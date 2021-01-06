As stay-at-home orders remain in place, beauty lovers have been investing in tools to allow them to replicate popular salon and spa treatments at home. Among them are the best manicure kits, which help nail enthusiasts of all skillsets achieve a salon-quality manicure by providing them with the nail-care fundamentals.
Starting with grooming tools such as nail files, nail clippers and cuticle cutters and pushers, these curated at-home manicure sets and DIY nail kits are stocked with everything you need to perfectly cut and shape your nails based on your preferences. Taking cues from traditional salon practices and manicure trends, the best manicure kits also contain essential nail-care products such as cuticle oil and hand salves to treat and condition your cuticles for a precise and elegant end result. With options catering to standard and gel manicures, beginners will also be delighted to find other manicure basics including base coats, top coats and nail drying solutions so they can achieve that glossy salon finish while ensuring that their polish will withstand chipping.
Keep reading to explore the best manicure kits that bring the salon to your home with their inventive and all-inclusive sets.
OPI DIY Manicure Toolbox
Never be without a cuticle oil or nail file again thanks to the OPI DIY Manicure Toolbox. Providing a salon-quality manicure from start to finish, the kit contains the brand’s nail file, cuticle pusher and travel-sized Cuticle Oil To-Go, plus the Natural Base Coat and Top Coat to preserve and extend your manicure.
Birchbox x Tenoverten Exclusive At-Home Manicure Kit
Valued at $73 and stocked with Tenoverten’s best-selling manicure essentials, the Birchbox x Tenoverten Exclusive At-Home Manicure Kit is perfect for nail novices and experts thanks to its high-performing and innovative products. Inside you’ll find two packets of the Single Rose Polish Remover + Hand Cleanser Cloths, a manicure file, the Stone Cuticle Pusher/Smoother, the Rose Oil Nourishing Cuticle Oil, the Non-Toxic Nail Dryer solution and a bottle of nail polish in the shade Jane.
Yougai Manicure Set
An Amazon bestseller, the Yougai Manicure Set is an 18-piece at-home manicure kit that is comprised of stainless steel, salon-grade tools, ranging from nail clippers and scissors to nail files to cuticle pushers. Ensuring that all of your beauty needs are met, it’s also equipped with at-home pedicure tools and four facial tools, including eyebrow scissors, extraction tools and tweezers.
Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Lab Set
Ideal for those looking to elevate their cuticle care routine, the Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Lab Set helps you achieve healthier cuticles without any cutting, nipping or pulling. Included in the four-piece set is the nail growth-promoting Hydrating Cuticle Oil, the skin-loosening Exfoliating Cuticle Treatment, the deeply hydrating Ultra-Nourishing Cuticle Repair Cream and the Stainless Steel Dual-Ended Cuticle Pusher.
Tweezerman Mini Nail Rescue Kit
Designed to cater to your nail needs on-the-go, the Tweezerman Mini Nail Rescue Kit is perfect for quick touch-ups when you’re out and about. Featuring four purse-friendly manicure tools, the kit includes the Precision Cuticle Trimmer, the Cuticle Pusher Nail Cleaner, a metal nail file and a pair of nail clippers.
Aceoce Manicure Set
A top-rated manicure kit for men, the Aceoce Manicure Set includes manicure, pedicure and grooming tools that are each made with durable stainless steel to ensure maximum performance and long-lasting endurance. The seven-piece set features nail clippers, a nail file, nose hair scissors, facial hair scissors, tweezers and an ear pick, all housed in a sleek leather case.
Zizzon Manicure Set
Comprised of 18 quality-made manicure and pedicure tools, the Zizzon Manicure Set ensures that there are no holes in your nail care routine. Made from sturdy stainless steel and adding a touch of luxe with its chic metallic pink exterior, the top-rated kit also includes facial care tools to keep all of your beauty essentials in one convenient place.
Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Set
Available in three color varieties, the Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Set is the ideal at-home manicure kit for beginners. Stocked with a miniature, USB-powered LED nail lamp to create a high-gloss shine and cure gel polish in 30 seconds, this easy-to-navigate kit is equipped with the essentials so you can get started right away. The set includes one cuticle stick, one nail file, one LED nail lamp, one bottle of gel nail polish and 10 gel remover wraps.
Glamne Manicure Set
Comprised of 10 multipurpose nail care tools, which can be used for at-home manicures and pedicures as well as facial care, the Glamne Manicure Set is made with 100 percent stainless steel to prevent corrosion and minimize the chance of infection. The 10-piece set is perfectly housed in a compact carrying case, which is TSA-friendly and can fit comfortably in any sized bag.
Beurer Electric Nail Drill Kit
Fortified with adjustable speeds and up to 24 attachment heads, the Beurer Electric Nail Drill Kit rotates in alternating clockwise and counterclockwise movements to effectively file and buff your nails. To ensure salon-quality precision, it’s stocked with an LED light feature to outline your movements and boasts a convenient cordless, USB-chargeable design.