination and Birthday Confetti. Each is in the super shiny formula with just the right amount of stickiness we all know and love, delivering four hours of moisture.

Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss Set $25.00 Buy Now

10. NARS Orgasm Threesome Travel Size Set

We dare you to name a makeup shade more iconic than Orgasm by NARS. It’s the perfect peachy pink with a hint of gold shimmer that flatters every skin tone. This limited-edition kit has three NARS favorites in Orgasm in travel sizes. The award-winning blush adds a gorgeous, natural glow; the long-lasting lip gloss brings a touch of color with loads of shine; and the multiple is a cream-to-powder stick that can sculpt or highlight the eyes, lips, cheeks or even the body.

NARS Orgasm Threesome Travel Size Set $29.00 Buy Now