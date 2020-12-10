All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Makeup lovers know that a bit of bad lighting can completely derail their glam looks. If your vanity table needs some major illumination, upgrading your standard tabletop mirror for one of the best makeup mirrors will help transform your beauty routine.

Furnished with high-quality LED lights that burn bright so you can see every inch of your face, these innovative beauty mirrors are often equipped with various brightness settings and color temperatures so you can achieve flawless makeup application, easily making them the greatest tool in your makeup arsenal. Plus, they also double as ring lights by providing that lit-from-within glow for selfies. In addition to turning up the wattage, the best makeup mirrors are known to offer to 10x magnification power and can be conveniently rotated, ensuring that every angle is well-lit and that you can fine-tune every little detail.

Below, find the best makeup mirrors that come stocked with high-tech features to make applying your makeup effortless.

1. Jordan & Judy Makeup Mirror

Boasting an easy-to-use touch screen display and powered by 33 LED lights, the Jordan & Judy Makeup Mirror’s convenient tripod structure and adjustable angles was designed to deliver flawless application every time.

Jordan & Judy Makeup Mirror $22 Buy Now

2. Riki Loves Riki Riki Skinny Mirror

Featuring five brightness settings so you can have the perfect lighting to execute your glam, the Riki Loves Riki Riki Skinny Mirror uses quality LED lights to illuminate your space and also comes equipped with a Bluetooth selfie feature to capture your look.

Riki Loves Riki Riki Skinny Mirror $195 Buy Now

3. Wondruz Vanity Makeup Mirror

Stocked with three panels of magnifying mirrors that vary in intensity, the Wondruz Vanity Makeup Mirror’s adjustable, well-lit design makes daunting beauty tasks like contouring, tweezing and achieving the perfect winged liner effortless.

Wondruz Vanity Makeup Mirror $33 Buy Now

4. Conair Reflections Light Mirror

Compact enough to fit comfortably on top of any vanity, the Conair Reflections Light Mirror offers up to 10x magnification so you can make sure that every detail of your makeup is perfect.

Conair Reflections Light Mirror $70 Buy Now

5. iHome Hollywood Pro Vanity Mirror

Channeling the glamour of old Hollywood with its retro-inspired bulb light border, the iHome Hollywood Pro Vanity Mirror includes 550 Lux full-spectrum lighting with its four-level brightness and three-level color light features. It also comes equipped with Bluetooth and USB capabilities, plus a miniature 10x magnifying mirror for touch-ups and tending to fine details.

iHome Hollywood Pro Vanity Mirror $250 Buy Now

6. Luna London LED Lighted Compact Makeup Mirror

The perfect mirror for executing makeup touch-ups on-the-go, the Luna London LED Lighted Compact Makeup Mirror offers a modern refresh to classic compact mirrors with its illuminating LED design.

LUNA London LED Lighted Compact Makeup Mirror $20 Buy Now

7. Fancii LED Vanity Makeup Mirror

An ideal beauty mirror for makeup lovers that are in need of some extra storage, the Fancii LED Vanity Makeup Mirror’s daylight LED lights mimic soft natural sunlight and offers 1x and 10x dual magnification to ensure expert-level application. Plus, its 180-degree swivel provides horizontal and vertical rotation for optimal usage.

Fancii LED Vanity Makeup Mirror $40 Buy Now

8. UO Heartbeat Makeup Vanity Mirror

Designed to add charm to your vanity with its heart-shaped silhouette, the UO Heartbeat Makeup Vanity Mirror boasts smart touch screen functionality, offers 180-degree rotation for convenient usage and doubles as a catch-all dish for your favorite products, keys or phone while you’re getting ready.

UO Heartbeat Makeup Vanity Mirror $20 Buy Now

9. HiMirror Mini Premium x Smart Beauty Mirror

Designed to help you monitor your complexion, the HiMirror Mini Premium x Smart Beauty Mirror analyzes your skin’s progress with its advanced technology and reports back with tailored product suggestions based on your skin type and picture you’ve uploaded. It’s also equipped with an Amazon Alexa voice assistant to track your progress and provides 2x and 3x magnification, adjustable brightness and color temperature to help you achieve your best skin and makeup ever.

HiMirror Mini Premium x Smart Beauty Mirror $279 Buy Now

10. Beautify Beauties Lighted Makeup Mirror

Boasting 10x magnification and 180-degree rotation, the Beautify Beauties Lighted Makeup Mirror provides the perfect setting for you to get ready for your close-up with its adjustable brightness settings and powerful LED light border. Plus, it’s equipped with a Bluetooth speaker to make getting ready a joyous occasion.

Beautify Beauties Lighted Makeup Mirror $37 Buy Now