All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s no secret that beauty lovers lust over the opportunity to sample new products, a delight that has been made tremendously more affordable and convenient thanks to the best makeup subscription boxes.

Expertly curated to feature the best in cosmetics, beauty box subscriptions allow makeup mavens to grow their collection with the leading brands and expand their beauty horizons products every month. Combining travel-sized and full-sized offerings, they also restore the joy in sampling by bringing the beauty counter to your doorstep without any added purchases at checkout.

Tailored to suit your glam style, the best makeup subscription boxes can be customized based on your unique makeup preferences, skin tone, type and concerns. There are even beauty boxes that are dedicated to showcasing Black-owned beauty brands and emerging clean beauty brands, creating more opportunities to explore all that the industry has to offer.

Below, find the best makeup subscription boxes that will delight every beauty lover.

1. Cocotique Beauty Box

Created with women of color in mind, the Cocotique Beauty Box comes stocked with five to eight deluxe-sized and travel-sized products ranging from makeup, skin care and hair care. At $25 a month, this affordable beauty box subscription is tailored to your unique preferences and needs for a truly customizable experience.

View Gallery Related Gallery Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2021

Cocotique Beauty Box $25/month Buy Now

2. Love Goodly Essential Beauty Box

Highlighting the best in non-toxic cosmetics and skin care, the Love Goodly Beauty box delivers four to five full-sized products to your doorstep, allowing beauty lovers to expand their horizons and introduce clean brands into their routines. Offering two membership packages, you can get the Love Goodly Essential Box for $35 a month.

Love Goodly Beauty Box $35/month Buy Now

3. LookFantasic Beauty Box

Costing just $19 a month, the LookFantastic Beauty Box offers a mix of makeup and skin care products that are inspired by the month and housed in a luxe, celebratory box. Featuring a mix of full-sized and travel-sized products, you can tailor your box delivery to come every month, every three to six months or annually based on your preferences.

LookFantasic Beauty Box $19/monthly Buy Now

4. Walmart Beauty Box

Comprised of the best-selling makeup and skin care products, the Walmart Beauty Box is a seasonal beauty box subscription that arrives four times a year. Perfect for beauty lovers of all ages, this beauty box costs just $5.

Walmart Beauty Box $5/flat rate Buy Now

5. GlossyBox Beauty Box

Featuring five beauty products that have been carefully selected by Glossybox experts, the Glossybox Beauty Box delivers the best in cosmetics and skin care right to your door. Choose between a one month, three month, six month or annual subscription, starting as low as $21 per month.

GlossyBox Beauty Box $21/monthly Buy Now

6. Kinder Beauty

Founded with the goal of providing cleaner beauty alternatives, the Kinder Beauty Box invites beauty lovers to experience the best in clean beauty with its carefully curated boxes. Featuring a mix of cosmetics, skin care, hair care, body care and wellness, one three-month subscription costs $25.

Kinder Beauty Box $25/monthly Buy Now

7. Ipsy Glam Bag

Offering a truly customizable experience, the Ipsy Glam Bag combines the best in makeup and skin care based on your unique beauty preferences. After completing a beauty quiz, you’ll be matched with countless products each month catered towards your skin tone, concerns and makeup interests, each housed in a chic cosmetics pouch. Available in three memberships variations, you can get the Ipsy Glam Bag for just $12 a month.

Ipsy Glam Bag $12/monthly Buy Now

8. Lip Monthly Beauty Box

Perfect for lipstick lovers of all ages, the Lip Monthly Beauty Box contains four to five full-sized lipsticks from the best brands, plus a makeup bag to store them all in. Featuring everything from lipsticks and glosses to liners and balms, you can begin receiving your monthly curated lipstick picks starting at $14 a month.

Lip Monthly Beauty Box $14/monthly Buy Now

9. FabFitFun Seasonal Box

Featuring an assortment of beauty, fashion, wellness and home products that are curated by you, the FabFitFun Seasonal Box creates the ultimate self-care moment with its customizable and perfectly-tailored boxes. Offering full-sized products from the best in cosmetics, skin care and hair care, it also encourages beauty lovers to explore new brands outside of their comfort zone. The seasonal box arrives four times a year and costs $50.

FabFitFun Seasonal Box $50/seasonally Buy Now