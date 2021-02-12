All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

No makeup routine is complete without a quality, high-performing makeup remover. Designed to loosen, dissolve and erase all traces of makeup, the best makeup removers effectively cleanse your skin while also boasting valuable skin care benefits.

Available in a variety of formulas, ranging from refreshing water-based solutions and deeply cleansing oil-based gels to innovative balm textures and convenient wipes, makeup wipes perform a purifying cleanse of the pores, eliminating not only makeup but sunscreen, dirt, excess sebum, toxins and pollutants as well. But, to make them the best makeup removers, they also infuse a nourishing and soothing blend of botanicals and emollients after their deep sweep is done, preventing irritation, redness, discomfort and itchiness. They’re also formulated to glide effortlessly across the skin, minimizing the need for tugging, pulling or over-scrubbing. Catering to a variety of skin types, concerns and skin areas like the eyes and lips, makeup removing products also preserve and repair your skin’s moisture barrier so you can enjoy a softer, smoother and more radiant complexion without feeling like you’ve overstripped or disrupted your skin.

Below, explore the best makeup removers that make washing your face almost as fun as getting dolled up.

Estée Lauder Take It Away Makeup Remover Lotion

Boasting a unique lotion formula, the Estée Lauder Take It Away Makeup Remover Lotion is designed to tackle the toughest of makeup, including stubborn waterproof and long-wear products, without stripping your skin of moisture or leaving behind any residue. The secret lies in its dual-phase formula, which combines soothing botanical extracts and powerful solvents that are gentle enough to use on the eyes.

View Gallery Related Gallery Prabal Gurung And Other New York Designers Preview Their Fall 2021 Collections

Estée Lauder Take It Away Makeup Remover Lotion $31 Buy Now

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water

Engineered to mimic the skin’s natural composition, the Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water captures and dissolves impurities from the pores without disrupting your skin, removing all traces of makeup, dirt and oil in a comfortable and efficient way. This formula is also oil-free and suitable for sensitive and allergy-prone skin.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water $15 Buy Now

Erno Laszlo Multi-Phase Makeup Remover

Targeting waterproof, long-wear makeup product, whether it’s foundation and concealer or mascara and liquid liner, with its nourishing and deeply cleansing formula, the Erno Laszlo Multi-Phase Makeup Remover lifts, dissolves and removes impurities from the pores while improving the health of your skin. Key ingredients include cucumber and aloe, which soothe and rebalance, plus a skin-softening and free radical-fighting blend of arnica, ivy, horse chestnut and hops.

Erno Laszlo Multi-Phase Makeup Remover $58 Buy Now

Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover

A fan favorite for its ability to melt away waterproof mascara, the Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover tackles stubborn, long-wearing eye makeup in two phases. Beginning with the lipid phase, this top-rated eye makeup remover lifts and dissolves product from the skin, while the water phase infuses rich emollients to deeply cleanse and rebalance. Formulated without oil to prevent leaving behind a sticky or greasy residue, this makeup remover can be used for all skin types and is safe for those who wear contact lenses.

Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover $30 Buy Now

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Micellar Water

A must-have for those with oily skin, the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Micellar Water penetrates deep into the pores and skillfully traps makeup in its micelles. Once your makeup has been removed, purifying zinc dissolves all traces of pore-clogging agents like excess oil, dirt, toxins and pollutants to ensure a clarifying cleanse without stripping away moisture

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Micellar Water $16 Buy Now

Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser

Using a rich gel-based formula that resembles the same makeup-removing effect as oil-based cleansers, the Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser effortlessly lifts makeup from your skin as it infuses it with good-for-you superfood ingredients. Comprised of antioxidant-rich kale, spinach and green tea extract, this pH-balanced cleanser delivers a healthy dose of vitamins A, C and E while combatting inflammation and slowing the signs of aging.

Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser $36 Buy Now

Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip Remover

After a long day of smudge-proof lip stains and long-wearing liquid matte lipsticks, treat your pout to some T.L.C. courtesy of the Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip Remover, a makeup remover specially made for your lips. Boasting a convenient and mess-free makeup wipe design, this two-in-one oil-based formula melts away all traces of waterproof lipstick and glides effortlessly across your skin, eliminating any tugging, pulling, redness or irritation. As it cleanses, it also fortifies your skin with nourishing, moisturizing ingredients to keep your pout hydrated, soft and plump.

Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip Remover $14 Buy Now

Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm

Gentle enough to use on sensitive skin but powerful enough to tackle waterproof makeup formulas, the Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm envelopes your skin in a silky-smooth balm as it simultaneously removes makeup and boosts hydration. Formulated with a blend of sunflower and ginger root oils and moringa to deeply cleanse and purify your pores, this multipurpose cleansing balm also performs a gentle, glow-enhancing exfoliation using papaya extracts and fights damage caused by free radicals.

Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm $34 Buy Now

Neutrogena Oil-Free Liquid Eye Makeup Remover

Catering to the eyes with its gentle aloe and cucumber-enriched formula, the Neutrogena Oil-Free Liquid Eye Makeup Remover effortlessly removes eye makeup in all of its forms, including waterproof mascara and long-wearing liquid liners. Its oil-free formula also allows you to get in deep without leaving any residue behind or stripping or irritating your skin.

Neutrogena Oil-Free Liquid Eye Makeup Remover $7 Buy Now

Clinique Take The Day Off Makeup Remover for Lids, Lashes & Lips

Ensuring that sensitive skin areas are properly tended to, the Clinique Take The Day Off Makeup Remover for Lids, Lashes & Lips loosens, lifts and removes waterproof, long-wearing makeup from the eyes and lips without the irritation, stinging or stripping that other formulas create. Suitable for all skin types, this cult-favorite makeup remover is oil-free and excludes denatured alcohol, synthetic colors, sodium laureth sulfate and sodium lauryl sulfate.

Clinique Take The Day Off Makeup Remover for Lids, Lashes & Lips $20 Buy Now

Eau Thermale Avène XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cleansing Oil

For skin types that are easily irritated by fragrance, the Eau Thermale Avène XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cleansing Oil has you covered. Carefully crafted to cater to those with sensitive skin and inflammatory conditions such as eczema and atopic dermatitis, this top-rated pH-balanced cleanser relieves itchiness, redness and irritation while gently cleansing away impurities and replenishing moisture. In fact, it’s so soothing that it can be used during a flare-up without worry about exacerbating your skin.

Eau Thermale Avène XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cleansing Oil $32 Buy Now

Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes

Boasting a skin-smoothing and soothing formula comprised of aloe vera, green tea and chamomile, the Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes delicately lifts and removes stubborn makeup from your skin without distributing it. Dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested, these drugstore-favorite makeup wipes are unscented and safe to use on your eyes.

Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes $6 Buy Now

Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm

Featuring a formula packed with skin-healthy ingredients, the Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm melts away all traces of makeup and sunscreen, plus accumulated dirt, oil and toxins from deep within the pores. Rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids courtesy of sea buckthorn and olive oil, it makes sure to rebalance and repair your skin while boosting its moisture, softness and radiance.

Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm $38 Buy Now

Chanel Démaquillant Yeux Intense Gentle Bi-Phase Eye Makeup Remover

Luxuriously crafted to cleanse, refresh and pamper the eyes, the Chanel Démaquillant Yeux Intense Gentle Bi-Phase Eye Makeup Remover sufficiently dissolves all traces of makeup, even stubborn, long-wearing waterproof formulas, while leaving behind a soothing and calming essence comprised of cornflower and rose extracts. These nourishing extracts also prevent damage and irritation to the eyes while preserving the hydration, suppleness and integrity of the lids and lashes.

Chanel Démaquillant Yeux Intense Gentle Bi-Phase Eye Makeup Remover $37 Buy Now