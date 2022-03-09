The 22 Best Makeup Organizers That Makeup Artists Swear By

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.
Every beauty lover knows that organization is key. A tidy beauty stash undoubtedly makes for a great IG post or ASMR TikTok, but more importantly, it also helps keep your makeup or skin-care routine as easy as possible. “Your kit should allow you to sift through your products seamlessly and allow you to work efficiently without the need to dig,” says celebrity makeup artist and L’Oreal Paris U.S. Creative Director Sir John.
Apart from using traditional makeup bags, there are plenty of different ways to store makeup that don’t involve going bigger in size. Today’s organizational tools include tons of handy dividers and innovative space-saving designs to keep your makeup routine as easy as possible.
The different types of makeup organizers
Depending on your budget, how much space you have and how much product you use, there are plenty of different makeup organizers you can choose from. They include:
- Drawer orgaziers
- Organizer boxes
- Travel bags
- Countertop containers
- Makeup cases
- Rotating organizers
- Clear organizers
- Hanging /over-the-door organizers
A good makeup organizer will mean something different for everyone. “It’s attuned to your artistry and working style,” says Sir John. He’s a big fan of labeling and color-coding products. If your makeup collection is on the more minimal side, he suggests decanting larger products into smaller containers and opting for multi-use products to save even more space.
According to celebrity makeup artist and founder of Blighlighter Jamie Greeneberg, “a good makeup organizer comes with a variety of different components and sizes,” she says.
Things to consider before buying a makeup organizer
“Before buying a makeup organizer, think about what you’re wanting to organize,” Greenberg says. If you mostly have lipsticks and pencils, she recommends looking for small square structures. Small products, she explains, fit easily into these types of organizers and provide easy access for you. If you have to organize bigger items, she recommends looking for something with more space and less structure, so you can organize products easily.
Greenberg also suggests thinking about the quality of a makeup organizer before purchasing. “If it feels cheap, odds are it will crack or break too easily,” she says.
Ahead, Sir John, Greenberg and makeup artist and CTZN Cosmetics co-founder Naseeha Khan break down the best makeup organizers on the market. See their picks, as well as some of our own, below.
Top Makeup Organizers
- Best Makeup Organizer Drawer: Lipper International Bamboo Wood Drawer Organizer Boxes
- Best Makeup Organizer Drawer, Runner-Up: The Container Store Acrylic Office Drawer Organizers
- Best Makeup Organizer Box: Z Palette Extra Large
- Best Makeup Organizer Box, Runner-Up: Muji Acrylic Storage Five Drawers
- Best Makeup Organizer for Travel: Monda Studio Cylinder Brush Holder
- Best Makeup Organizer for Travel, Runner-Up: Beis The Cosmetic Case
- Best Large Makeup Organizer: Sorbus Cosmetic Makeup And Jewelry Storage Case Display
- Best Large Makeup Organizer, Runner-Up: DreamGenius Makeup Organizer
- Best Countertop Makeup Organizer: Umbra Bellwood Cosmetic Organizer
- Best Countertop Makeup Organizer, Runner-Up: iDesign Cosmetic Palette Organizer
- Best Makeup Organizer for Vanities: rèphr Modular Vanity System
- Best Makeup Organizer for Vanities, Runner-Up: Jeezi Makeup Storage Box
- Best Makeup Organizer Bag: Zuca Artist Shoulder Bag
- Best Makeup Organizer Bag, Runner-Up: Relavel Travel Makeup Train Case
- Best Makeup Organizer Case: Calpak Vanity Case
- Best Makeup Organizer Case, Runner-Up: Joligrace Makeup Train Case
- Best Rotating Makeup Organizer: Jerrybox 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer
- Best Rotating Makeup Organizer, Runner-Up: Ameitech Makeup Organizer
- Best Clear Makeup Organizer: Calpak Clear Cosmetic Case
- Best Clear Makeup Organizer, Runner-Up: Truffle Clarity Jetset Case
- Best Hanging Makeup Organizer: Songmics Wall-Mounted Makeup Organizer
- Best Hanging Makeup Organizer, Runner-Up: Mossio Hanging Toiletry Bag
Lipper International Bamboo Wood Drawer Organizer Boxes
Best Makeup Organizer Drawer
The organizing possibilities are endless with this five-piece set from Lipper International. Not only is it a more aesthetically pleasing option compared to some plastic ones out there, but the wood is also made from bamboo for sturdy and eco-friendly organization. It comes in five different sizes and fits most standard drawer dimensions. Opt for this to fill your drawers and organize those makeup products accordingly.
The Container Store Acrylic Office Drawer Organizers
Best Makeup Organizer Drawer, Runner-Up
The Container Store is organization heaven. It’s no surprise that its acrylic office drawer organizer is at the top of this list. It comes in an assortment of sizes to fit any drawer dimensions, so you can mix and match until you find the right system for you and your makeup products. It’s also clear, so it matches any drawer design.
Z Palette Extra Large
Best Makeup Organizer Box
Take it from a pro and store your various pressed powders and eyeshadows in a Z Palette like Sir John does. “I love them because they have a clear window that allows me to see the products without opening the container,” he says. There are plenty of sizes to choose from, but for those with a lot of products in their collection, this palette can store up to 35 makeup pans. It has a magnetic backing, so you can mix pans in and out as you please.
Muji Acrylic Storage Five Drawers
Best Makeup Organizer Box, Runner-Up
Minimal and sleek, this five-drawer acrylic box from Muji is perfect for organizing the most basic makeup products. It’s easily stackable to fit most spaces and it’s design is just so pretty, you’ll have no problem fitting this in with any home decor. As an added bonus, reviews rave about its durability.
Monda Studio Cylinder Brush Holder
Best Makeup Organizer for Travel
Sir John loves his makeup brushes, and if you do too, this is the organizer for you. He recommends the Monda Studio cylinder brush holder to keep brushes organized in one place without having to worry about damaging bristles. “It’s sleek and durable,” he adds. It can also fit sponges and pencils to make it a more multifaceted organizer that you can throw in your bag easily.
Beis The Cosmetic Case
Best Makeup Organizer for Travel, Runner-Up
For every type of makeup product in your beauty arsenal, Beis’ The Cosmetic Case is your go-to travel bag. “It’s the perfect travel-friendly case that fits all of my go-to products in one,” Kahn says. ”There’s plenty of storage space. It has a pocket to insert your brushes, a removal mirror that’s great for touch-ups and four slip pockets: two small and two large.” She also loves that the brush pouch is removable in case you need a smaller organizer.
Sorbus Cosmetic Makeup And Jewelry Storage Case Display
Best Large Makeup Organizer
When it comes to the ultimate makeup organizer, it doesn’t get better than this one from Sorbus. This holds every makeup product imaginable — and more. It has a place for lipsticks, palettes, foundations and setting sprays and comes in a super sleek acrylic design. For about $30, it’s a steal.
DreamGenius Makeup Organizer
Best Large Makeup Organizer, Runner-Up
This four-piece acrylic makeup organizer by DreamGenius holds so much. It has 12 lipstick holders and nine different-sized drawers to hold palettes and individuals jars of product. The best part is that you can arrange each section however you please. If you have room for stacking, each box interlocks with one another to create an entire organization system. If you don’t, you can move different sections and place them wherever fits best. It’s a win-win.
Umbra Bellwood Cosmetic Organizer
Best Countertop Makeup Organizer
This circular three-tier organizer from Umbra is peak minimal modern vibes. But it’s more than just aesthetically-pleasing. It holds brushes and a good amount of product to keep all your makeup in one place on your counter. This is one organizer that doubles as a great decor piece, and you really can’t ask for more.
iDesign Cosmetic Palette Organizer
Best Countertop Makeup Organizer, Runner-Up
Sometimes, you don’t have that much counter space. If that’s the case and you’re looking for something simple and minimal to keep your basic palettes in place, this iDesign cosmetic palette organizer is perfect. It has nine slots and can be tucked away in the corner without taking up too much space. It’s also super durable and easy to clean.
rèphr Modular Vanity System
Best Makeup Organizer for Vanities
“For everyday use, I love rèphr’s Modular Vanity System,” Greenberg says. “The full set comes with five components perfect for storing your brushes, palettes, lipsticks and anything else you want to organize on your vanity.” She also points out how the different components magnetically stick together, so you don’t have to worry about anything moving around.
Jeezi Makeup Storage Box
Best Makeup Organizer for Vanities, Runner-Up
This ’60s mod-inspired storage box is stunning. But apart from its super cool design and gorgeous teal color, the Jeezi Makeup Storage Box holds a lot. You can keep some products on display on the top with its clear lid and it comes with two small drawers for other smaller products that you want to keep hidden. It also comes with a handle for easy transportation. This is truly an eye-catching piece.
Zuca Artist Shoulder Bag
Best Makeup Organizer Bag
Sir John always has Zuca bags on him. For when he’s on set, he likes to carry a set bag with a long shoulder strap so he can follow his client throughout the day with his kit. If you’re looking for the same mobility, this Zuca Artist shoulder bag stores all your makeup essentials and is easy to travel with. It’s super spacious and will fit every makeup product you need.
Relavel Travel Makeup Train Case
Best Makeup Organizer Bag, Runner-Up
The Relavel travel makeup train case makes traveling with makeup so easy. It comes with adjustable compartments so you can organize makeup by category however you see fit. Priced at just $20, it’s also made with high-quality nylon that is waterproof so that it can withstand wear and tear.
Calpak Vanity Case
Best Makeup Organizer Case
The Calpak Vanity Case is basically a mini suitcase for your makeup. Made with the same hardshell casing as the brand’s beloved suitcases, this makeup case is one of the most durable ones out there. It’s also big enough to use as a carry on (it comes with a handy shoulder strap) and can fit any type of makeup of product you need. Plus, the shiny nude casing is very chic.
Joligrace Makeup Train Case
Best Makeup Organizer Case, Runner-Up
The Joligrace makeup train case is the makeup case that beauty die-hards dream of. It contains two-tiers trays for major storage options and a mirror for application convenience. Plus, it’s made of aluminum for extra durability and can be locked for security. If you’re looking for a makeup case with a bit of style, opt for this studded bright pink casing that’s just so fun.
Jerrybox 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer
Best Rotating Makeup Organizer
A lazy susan-style organizer makes it so easy for you to access all your makeup products. This rotating one from Jerrybox can accommodate at least 30 makeup brushes and 20 different types of products. It has seven layers that are adjustable so you can customize it to best suit your needs. The base is also super sturdy, so no need to worry about it breaking down mid-spin. It’s a total steal for under $20.
Ameitech Makeup Organizer
Best Rotating Makeup Organizer, Runner-Up
Another huge benefit to going the rotating makeup organizer route is the amount of counter space you save by having all your products stored in one place. This $35 style from Ameitech comes with eight adjustable layers for a customized fit and can hold tons of products. It has a clear acrylic finish, which is super sleek and will match any home decor.
Calpak Clear Cosmetic Case
Best Clear Makeup Organizer
Sometimes, you want to be able to see everything that you’ve packed. That’s where a clear makeup organizer comes in. This one from Calpak is completely transparent on both sides so you can see everything before opening it. It also holds so much; you get two spacious compartments as well mesh compartments for smaller products.
Truffle Clarity Jetset Case
Best Clear Makeup Organizer, Runner-Up
For minimal makeup lovers out there, this clear makeup organizer from Truffle is for you. It fits just the essentials. It’s transparent on both sides and outlined with leather trim for a really sleek look. Perfect for travel, this is also TSA-approved.
Songmics Wall-Mounted Makeup Organizer
Best Hanging Makeup Organizer
You can save so much space with hanging organizers. This wall-mounted one from Songmics has two removable cosmetics trays, four shelves, lipstick slots and two compartments for palettes and powders. It also has storage for jewelry, so it makes for a great 2-in-1 organizational piece. It’s a little pricey, but we think it’s totally worth it to keep everything organized.
Mossio Hanging Toiletry Bag
Best Hanging Makeup Organizer, Runner-Up
You can save space when you travel, too. This toiletry bag from Mossio comes with an attached hanging hook so that you can hang it up on the door, shower rod, or towel rack for easy access. It has three main compartments in the interior and outside pockets for extra storage. The polyester fabric is water-resistant, durable and lined to prevent any leaks.