The 15 Best Makeup Kits, According to Beauty Experts

Makeup gift sets are the unsung hero of gift giving when you have friends who love (or want to love) makeup. They work for all makeup styles (even the no makeup-makeup fans) and all skill levels. These curated collections of makeup products usually share a theme. Some themes you’ll commonly see include product type collections, sets of makeup brushes, a brand’s best makeup products and full-face collections.

Got a friend who loves an ultra glam look? There are makeup brush sets and airbrush makeup kits for that. Shopping for a minimalist who only wears mascara? It might be time to check out the best makeup products on the market right now. Know someone who’s always on the go? Lighted makeup mirrors are an absolute must-have.

There are so many options, but the best way to choose one is by thinking of who you’re buying for. Before you shop, ask yourself how your friend normally wears their makeup. Bold lipstick wearers, for instance, would probably love a collection of lipsticks from their favorite brand. Meanwhile, your colleague with the bombshell lashes may be looking for a new mascara to try. And if your friend is just dipping their toe in the makeup world, then full-face collections might be the answer, advises Gaby Trujillo, founder of Alamar Cosmetics.

“There are many kits on the market,” Trujillo says. “Some websites even offer pre-packed kits with a curated selection of products. This would be great for beginners who might be overwhelmed by having to shop and fill their kits slowly.”

You also might think of how the person you’re shopping for applies their makeup. Are they always catching a flight? Do they have a special vanity dedicated to their beauty collection?

“I’m looking for something that’s packaged in black, or packaging that can be wiped down, since I’m constantly on the go,” says Stephanie Flor, a makeup artist based in New York City. “That wouldn’t be the priority for a regular consumer who might want something to be pretty and glittery since they’ll be putting it on their vanity table.”

No matter who you’re buying for, makeup kits provide an effortless avenue for discovering new products or snagging a collection of your favorites. And they’re especially helpful if you’re looking to be more budget-conscious this holiday gifting season. “Buying kits or bundles means you’ll get more for your money,” says Nyssa Green, an Emmy award-winning makeup artist based in Atlanta.

Below, find the best 15 makeup kits to shop right now. You're sure to find a functional-yet-impactful beauty gift that works for any woman on your Christmas list.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bae-sics Deluxe Kit

It goes without saying that Anastasia Beverly Hills is an undisputed brow powerhouse. For the brow-obsessed giftee, the Brow Bae-sics Deluxe kit is a must-have. It comes with two full-sized Brow Wiz brow pencils and a brow gel mini. With five colors to choose from, everyone can find the right shade for them.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bae-sics Deluxe Kit $33 Buy Now

BH Cosmetics Crystal Zodiac Brush Set

Best Makeup Kit for Your Brush-Obsessed Bestie

A well-curated brush set is priceless and makes all the difference when perfecting any beauty look. For a top-notch brush selection, look no further than BH Cosmetics, which creates high-quality, affordable brushes that the pros swear by. In this perfectly curated set of makeup brushes, you get everything necessary for a flawless full face of makeup — including foundation, contouring, blending, blush brushes and more. Not to mention, they are gorgeous and oh-so soft.

BH Cosmetics Crystal Zodiac Brush Set $28 Buy Now

Sephora Favorites Clean Beauty Makeup Set

Best For Your Vegan Family Member

Sephora’s favorites are a fantastic, affordable way to discover and explore new products. One of the best Sephora gift sets you can buy, the clean beauty makeup kit comes with tons of products from cult-favorite brands like Ilia, Merit, Milk Makeup and Tower28 Beauty. With so many clean beauty brands on the scene, this set is ideal for discovering some of the most well-loved products on the market. And at just under $40, it’s incredibly budget-friendly.

Sephora Favorites Clean Beauty Makeup Kit $36 Buy Now

NYX Gimme Super Stars! Butter Gloss Set

Best Makeup Kit for Your Sister Who’s Always Reapplying Lip Gloss

NYX cosmetics is universally loved for its wide selection, competitive price points and commitment to keeping both pros and consumers in mind when developing products. The brand has some super thoughtful gift sets this season, but this one is unrivaled for the lip gloss lover in your life. The Butter Gloss set comes in two classic versions: neutrals and pinks. “NYX has been one of my favorite brands for so long,” says Nicole Rivera, a makeup artist based in New York City. “The label is very encouraging of creativity, not afraid to try new things and has the cutest holiday makeup kits.”

NYX Gimme Super Stars! Butter Gloss Set $30 Buy Now

Clinique Double the Delicious Makeup Sets

Best for Your No Makeup-Makeup Friend

The Clinique Double the Delicious makeup sets are fantastic gifts for those who need a reliable collection of products that take care of the whole face. Plus, the brand’s offerings are well-known for being friendly for even the most sensitive skin. You get two set options, both of which feature lip and complexion products that flawlessly work together. As an added bonus, they come with coordinating makeup bags to stash all the goods.

Clinique Double the Delicious Makeup Sets $69 $59 Buy Now

Makeup Forever HD Face Essentials Palette

Makeup Forever is the go-to for complexion products. Its items are primarily catered to professionals, but they’re faves for casual makeup enthusiasts, too. The Essential palette expertly puts buildable blush and foundation in one place. If you want that airbrush makeup kit look, this palette is for you. “This is a makeup artist must,” Flor says. “And it’s an easy way to create a natural beauty look for any runway or photo shoot.”

Makeup Forever HD Face Essentials Palette $83 Buy Now

Sephora Favorites Bestselling Beauty Must-Have Sets

Best Makeup Kit for Your Friend Who Loves A Cult Find

This 10-piece Sephora set will have any beauty lover ready to experiment as soon as they add these items to their collection. Discover new faves you’ve surely seen all over your social feeds or gather travel-sized options of your go-tos. “The lineup includes full-sized and mini-sized picks including hair care, makeup and skin care, featuring Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Beautyblender, Ouai and more,” says LA-based makeup artist Natasha Maldonado. “Think of this kit as your ‘if I’m stuck on a deserted island’ collection of beauty staples.”

Sephora Favorites Bestselling Beauty Must-Have Sets $54 Buy Now

Tarte Amazonian Clay Blush Makeup Set

Look no further! The perfect blush formula is here. The Tarte Amazonian Clay Blushes took the world by storm when they first hit the shelves, and they haven’t let up since. The pressed-powder formula is long-wearing, vegan, cruelty-free and waterproof. In this makeup set, you get five minis that are a mix of best-selling and limited-edition shades.

Tarte Amazonian Clay Blush Set $39 Buy Now

Sephora Favorites Lashstash to Go Mascara Sampler Set

Lashes can make or break any beauty look, but how can you find the mascara that gets the job done for you? “Stocking up on mascara samplers is a great way to try new mascaras on clients and then gift them after their application session,” Maldonado says. “Application wands are a crucial part of pairing with the formula of tubing mascaras — so you’re essentially getting the best of both worlds by trying new products without disrupting the wand and formula integrity. The best part? Once you’ve tried them all, you can redeem for the full size of your favorite featured mascara at no extra cost at Sephora or Sephora.com.”

Sephora Favorites Lashstash to Go Mascara Sampler Set $29 Buy Now

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Trio

Rare Beauty has made a big splash in the celebrity beauty brand space. Some of the current crowd favorites are the liquid blushes. This blush makeup kit comes with the mini trio that features one existing shade and two new set-exclusive shades of the Soft Pinch liquid blush. “This formula is absolutely delightful, lightweight and buildable — which makes it pretty universal,” Maldonado says. “A little goes on a long way with this product, and it will surely become a staple in your artistry kit.”

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Trio $25 Buy Now

Pat McGrath Celestial Odyssey Eye Palette Totale

Pat McGrath is highly regarded for creating gorgeous, mesmerizing eyeshadows that pack a serious punch. Everyone from professional makeup artists to beauty bloggers rave about the buttery texture of the shadows. Longtime Pat McGrath fans will love this comprehensive set because it comes with every limited-edition shadow from the brand. The luxurious quality is truly unmatched and worth every penny.

Pat McGrath Celestial Odyssey Eye Palette Totale $168 Buy Now

Juvia’s Place Eyeshadow Bundle

Best Makeup Kit for The Cut-Crease Lover

Juvia’s place is known for creating super pigmented shadows that have crazy color payoff, especially for people of color. This collection will cover every base when it comes to eyeshadows. Each palette comes with mattes and brilliant shimmers. Plus, this mega bundle can easily be split between two or three people, making it a smart solution when shopping for stocking stuffers. Reviewers can’t stop raving over these long-lasting, super vibrant shades.

Juvia’s Place Eyeshadow Bundle Buy Now

Senna Cosmetics Brow Book Makeup Kit

Senna Cosmetics has a history that runs very deep. Its founder, Eugenia Weston, worked with beauty icons like Bette Midler and was the first licensed makeup artist in Los Angeles. She basically invented brows. This Brow Book palette her label has every brow color you could ever want, and the incredible wax holds brows perfectly in place for all those holiday fêtes. “It’s the go-to book for all eyebrows,” Flor says. “I love that the founder is the original brow guru, having worked with Betty Middler and other iconic superstars.”

Senna Cosmetics Brow Book $88 Buy Now

Chaotic Cosmetics Hydro Palette Liner Kit

Best For Your Friend Who Watches Too Many Graphic Liner TikToks

If you know someone who loves graphic liner (or who wants to get into it), this Chaotic Cosmetics gift is made for them. Pastel neon might not be for everybody, but the right person on your list will appreciate these bold, unapologetic hues. When you turn on a blacklight, these will literally glow in the dark. Now that’s making a true beauty statement. “This brand is TikTok famous for its great pigment and fun colors,” Green says. “These liners are water-activated and don’t move once they’re on.”

Chaotic Cosmetics Hydro Palette Liner Kit $40 Buy Now