All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In the wake of the pandemic, the demand for setting sprays has increased now that facial masks have become an essential part of every beauty lover’s routine to preserve their makeup and keep it from transferring onto their mask.

Regardless of how extensive your makeup routine is, investing in one of the best makeup setting sprays will help you get the most wear out of your favorite cosmetics products—even on days where concealer and mascara are the only items on your glam agenda. Formulated to shield your makeup from the elements, these innovative products disperse an ultra-fine mist that feels weightless on the skin and prevents common makeup woes such as creasing, caking, fading and smudging. Lasting anywhere from 12 to 24 hours, they also have a pore-refining effect on the skin, helping you achieve flawless results without worrying about your makeup settling into fine lines and other sources of unwanted texture. For those with oily skin, there are plenty of matte setting sprays that absorb excess shine with their waterproof and sweatproof formulas, which leave your skin with a soft-focus, smoother-looking finish.

The best makeup setting sprays also boast impressive skin care benefits as well. Since setting sprays can be used throughout the day for touch-ups, they offer refreshing and revitalizing properties to revive your makeup. Oftentimes, they combine soothing and nourishing ingredients such as aloe vera, cucumber and electrolytes so they can energize and hydrate your skin, which creates that coveted, lit-from-within dewy glow. In fact, these formulas are so hydrating that most can be used as a primer to prep your skin before you’ve even applied makeup.

Below, explore the best makeup setting sprays that will forever change your glam routine.

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray

Free of alcohol and offering a 12-hour hold on your glam, the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray locks in your complexion makeup with its long-lasting formula, which is fortified with makeup-gripping blue agave extract, hyaluronic acid, aloe, niacinamide and hemp-derived cannabis seed extract. Doubling as a makeup refresher, it can be sprayed throughout the day to deliver moisture and dewiness to your skin to keep your glam looking just as good as when you first applied it.

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray $36 Buy Now

Estée Lauder Set + Refresh Perfecting Makeup Mist

Designed to keep your makeup in place, the Estée Lauder Set + Refresh Perfecting Makeup Mist hydrates and soothes your skin while locking in your complexion products. When you’re in need of a touch-up, whether it’s because your skin is feeling dry, tired or dull, this mist’s electrolyte and caffeine-enriched formula will revive your complexion and increase your glow. It can also be used to prime your skin before you apply your makeup as well.

Estée Lauder Set + Refresh Perfecting Makeup Mist $38 Buy Now

Smashbox Photo Finish Hydrating Primer Water

Easy to incorporate into any phase of your makeup routine, the Smashbox Photo Finish Hydrating Primer Water acts as a hydrating primer, long-lasting setting spray and refreshing touch-up mist to enhance and elevate your glam. Fast-absorbing and shine-proof, this top-rated makeup mist contains invigorating electrolytes that soothe, moisturize and brighten your complexion.

Smashbox Photo Finish Hydrating Primer Water $32 Buy Now

Hourglass Veil Soft Focus Setting Spray

Created to impart your skin with a radiant, airbrushed finish, the Hourglass Veil Soft Focus Setting Spray blurs away signs of imperfections while locking in your makeup for up to 24 hours. Featuring a water-resistant formula that’s fortified with glycerin, this top-rated makeup setting spray delivers an ultra-fine and lightweight mist that wraps your skin in hydration while smoothing the look of pores and lines.

Hourglass Veil Soft Focus Setting Spray $48 Buy Now

Becca Cosmetics Skin Love Glow Shield Prime & Set Mist

Seal your glam with a dewy, glow-boosting mist courtesy of the Becca Cosmetics Skin Love Glow Shield Prime & Set Mist, a long-lasting setting spray that locks in makeup and also works as a primer and refresher. The secret to its skin-perfecting effect lies in its Hawaiian seawater and desert spring water-based formula, which also features an ultra-hydrating, nourishing and brightening blend of goji berry, blueberry extract, cranberry extract and vitamin E, plus the brand’s Glow Nectar Brightening Hydra Complex.

Becca Cosmetics Skin Love Glow Shield Prime & Set Mist $32 Buy Now

NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Fini Mat Setting Spray

The NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Fini Mat Setting Spray helps you achieve a shine-free finish courtesy of its mattifying formula, which offers long-lasting coverage to ensure that your makeup is locked in place. This lightweight formula also smooths the look of texture and pores and can be used throughout the day to soak up excess oiliness that may creep through. Not a fan of matte setting sprays? This drugstore-favorite setting spray is available in two other formulas that create a dewy and radiant finish.

NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Fini Mat Setting Spray $8 Buy Now

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

Expertly designed to deliver a 16-hour hold, the Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray‘s weightless microfine mist acts as a suit of armor for your glam and keeps it from fading, smudging, melting or settling into lines. In fact, this top-rated setting spray is actually formulated with the brand’s Temperature Control Technology, which lowers the temperature of your makeup in order to securely lock it in for longer. Suitable for all skin types, its oil-free formula leaves your skin with a natural-looking finish and can be used on your complexion and eye makeup.

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray $33 Buy Now

MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray

Available in four formula variations that cater to different skin care concerns and fragrance preferences, the MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray offers a 12-hour shield for your glam and enhances your makeup at every stage of your getting ready process. Whether you use it as a primer, setting spray or refresher, its soothing formula instantly quenches dryness and boosts shine without clogging your pores or irritating your skin. This cult-favorite formula can also be used to enhance the glide of your favorite powder products; just apply a few spritzes on your brush or pan to help extend the pigment and application of your eyeshadow, pencil eyeliner and lip liner. It can also be used to quickly remove mistakes while you’re getting glammed up.

MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray $29 Buy Now

Fenty Beauty What It Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray

A makeup refresher that helps extend and enhance your makeup, the Fenty Beauty What It Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray revitalizes and rehydrates your skin with its weightless mist formula, preventing creases, caking and dry spots from hindering your glam. Not only does it leave you with a dewy glow, but its energizing rose scent also creates a calm moment of aromatherapy, making it a pick-me-up for both your mind and makeup.

Fenty Beauty What It Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray $30 Buy Now

Tarte Shape Tape Stay Spray Setting Spray

Offering a vegan-friendly setting spray alternative, the Tarte Shape Tape Stay Spray Setting Spray keeps your makeup locked in for 16 hours and safe from water, sweat and humidity. Its long-lasting formula is also transfer-proof and prevents your makeup from smudging on your mask and clothes. Enriched with cucumber and aloe extracts, this top-rated formula soothes your skin as it replenishes moisture and smooths away texture and lines.

Tarte Shape Tape Stay Spray Setting Spray $25 Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

The final step in achieving celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury’s signature airbrush glow, the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray is a multitasking formula that shields your makeup from fading, melting, creasing and settling into lines for up to 16 hours. While its flexible film-former polymers keep your glam in place, antioxidant-rich Japanese green tea infuses the moisture barrier with softening hydration, and its aromatic resin blurs your pores. Together, these ingredients create a truly radiant and almost filtered-like effect.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray $35 Buy Now

InnBeauty Project Power Up Dual-Phase Face Mist

The InnBeauty Project Power Up Dual-Phase Face Mist extends and improves your makeup in two steps, starting with soothing the skin using a nourishing blend of moringa seed and ginger root oils. Then, witch hazel, aloe and electrolytes come together to energize and hydrate, preventing creasing, settling and fading. These ingredients also make it an excellent clarifying toner as well as a refreshing mist to use throughout the day, which you’ll look forward to using because of its uplifting citrus scent.

InnBeauty Project Power Up Dual-Phase Face Mist $22 Buy Now

Milani Make It Last Sunscreen Setting Spray with SPF 30

Boasting impressive makeup-extending abilities as well as broad-spectrum SPF 30 sun protection, the Milani Make It Last Sunscreen Setting Spray with SPF 30 keeps your glam looking as fresh as it was when you first applied it and doesn’t break its hold for up to 16 hours. While keeping your makeup safe from smudging, fading, dryness, dullness and excess shine, it also works as an effective sunscreen refresher that can be used throughout the day to block UVA/UVB rays from damaging your skin.

Milani Make It Last Sunscreen Setting Spray with SPF 30 $12 Buy Now

Maybelline Lasting Fix Makeup Setting Spray

Delivering a skin-perfecting matte finish and 16 hours of makeup protection, the Maybelline Lasting Fix Makeup Setting Spray acts as a shine blocker with its mattifying formula, which also keeps your makeup looking vibrant and freshly-applied while preventing fading, smudging and melting. Unlike other matte formulas, this fan-favorite setting spray is breathable and creates a natural-looking skin-like finish.

Maybelline Lasting Fix Makeup Setting Spray $10 Buy Now

Benefit Cosmetics The PoreFessional: Super Setter Pore-Minimizing Setting Spray

Say goodbye to unsightly pores peeping through your makeup with Benefit Cosmetics The PoreFessional: Super Setter Pore-Minimizing Setting Spray, a long-lasting mattifying setting spray that refines and smooths away the look of pores, lines and textures in the skin for a flawless, soft-focus finish. Its waterproof microfine mist prevents smudging, transferring and fading for up to 16 hours all while also absorbing unwanted shine and replenishing your skin’s moisture levels.

Benefit Cosmetics The PoreFessional: Super Setter Pore-Minimizing Setting Spray $32 Buy Now