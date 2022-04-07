The 20 Best Makeup Primers Professional Makeup Artists Actually Use

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.
Nothing is worse than going all out on a makeup look — a red lip, bold smokey eye, graphic liner, etc. — and then having it melt away after an hour or two. All that hard work was wasted because your makeup just couldn’t hold onto your skin.
There are a couple of things you can do to extend your makeup, such as using water- and sweat-proof products or using a good setting powder or spray. But every makeup pro’s secret weapon to long-lasting makeup involves a product you put on even before your makeup touches your skin. Say hello to makeup primers.
What Does Makeup Primer Do?
We’ve all heard a lot about these magical products, but what does a makeup primer actually mean? Basically, a makeup primer sets the stage for your makeup by taking care of your skin. “A makeup primer is typically a skincare-infused base product that creates a smooth canvas on the skin before applying makeup,” celebrity makeup artist and key makeup artist at the New York City Ballet Neil Scibelli tells WWD.
Another important thing makeup primers do is help your makeup stay in place. When the skin is properly set, makeup won’t run or fade as fast. “Primers essentially act as a barrier between your skin and your makeup, helping with various skin concerns while creating a veil for the product to be applied, extending the overall wear and appearance of your makeup,” celebrity makeup artist Kirin Bhatty tells WWD.
Is Primer Necessary?
Both Scibelli and Bhatty say that a makeup primer is necessary for keeping your makeup in place for hours. “While it may not be for everyone, I do think makeup primer is a staple if you’re looking for a longer-lasting makeup finish,” says Scibelli. “Depending on the type of primer you opt for and your skin type, makeup can separate faster or have oil buildup quicker without using a primer.”
Bhatty adds that she “always uses primers” because they “give me peace of mind knowing that my client will go from carpet to after-party and still have their makeup in place.”
Top Makeup Primers of 2022
- Best for Oily Skin: Jouer Anti-Blemish Matte Primer
- Also Consider: It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Makeup Primer+
- Best for Acne-Prone Skin: Tatcha The Silk Canvas Protective Primer
- Also Consider: BareMinerals Blemish Rescue Anti-Redness Mattifying Primer
- Best Drugstore Makeup Primer: Revlon Colorstay Grip Matte Primer
- Best Eye Makeup Primer: Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion
- Also Consider: Nars Pro-Prime Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base
- Best for Dry Skin: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer
- Also Consider: Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Face Primer
- Best for Sensitive Skin: Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer
- Also Consider: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Pore Diffusing Primer — Always an Optimist Collection
- Best for Mature Skin: Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Primer
- Also Consider: Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Hydrating Primer
- Best for Large Pores: Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer
- Also Consider: Benefit Cosmetics The Porefessional Pore Minimizing Primer
- Best for Redness: Make Up For Ever Step 1 Primer Color Corrector — Redness Corrector
- Best Makeup Primer With SPF: Live Tinted Huegard 3-in-1 Broad Spectrum Mineral SPF 30 Primer
- Best Lash Primer: Lancôme Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer
- Also Consider: Dior Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer
- Best Long-Lasting Makeup Primer: Well People Bio Brightener Priming Serum
The Different Types of Makeup Primer
One of the benefits of a primer is that there is one to fit your specific skin needs. Scibelli breaks down the different types of primers as follows:
- Mattifying Primer: Creates a barrier over pores to reduce oil and mattify skin. Best for oily skin.
- Hydrating Primer: Contains humectants and acts as both a moisturizer and primer. Best for dry skin.
- Anti-Redness Primer: Utilizes a green tint to color-correct redness. Best for sensitive or oily skin.
- Luminizing Primer: Gives skin a dewy glow. Suitable for all skin types.
- SPF Primer: Includes SPF protection against the sun’s harmful UV rays. Suitable for all skin types.
- Eyeshadow Primer: Prevents oil and creasing on the eyelids. Typically denser and silicone-based versus face makeup primers.
- Lash Primer: Coats, primes, and protects lashes before applying your mascara. Can also include lash strengthening and nourishing ingredients, like keratin, vitamin B and biotin.
So whether you have sensitive skin or if you are acne-prone, there is a makeup primer for you. To help you even further in your makeup primer journey, Scibelli and Bhatty share their favorite makeup primers below (and we pick some of ours too). Read on to find the best makeup primer for you.
Jouer Anti-Blemish Matte Primer
Best Makeup Primer for Oily Skin
- Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid, vitamin E, aloe, ginseng and gingko extract
- Benefits: Treats and prevents acne, matte finish and minimizes pores
- Price: $34
Scibelli says the Jouer Anti-Blemish Matte Primer is fantastic for oily and acne-prone skin. It contains famed acne-fighting ingredient salicylic acid to control excess oil production and to treat any existing blemishes. You’ll also find vitamin E, aloe, ginseng and gingko extract to calm redness and irritation. As an added bonus, it’s also oil- and silicone-free, so your pores won’t get clogged with product.
It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Makeup Primer+
Best Makeup Primer for Oily Skin
- Key Ingredients: Glycerin and bark and ginger root extract
- Benefits: Hydrates, smooths and improves overall texture
- Price: $39.50
The IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Makeup Primer+ contains an all-day grip technology to make sure your makeup stays on for 24 hours. It also contains ingredients like glycerin to keep skin moisturized, plus bark and ginger root extract to smooth and blur the appearance of pores. It’s also oil-free, meaning it won’t clog pores and cause breakouts, which is always an added bonus. All you need is a thin layer over skin and then you’re good to go to lock in your makeup.
Tatcha The Silk Canvas Protective Primer
Best Makeup Primer for Acne-Prone Skin
- Key Ingredients: Anti-pollution natural actives, silk powder, anti-aging nutrients
- Benefits: Velvet smooth finish, protective barrier, reduces oil
- Price: $52
Beloved by makeup artists and beauty lovers everywhere, the Tatcha The Silk Canvas Protective Primer is a game-changer for acne-riddled complexions. Its silky balm creates one of the best barriers between makeup and skin — you’re basically preventing makeup from clogging pores and causing unwanted breakouts. Added benefits include a matte finish and natural actives that work to protect skin from pollution.
BareMinerals Blemish Rescue Anti-Redness Mattifying Primer
Best Makeup Primer for Acne-Prone Skin
- Key Ingredients: Chamomile
- Benefits: Mattifies skin, soothes irritation, hydrates
- Price: $26
The BareMinerals Blemish Rescue Anti-Redness Mattifying Primer does it all when you’re prone to acne. It mattifies skin to control excess oil production so your pores stay clear. Thanks to star ingredient chamomile, it can also soothe and calm harsh breakouts. It comes in a green tint to neutralize any redness and you’ll notice an improved texture to your skin after regular use.
Revlon Colorstay Grip Matte Primer
Best Drugstore Makeup Primer
- Key Ingredients: Aloe, citrus and broccoli extract
- Benefits: Matte finish, blurs the appearance of pores, extends makeup for up to 16 hours
- Price: $12.99
Scibelli’s go-to drugstore primer is the Revlon Colorstay Grip Matte Primer. “The formula controls oil production and mattifies the skin while blurring the appearance of pores and imperfections,” he says. “It also extends makeup-wearing time to up to 16 hours.” Its blend of antioxidants — aloe, citrus and broccoli — protects skin from environmental aggressors.
Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion
Best Eye Makeup Primer
- Key Ingredients: Free of parabens
- Benefits: Crease-free wear for 24-hours, enhances color vibrancy, smooth application
- Price: $25
Scibelli’s pick for best eye makeup primer is Urban Decay’s Eyeshadow Primer Potion. “It has been a long-time favorite — it’s a classic at this point,” he says. “It really locks in place anything you use over it and minimizes creasing and oil buildup on the eyes.” It boasts crease-free wear for 24 hours and you’ll notice how well your eye color will pop.
Nars Pro-Prime Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base
Best Eye Makeup Primer
- Key Ingredients: Deep-sea and rice extract, castor oil
- Benefits: Lightweight and smudge-proof
- Price: $26
Nars Pro-Prime Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base has created the perfect base for all of your eye looks. “It literally brings all your eye makeup to life,” says Bhatty. “It makes a perfect canvas.” Thanks to its special polymer and mineral blend as well as its antioxidant-rich ingredients, the primer smooths the lid and holds onto eyeshadow for long-lasting wear.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer
Best Makeup Primer for Dry Skin
- Key Ingredients: Grape seed oil
- Benefits: Hydrating, lightweight, extends makeup wear
- Price: $34
The key to making sure your dry skin doesn’t get even more parched is to look for hydrating products. The Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer contains grape seed oil to really nourish and hydrate skin before makeup use. It’s super lightweight and instantly melts into the skin to prep it for makeup. You’ll get a silky smooth finish, which is ideal for dry and flaky skin.
Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Face Primer
Best Makeup Primer for Dry Skin
- Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, rosehip, camellia, and peptides
- Benefits: Dewy glow, blurs fine lines and pores
- Price: $55
The Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Face Primer is what you use to turn dry dull skin into a radiant glow. It harnesses hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin, but it also uses rosehip and camellia to seal in moisture and treat dryness. It has a peptide complex to support collagen production and strengthen the skin’s elasticity. You’ll get a really nice soft-glow before putting makeup on.
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer
Best Makeup Primer for Sensitive Skin
- Key Ingredients: Blue agave extract, aloe, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide
- Benefits: Lightweight, oil-free, hydrating, soothing
- Price: $36
Scibelli likes to use the TikTok famous Milk Makeup Hydro Gripp Hydrating Makeup Primer for clients who have sensitive skin. This primer has a clean formula that boasts nourishing ingredients like aloe, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to give skin a plump glow while calming irritation. It grips onto makeup, locking it in for hours. Plus, it is super lightweight and blends easily into skin.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Pore Diffusing Primer — Always an Optimist Collection
Best Makeup Primer for Sensitive Skin
- Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, green tea extract and vitamin E
- Benefits: Hydrates, soothes and absorbs shine
- Price: $26
The Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Pore Diffusing Primer is a gel-based primer that moisturizes skin and minimizes the appearance of pores. Its hyaluronic acid ingredient draws moisture in to give a plumper appearance while green tea extract and vitamin E protect the skin barrier. Your skin will feel comfortable under makeup all day and you can expect a soft focus finish. As an added bonus, this primer is also vegan and cruelty-free.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Primer
Best Makeup Primer for Mature Skin
- Key Ingredients: Purslane, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide
- Benefits: Hydrating, plumping, anti-inflammatory
- Price: $85
“I have been loving Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Anti-Aging Primer,” says Scibelli. “It is fantastic for mature skin because it contains purslane and hyaluronic acid, which are known for their hydrating, plumping effects on the skin.” It also consists of antioxidants and niacinamide to reduce irritation and guard skin against environmental factors. It doesn’t feel heavy and provides a matte finish to prep the skin for foundation.
Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Hydrating Primer
Best Makeup Primer for Mature Skin
- Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, cosmetic filler powder
- Benefits: Smooths skin and blurs fine lines
- Price: $45
The Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Hydrating Primer is great for mature skin because it diminishes the appearance of fine lines extremely well. It is composed of hydrating ingredient hyaluronic acid to draw in moisture and keep skin plump. It also uses a cosmetic filler powder that fills in wrinkles and diffuses light to give you smooth radiant skin. It’s a water-based primer with a matte finish that also hides large pores.
Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer
Best Makeup Primer for Large Pores
- Key Ingredients: Vitamins A and C, grape seed, kola and camelia extracts
- Benefits: Camoflauges large pores and creases, lightweight, oil-free
- Price: $39
As the OG primer for makeup artists and beauty lovers, the Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer can do no wrong. “It truly lives up to its name ‘Smooth and Blur,” says Scibelli. “It’s still lightweight and oil-free, but creates a seal over the pores for a long-lasting smooth finish.” As an added bonus, it is formulated with vitamins A and C to protect skin from environmental aggressors.
Benefit Cosmetics The Porefessional Pore Minimizing Primer
Best Makeup Primer for Large Pores
- Key Ingredients: vitamin E
- Benefits: Reduces the appearance of pores and fine lines, smooths texture and protects skin from environmental factors
- Price: $32
The Benefit Cosmetics The Porefessional Pore Minimizing Primer instantly smooths skin to create the perfect canvas for your makeup. It reduces the appearance of pores and fine lines to reveal velvety smooth skin. It’s also made with a natural derivative of vitamin E to shield skin from environmental aggressors. Plus, you get a matte finish to stave off excess shine.
Make Up For Ever Step 1 Primer Color Corrector — Redness Corrector
Best Makeup Primer for Redness
- Key Ingredients: Ginseng, glycerin
- Benefits: Color-corrects redness, extends makeup for 24 hours
- Price: $37
The Make Up For Ever Step 1 Primer Color Corrector — Redness Corrector is a solid option if you’re prone to redness. It contains ginseng to protect and give skin a nice radiant glow. It also employs glycerin to moisturize and balance skin. As an added bonus, it will extend makeup wear, letting you rock your look without shine or caking all day long, which is all we want with our makeup primers.
Live Tinted Huegard 3-in-1 Broad Spectrum Mineral SPF 30 Primer
Best Makeup Primer With SPF
- Key Ingredients: Mineral SPF, 18% zinc oxide
- Benefits: SPF 30 protection, zero white cast, moisturizes
- Price: $32
The Live Tinted Huegard 3-in1 Broad Spectrum Mineral SPF 30 Primer is a primer, sunscreen and moisturizer all in one tube. You get SPF 30 sun protection with zero white cast left behind. It also moisturizes and preps the skin for makeup. Grab this when you want to cut your routine by a few steps.
Lancôme Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer
Best Lash Primer
- Key Ingredients: Vitamin E
- Benefits: Nurtures, volumizes and lengthens lashes
- Price: $28
Scibelli picks the Lancôme Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer for best lash primer. “It’s really my go-to for mascara primer right now,” he says. “It thickens and lengthens the lashes prior to applying your mascara so that your mascara can create an even more dramatic impact.” It also contains vitamin E to condition lashes and is made without sulfates, formaldehyde or phthalates.
Dior Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer
Also Consider Best Lash Primer
- Key Ingredients: Cotton nectar and cornflower water
- Benefits: Long-wearing, volumizing, lengthening
- Price: $29.50
To pump up lashes before putting on mascara, Bhatty likes the Dior Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer. It’s a primer serum that boosts lash volume and curl strength. With ingredients like cotton nectar and cornflower water, it will protect lashes from damage and to make your mascara vibrant. You can also just use it on its own as a lash conditioner.
Well People Bio Brightener Priming Serum
Best Long-Lasting Makeup Primer
- Key Ingredients: Aloe vera, broccoli seed oil and jojoba oil
- Benefits: Lightweight, long-lasting and brightens skin
- Price: $25
Bhatty loves the Well People Bio Brightner Priming Serum as the best long-lasting makeup primer. “It extends the wear of any makeup you apply while also feeling like a treat for your skin. Great for anyone who loves a glowy look,” she says. As a skin care and makeup hybrid, it not only sets the foundation for makeup but it also gives you a lovely dewy finish thanks to ingredients like broccoli seed and jojoba oil.
How to Use Makeup Primer
Application of a makeup primer is fairly simple. Since makeup primer is both a makeup and skin care product, it only makes sense that it goes somewhere in between those routines. Scibelli says makeup primer typically goes on after your skin care routine and before you put on foundation. You’ll want to apply primer as you would your moisturizer, working the product into the areas you know where your makeup will be. After applying, you’re free to start applying your makeup as you normally would.
There you have it. The best way to keep makeup on involves prepping and priming your skin before. No matter your skin type or skin concern, there is a primer that will suit you and keep your makeup locked in.
Meet the Experts
- Neil Scibelli: Neil Scibelli is celebrity makeup artist and key makeup artist at the New York City Ballet.
- Kirin Bhatty: Kirin Bhatty is a celebrity makeup artist.
Meet the Author
Audrey Noble is an NYC-based reporter who has been specializing in beauty, culture, and entertainment topics for over eight years. She was previously the beauty reporter at Allure and has held editorial positions at Vanity Fair and Refinery29. Her work can also be seen in Vogue, Harper’s BAZAAR, Bustle, Martha Stewart Living, and more.