The 20 Best Makeup Primers Professional Makeup Artists Actually Use

Nothing is worse than going all out on a makeup look — a red lip, bold smokey eye, graphic liner, etc. — and then having it melt away after an hour or two. All that hard work was wasted because your makeup just couldn’t hold onto your skin.

There are a couple of things you can do to extend your makeup, such as using water- and sweat-proof products or using a good setting powder or spray. But every makeup pro’s secret weapon to long-lasting makeup involves a product you put on even before your makeup touches your skin. Say hello to makeup primers.

What Does Makeup Primer Do?

We’ve all heard a lot about these magical products, but what does a makeup primer actually mean? Basically, a makeup primer sets the stage for your makeup by taking care of your skin. “A makeup primer is typically a skincare-infused base product that creates a smooth canvas on the skin before applying makeup,” celebrity makeup artist and key makeup artist at the New York City Ballet Neil Scibelli tells WWD.

Another important thing makeup primers do is help your makeup stay in place. When the skin is properly set, makeup won’t run or fade as fast. “Primers essentially act as a barrier between your skin and your makeup, helping with various skin concerns while creating a veil for the product to be applied, extending the overall wear and appearance of your makeup,” celebrity makeup artist Kirin Bhatty tells WWD.

Is Primer Necessary?

Both Scibelli and Bhatty say that a makeup primer is necessary for keeping your makeup in place for hours. “While it may not be for everyone, I do think makeup primer is a staple if you’re looking for a longer-lasting makeup finish,” says Scibelli. “Depending on the type of primer you opt for and your skin type, makeup can separate faster or have oil buildup quicker without using a primer.”

Bhatty adds that she “always uses primers” because they “give me peace of mind knowing that my client will go from carpet to after-party and still have their makeup in place.”

Top Makeup Primers of 2022

The Different Types of Makeup Primer

One of the benefits of a primer is that there is one to fit your specific skin needs. Scibelli breaks down the different types of primers as follows:

Mattifying Primer : Creates a barrier over pores to reduce oil and mattify skin. Best for oily skin.

Hydrating Primer : Contains humectants and acts as both a moisturizer and primer. Best for dry skin.

Anti-Redness Primer : Utilizes a green tint to color-correct redness. Best for sensitive or oily skin.

Luminizing Primer : Gives skin a dewy glow. Suitable for all skin types.

SPF Primer : Includes SPF protection against the sun’s harmful UV rays. Suitable for all skin types.

Eyeshadow Primer : Prevents oil and creasing on the eyelids. Typically denser and silicone-based versus face makeup primers.

Lash Primer : Coats, primes, and protects lashes before applying your mascara. Can also include lash strengthening and nourishing ingredients, like keratin, vitamin B and biotin.

So whether you have sensitive skin or if you are acne-prone, there is a makeup primer for you. To help you even further in your makeup primer journey, Scibelli and Bhatty share their favorite makeup primers below (and we pick some of ours too). Read on to find the best makeup primer for you.

Jouer Anti-Blemish Matte Primer

Best Makeup Primer for Oily Skin

Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid, vitamin E, aloe, ginseng and gingko extract

Benefits: Treats and prevents acne, matte finish and minimizes pores

Price: $34

Scibelli says the Jouer Anti-Blemish Matte Primer is fantastic for oily and acne-prone skin. It contains famed acne-fighting ingredient salicylic acid to control excess oil production and to treat any existing blemishes. You’ll also find vitamin E, aloe, ginseng and gingko extract to calm redness and irritation. As an added bonus, it’s also oil- and silicone-free, so your pores won’t get clogged with product.

Jouer Anti-Blemish Matte Primer $51 Buy Now

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Makeup Primer+

Best Makeup Primer for Oily Skin

Key Ingredients: Glycerin and bark and ginger root extract

Benefits: Hydrates, smooths and improves overall texture

Price: $39.50

The IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Makeup Primer+ contains an all-day grip technology to make sure your makeup stays on for 24 hours. It also contains ingredients like glycerin to keep skin moisturized, plus bark and ginger root extract to smooth and blur the appearance of pores. It’s also oil-free, meaning it won’t clog pores and cause breakouts, which is always an added bonus. All you need is a thin layer over skin and then you’re good to go to lock in your makeup.

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Makeup Primer+ $39.50 Buy Now

Tatcha The Silk Canvas Protective Primer

Best Makeup Primer for Acne-Prone Skin

Key Ingredients: Anti-pollution natural actives, silk powder, anti-aging nutrients

Benefits: Velvet smooth finish, protective barrier, reduces oil

Price: $52

Beloved by makeup artists and beauty lovers everywhere, the Tatcha The Silk Canvas Protective Primer is a game-changer for acne-riddled complexions. Its silky balm creates one of the best barriers between makeup and skin — you’re basically preventing makeup from clogging pores and causing unwanted breakouts. Added benefits include a matte finish and natural actives that work to protect skin from pollution.

Tatcha The Silk Canvas Protective Primer $52 Buy Now

BareMinerals Blemish Rescue Anti-Redness Mattifying Primer

Best Makeup Primer for Acne-Prone Skin

Key Ingredients: Chamomile

Benefits: Mattifies skin, soothes irritation, hydrates

Price: $26

The BareMinerals Blemish Rescue Anti-Redness Mattifying Primer does it all when you’re prone to acne. It mattifies skin to control excess oil production so your pores stay clear. Thanks to star ingredient chamomile, it can also soothe and calm harsh breakouts. It comes in a green tint to neutralize any redness and you’ll notice an improved texture to your skin after regular use.

BareMinerals Blemish Rescue Anti-Redness Mattifying Primer $26 Buy Now

Revlon Colorstay Grip Matte Primer

Best Drugstore Makeup Primer

Key Ingredients: Aloe, citrus and broccoli extract

Benefits: Matte finish, blurs the appearance of pores, extends makeup for up to 16 hours

Price: $12.99

Scibelli’s go-to drugstore primer is the Revlon Colorstay Grip Matte Primer. “The formula controls oil production and mattifies the skin while blurring the appearance of pores and imperfections,” he says. “It also extends makeup-wearing time to up to 16 hours.” Its blend of antioxidants — aloe, citrus and broccoli — protects skin from environmental aggressors.

Revlon Colorstay Grip Matte Primer $13 Buy Now

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion

Best Eye Makeup Primer

Key Ingredients: Free of parabens

Benefits: Crease-free wear for 24-hours, enhances color vibrancy, smooth application

Price: $25

Scibelli’s pick for best eye makeup primer is Urban Decay’s Eyeshadow Primer Potion. “It has been a long-time favorite — it’s a classic at this point,” he says. “It really locks in place anything you use over it and minimizes creasing and oil buildup on the eyes.” It boasts crease-free wear for 24 hours and you’ll notice how well your eye color will pop.

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion $24 Buy Now

Nars Pro-Prime Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base

Best Eye Makeup Primer

Key Ingredients: Deep-sea and rice extract, castor oil

Benefits: Lightweight and smudge-proof

Price: $26

Nars Pro-Prime Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base has created the perfect base for all of your eye looks. “It literally brings all your eye makeup to life,” says Bhatty. “It makes a perfect canvas.” Thanks to its special polymer and mineral blend as well as its antioxidant-rich ingredients, the primer smooths the lid and holds onto eyeshadow for long-lasting wear.

NARS Pro-Prime Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base $26 Buy Now

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer

Best Makeup Primer for Dry Skin

Key Ingredients: Grape seed oil

Benefits: Hydrating, lightweight, extends makeup wear

Price: $34

The key to making sure your dry skin doesn’t get even more parched is to look for hydrating products. The Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer contains grape seed oil to really nourish and hydrate skin before makeup use. It’s super lightweight and instantly melts into the skin to prep it for makeup. You’ll get a silky smooth finish, which is ideal for dry and flaky skin.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer $34 Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Face Primer

Best Makeup Primer for Dry Skin

Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, rosehip, camellia, and peptides

Benefits: Dewy glow, blurs fine lines and pores

Price: $55

The Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Face Primer is what you use to turn dry dull skin into a radiant glow. It harnesses hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin, but it also uses rosehip and camellia to seal in moisture and treat dryness. It has a peptide complex to support collagen production and strengthen the skin’s elasticity. You’ll get a really nice soft-glow before putting makeup on.

Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Face Primer $55 Buy Now

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer

Best Makeup Primer for Sensitive Skin

Key Ingredients: Blue agave extract, aloe, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide

Benefits: Lightweight, oil-free, hydrating, soothing

Price: $36

Scibelli likes to use the TikTok famous Milk Makeup Hydro Gripp Hydrating Makeup Primer for clients who have sensitive skin. This primer has a clean formula that boasts nourishing ingredients like aloe, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to give skin a plump glow while calming irritation. It grips onto makeup, locking it in for hours. Plus, it is super lightweight and blends easily into skin.

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer $36 Buy Now

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Pore Diffusing Primer — Always an Optimist Collection

Best Makeup Primer for Sensitive Skin

Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, green tea extract and vitamin E

Benefits: Hydrates, soothes and absorbs shine

Price: $26

The Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Pore Diffusing Primer is a gel-based primer that moisturizes skin and minimizes the appearance of pores. Its hyaluronic acid ingredient draws moisture in to give a plumper appearance while green tea extract and vitamin E protect the skin barrier. Your skin will feel comfortable under makeup all day and you can expect a soft focus finish. As an added bonus, this primer is also vegan and cruelty-free.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Pore Diffusing Primer — Always an Optimist Collection $26 Buy Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Primer

Best Makeup Primer for Mature Skin

Key Ingredients: Purslane, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide

Benefits: Hydrating, plumping, anti-inflammatory

Price: $85

“I have been loving Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Anti-Aging Primer,” says Scibelli. “It is fantastic for mature skin because it contains purslane and hyaluronic acid, which are known for their hydrating, plumping effects on the skin.” It also consists of antioxidants and niacinamide to reduce irritation and guard skin against environmental factors. It doesn’t feel heavy and provides a matte finish to prep the skin for foundation.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Primer $85 Buy Now

Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Hydrating Primer

Best Makeup Primer for Mature Skin

Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, cosmetic filler powder

Benefits: Smooths skin and blurs fine lines

Price: $45

The Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Hydrating Primer is great for mature skin because it diminishes the appearance of fine lines extremely well. It is composed of hydrating ingredient hyaluronic acid to draw in moisture and keep skin plump. It also uses a cosmetic filler powder that fills in wrinkles and diffuses light to give you smooth radiant skin. It’s a water-based primer with a matte finish that also hides large pores.

Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Hydrating Primer $45 Buy Now

Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer

Best Makeup Primer for Large Pores

Key Ingredients: Vitamins A and C, grape seed, kola and camelia extracts

Benefits: Camoflauges large pores and creases, lightweight, oil-free

Price: $39

As the OG primer for makeup artists and beauty lovers, the Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer can do no wrong. “It truly lives up to its name ‘Smooth and Blur,” says Scibelli. “It’s still lightweight and oil-free, but creates a seal over the pores for a long-lasting smooth finish.” As an added bonus, it is formulated with vitamins A and C to protect skin from environmental aggressors.

Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer $39 Buy Now

Benefit Cosmetics The Porefessional Pore Minimizing Primer

Best Makeup Primer for Large Pores

Key Ingredients: vitamin E

Benefits: Reduces the appearance of pores and fine lines, smooths texture and protects skin from environmental factors

Price: $32

The Benefit Cosmetics The Porefessional Pore Minimizing Primer instantly smooths skin to create the perfect canvas for your makeup. It reduces the appearance of pores and fine lines to reveal velvety smooth skin. It’s also made with a natural derivative of vitamin E to shield skin from environmental aggressors. Plus, you get a matte finish to stave off excess shine.

Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer $32 Buy Now

Make Up For Ever Step 1 Primer Color Corrector — Redness Corrector

Best Makeup Primer for Redness

Key Ingredients: Ginseng, glycerin

Benefits: Color-corrects redness, extends makeup for 24 hours

Price: $37

The Make Up For Ever Step 1 Primer Color Corrector — Redness Corrector is a solid option if you’re prone to redness. It contains ginseng to protect and give skin a nice radiant glow. It also employs glycerin to moisturize and balance skin. As an added bonus, it will extend makeup wear, letting you rock your look without shine or caking all day long, which is all we want with our makeup primers.

Make Up For Ever Step 1 Primer Color Corrector — Redness Corrector $37 Buy Now

Live Tinted Huegard 3-in-1 Broad Spectrum Mineral SPF 30 Primer

Best Makeup Primer With SPF

Key Ingredients: Mineral SPF, 18% zinc oxide

Benefits: SPF 30 protection, zero white cast, moisturizes

Price: $32

The Live Tinted Huegard 3-in1 Broad Spectrum Mineral SPF 30 Primer is a primer, sunscreen and moisturizer all in one tube. You get SPF 30 sun protection with zero white cast left behind. It also moisturizes and preps the skin for makeup. Grab this when you want to cut your routine by a few steps.

Live Tinted Huegard 3-in-1 Broad Spectrum Mineral SPF 30 Primer $32 Buy Now

Lancôme Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer

Best Lash Primer

Key Ingredients: Vitamin E

Benefits: Nurtures, volumizes and lengthens lashes

Price: $28

Scibelli picks the Lancôme Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer for best lash primer. “It’s really my go-to for mascara primer right now,” he says. “It thickens and lengthens the lashes prior to applying your mascara so that your mascara can create an even more dramatic impact.” It also contains vitamin E to condition lashes and is made without sulfates, formaldehyde or phthalates.

Lancome Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer $28 Buy Now

Dior Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer

Also Consider Best Lash Primer

Key Ingredients: Cotton nectar and cornflower water

Benefits: Long-wearing, volumizing, lengthening

Price: $29.50

To pump up lashes before putting on mascara, Bhatty likes the Dior Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer. It’s a primer serum that boosts lash volume and curl strength. With ingredients like cotton nectar and cornflower water, it will protect lashes from damage and to make your mascara vibrant. You can also just use it on its own as a lash conditioner.

Dior Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer $29.50 Buy Now

Well People Bio Brightener Priming Serum

Best Long-Lasting Makeup Primer

Key Ingredients: Aloe vera, broccoli seed oil and jojoba oil

Benefits: Lightweight, long-lasting and brightens skin

Price: $25

Bhatty loves the Well People Bio Brightner Priming Serum as the best long-lasting makeup primer. “It extends the wear of any makeup you apply while also feeling like a treat for your skin. Great for anyone who loves a glowy look,” she says. As a skin care and makeup hybrid, it not only sets the foundation for makeup but it also gives you a lovely dewy finish thanks to ingredients like broccoli seed and jojoba oil.

Well People Bio Brightener Priming Serum $25 Buy Now

How to Use Makeup Primer

Application of a makeup primer is fairly simple. Since makeup primer is both a makeup and skin care product, it only makes sense that it goes somewhere in between those routines. Scibelli says makeup primer typically goes on after your skin care routine and before you put on foundation. You’ll want to apply primer as you would your moisturizer, working the product into the areas you know where your makeup will be. After applying, you’re free to start applying your makeup as you normally would.

There you have it. The best way to keep makeup on involves prepping and priming your skin before. No matter your skin type or skin concern, there is a primer that will suit you and keep your makeup locked in.

Meet the Experts

Neil Scibelli : Neil Scibelli is celebrity makeup artist and key makeup artist at the New York City Ballet.

Kirin Bhatty : Kirin Bhatty is a celebrity makeup artist.

Meet the Author Audrey Noble is an NYC-based reporter who has been specializing in beauty, culture, and entertainment topics for over eight years. She was previously the beauty reporter at Allure and has held editorial positions at Vanity Fair and Refinery29. Her work can also be seen in Vogue, Harper’s BAZAAR, Bustle, Martha Stewart Living, and more.

