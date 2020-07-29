Even though masks are a necessity today, people are still searching for the best makeup products. Leonard A. Lauder coined the term “lipstick index,” because he knew that even during tough times, people want to look and feel their best. That holds true today more than ever. The best makeup can transform your face — and also your mood. Whether it’s self-expression or just a boost, here are products that perform, including the best brow styler to make sure yours appear perfectly groomed (even when they’re not), a liquid lipstick that provides the perfect pucker, a bronzer that effortlessly mimics the effect of a beach getaway and so much more. Read on for the best makeup products of 2020.

Benefit Cosmetics Brow Styler Eyebrow Pencil & Powder Duo

BEST BROW PRODUCT

This twofer will transform your brows in seconds. The dual-sided product has a pencil at one end and powder at the other, so you can mix and match until your brows are exactly how you like them, whether that’s natural or super bold. Even better, the formula has incredible staying power and won’t budge until you want it to. $34, ulta.com

LORAC Lux Diamond Golden Hour Palette

BEST HIGHLIGHTER

The best glow comes at golden hour right when the sun is about to set, which is exactly the inspiration behind this palette. It includes six limited-edition shades of Mega Beam Highlighter, all deliciously warm with buildable color. The baked formulas don’t streak, and blend like a dream. $35, ulta.com

Maybelline the Falsies Lash Lift Mascara

BEST MASCARA

Maybelline has proven time and again that you don’t need to break the bank to nab an amazing mascara. Its mascaras have been a staple of best makeup lists for decades. True to its name, Maybelline Falsies Mascara delivers the effect of false lashes from a tube and with a lot less effort. The fiber-infused formula has polymers inspired by hair gels, waxes and hairsprays to deliver impressive length, lift and hold, while the double curved brush is designed to grab every last lash. $8.98, amazon.com

Tower 28 Beauty Bronzino

BEST BRONZER

The buildable, creamy formula makes Tower 28’s illuminating bronzer a standout. The balmy texture blends right into skin, making it a cinch to fake a post-vacation glow. Bonus: It’s really good for your complexion, thanks to mango butter for moisture and nourishment as well as antioxidant-packed green tea extract. $20, sephora.com

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush

BEST BLUSH

The light-as-air powder is handmade and blended with the brand’s Ambient Lighting Powder to give it that multidimensional effect. Build up the color to whatever depth you desire and it’ll still boast a natural finish. The formula features soft-focus technology filters to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, imperfections and discoloration. $40, nordstrom.com

Giorgio Armani Beauty Ecstasy Mirror Lip Gloss

BEST LIP GLOSS

Leave it to Giorgio Armani Beauty to give lip gloss the modern makeover it needed. There’s no stickiness or washed-out color here. The incredibly shiny lip lacquer delivers everything you need: Brightly pigmented color, long wear, moisture and comfort. It’ll last a whopping 10 hours, but you won’t feel anything weighing on your pucker. The 10 shades run the gamut, from nudes to bold red. Bonus: The clever applicator has a pointed tip and a curved body. $37, nordstrom.com

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer

BEST TINTED MOISTURIZER

It seemed like people couldn’t love this tinted moisturizer with a fan club any more for its perfectly sheer coverage with a glow — until Laura Mercier revamped the formula. Now it offers SPF 30 as well as deeply hydrating ingredients like macadamia oil, kukui seed oil, glycerin and tamarind seed extract. They also majorly extended the shade range to cover all the bases (pun intended). $47, ulta.com

Stila Double Dip Suede Shade & Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow

BEST EYE SHADOW

Liquid eye shadow can sometimes get a bad rep for being a little all over the place — but Stila’s will do no such thing. Once you put it in place, it stays. The magnetized duo has matte liquid eye shadow on one end and glitter on the other in complimentary hues that bring dimension to the eyes. $24, ulta.com

Lano Baby Rose Gold 101 Ointment Balm & Tint

BEST TINTED LIP BALM

Go for a double with this rose-gold-tinted balm that is equally pretty on lips and cheeks. The baby-pink hue brings on a natural flush while hydrating skin. Consider it the poster child for the no-makeup makeup look. $16.95, ulta.com

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation

BEST FOUNDATION

Essentially this foundation is your skin but better in a bottle. It combines skin care and makeup by improving your complexion over time. Super hydrating, the foundation has staying power to last all day and delivers full coverage with a matte finish. It’s transfer-resistant as well as sweat-, humidity- and waterproof. $44, nordstrom.com