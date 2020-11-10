All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

‘Tis the season to spread holiday cheer! How can we do that? By giving the best makeup gifts of 2020. The beauty lovers in your life can always use a pretty new palette or luxe lipstick. Picking one out can be overwhelming since there are so many options, so you can play Santa while whittling down the choices to the very best makeup gifts. We’ve done the work for you to curate perfect presents. These are the best makeup gifts of 2020.

1. Hermès 32 Rose Pommette Rouge Satin Lipstick

When Hermès launched its lipstick collection earlier this year, the beauty world went gaga for them. That’s why this limited-edition hue is one of the best makeup gifts of 2020. A joyful pink with a satin finish, it’s dainty and elegant. The rich color and texture are deliciously sophisticated and promise to stay put for hours. The refillable case can be made anew over and over again with a fresh lipstick, as the lacquered metal case deserves a permanent place on your vanity. Made in France, it comes in a canvas pouch in the signature Hermès orange box.

2. Huda Beauty Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette

Huda Kattan’s eyeshadow palettes practically have their very own fan club, making her latest launch a hot commodity. Boasting 18 shades in five textures, it can create everything from a neutral look to a sultry smokey eye. Essentially a sequel to her best-selling New Nude palette, it has eight mattes, five metallics, three multireflective marble creams, one marble matte cream and one gloss hybrid with encapsulated bronze and burgundy pearls. Those unique swirls and textures will rack up the likes on Instagram and IRL.

3. The e.l.f.-stravaganza 24-Day Advent Calendar

This makeup gift truly is an extravaganza! Or should we say e.l.f.-stravaganza? Her countdown to the holidays will be filled with pretty surprises. The 24-day advent calendar has an e.l.f. favorite behind each door, so she’ll have endless options to create holidays looks for every fete during the season. The gift includes top sellers like e.l.f.’s Poreless Putty Primer, Ride or Die Lip Balm, Bite-size Eyeshadow and Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow, to name a few.

4. Byredo Color Stick

Byredo’s recent foray into color cosmetics has made quite a splash, making this multitasking Color Stick one of the best makeup gifts of 2020. Available in 16 shades ranging from neutrals to bold statements, it can be used on cheeks, eyes and lips. Its creamy, lightweight texture blends like a dream, whether you use your fingers or a brush. Offering buildable coverage, you can use a few different hues to create a full-faced look. Its silver metal case with a bullet tip is design perfection.

5. Tower 28 Mini Juicy All The Way Lip Jelly Set

Sure to be a hit with clean beauty lovers, Tower 28 packed up four minis of its best-selling ShineOn Lip Jellies in a cheery package. Chock-full of nourishing ingredients, they pamper your pucker while prettifying it. Each is infused with five oils, including apricot kernel oil to nourish and sooth, as well as raspberry seed oil to guard lips from free radical and environmental damage. Each shade goes on sheer for a hint of color.

6. Marc Jacobs Beauty Oui Mon Cherry Set

The cherry-adorned box is begging for a place under the tree—no need to cover this charming print with wrapping paper! The quad of the fashion designer’s beauty products comes with a bright red pouchette. There’s the Re(cover) Hydrating Coconut Lip Oil, a coconut and vitamin E-infused lip oil that moisturizes all day long; the Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara that brings on the lash drama; the universally flattering O!Mega Bronzer Coconut Perfect Tan; and the Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter that can be applied solo or mixed into foundation or primer for a gorgeous glow.

7. Aether Beauty Crystal Charged Cheek Palette

If she’s all about good vibes, Aether Beauty’s Rose Quartz Crystal Charged Cheek Palette is one of the best makeup gifts of 2020 for her. The blush palette has three shades: Heart, a glowing pale pink highlighter; Compassion, a peachy pink matte; and Self-Love, a rose pink matte. The trio works on all skin types and contains organic rosehip oil to moisturize and bring luminosity to your complexion. Play with layering the three shades together or opt to wear them on their own.

8. Nudestix Glowy Nude Skin (two pieces)

This pair will instantly deliver complexion perfection, so it’s one of the best makeup gifts of 2020. The limited-edition kit has two top-selling universal shades to create a sun-kissed, just back from vacation glow. Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze, a rosy bronze, can be used to sculpt the entire face, add a touch of color to lips and works as an eyeshadow, too. Nudies All Over Face Color Bronze + Glow is a highlighting, brightening champagne-colored balm that can be dabbed wherever you want the light to dance on the skin.

9. Kevyn Aucoin Kaleidochrome Cream Foil Trio

Perfect for creating holiday-party eye looks, this trio of sparkling eye foils will stay in heavy rotation in her makeup bag long after the Christmas tree comes down. The limited-edition shades are packed with pigment for gorgeous gleam and work as either eyeliner or eyeshadow. Water-resistant to last all night, the full-coverage formula gives a metallic foil effect that dries down to a comfortable wear. There’s Blazed Up, a metallic sandstone foil; Millennium, a metallic white gold; and Euphoric, a metallic rosy pink.

10. Westman Atelier The Shanghai Edition

Clean beauty doesn’t get any more luxurious than Westman Atelier, the beautiful brand by celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman. Shanghai is the muse behind this power couple of a holiday set. There’s Lip Suede in Les Rouges, a stunning lip palette with four matte, suede colors that can be worn individually or blended together to make a bespoke red. Each shade—in tomato red, deep brick red, fuchsia and dusty rose—is infused with skin-loving ingredients to hydrate and plump via increased collagen production. The Eye Love You Mascara blends plant-powered advancements with nourishing ingredients.

