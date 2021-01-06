All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As stay-at-home orders remain in place, beauty lovers have been investing in tools to allow them to replicate popular salon and spa treatments at home. Among them are the best manicure kits, which help nail enthusiasts of all skillsets achieve a salon-quality manicure by providing them with the nail-care fundamentals.

Starting with grooming tools such as nail files, nail clippers and cuticle cutters and pushers, these curated at-home manicure sets and DIY nail kits are stocked with everything you need to perfectly cut and shape your nails based on your preferences. Taking cues from traditional salon practices and manicure trends, the best manicure kits also contain essential nail-care products such as cuticle oil and hand salves to treat and condition your cuticles for a precise and elegant end result. With options catering to standard and gel manicures, beginners will also be delighted to find other manicure basics including base coats, top coats and nail drying solutions so they can achieve that glossy salon finish while ensuring that their polish will withstand chipping.

Keep reading to explore the best manicure kits that bring the salon to your home with their inventive and all-inclusive sets.

OPI DIY Manicure Toolbox

Never be without a cuticle oil or nail file again thanks to the OPI DIY Manicure Toolbox. Providing a salon-quality manicure from start to finish, the kit contains the brand’s nail file, cuticle pusher and travel-sized Cuticle Oil To-Go, plus the Natural Base Coat and Top Coat to preserve and extend your manicure.

OPI DIY Manicure Toolbox $20 Buy Now

Birchbox x Tenoverten Exclusive At-Home Manicure Kit

Valued at $73 and stocked with Tenoverten’s best-selling manicure essentials, the Birchbox x Tenoverten Exclusive At-Home Manicure Kit is perfect for nail novices and experts thanks to its high-performing and innovative products. Inside you’ll find two packets of the Single Rose Polish Remover + Hand Cleanser Cloths, a manicure file, the Stone Cuticle Pusher/Smoother, the Rose Oil Nourishing Cuticle Oil, the Non-Toxic Nail Dryer solution and a bottle of nail polish in the shade Jane.

Birchbox x Tenoverten Exclusive At-Home Manicure Kit $48 Buy Now

Yougai Manicure Set

An Amazon bestseller, the Yougai Manicure Set is an 18-piece at-home manicure kit that is comprised of stainless steel, salon-grade tools, ranging from nail clippers and scissors to nail files to cuticle pushers. Ensuring that all of your beauty needs are met, it’s also equipped with at-home pedicure tools and four facial tools, including eyebrow scissors, extraction tools and tweezers.

Yougai Manicure Set $15 Buy Now

Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Lab Set

Ideal for those looking to elevate their cuticle care routine, the Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Lab Set helps you achieve healthier cuticles without any cutting, nipping or pulling. Included in the four-piece set is the nail growth-promoting Hydrating Cuticle Oil, the skin-loosening Exfoliating Cuticle Treatment, the deeply hydrating Ultra-Nourishing Cuticle Repair Cream and the Stainless Steel Dual-Ended Cuticle Pusher.

Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Lab Set $45 Buy Now

Tweezerman Mini Nail Rescue Kit

Designed to cater to your nail needs on-the-go, the Tweezerman Mini Nail Rescue Kit is perfect for quick touch-ups when you’re out and about. Featuring four purse-friendly manicure tools, the kit includes the Precision Cuticle Trimmer, the Cuticle Pusher Nail Cleaner, a metal nail file and a pair of nail clippers.

Tweezerman Mini Nail Rescue Kit $23 Buy Now

Aceoce Manicure Set

A top-rated manicure kit for men, the Aceoce Manicure Set includes manicure, pedicure and grooming tools that are each made with durable stainless steel to ensure maximum performance and long-lasting endurance. The seven-piece set features nail clippers, a nail file, nose hair scissors, facial hair scissors, tweezers and an ear pick, all housed in a sleek leather case.

Aceoce Manicure Set $13 Buy Now

Zizzon Manicure Set

Comprised of 18 quality-made manicure and pedicure tools, the Zizzon Manicure Set ensures that there are no holes in your nail care routine. Made from sturdy stainless steel and adding a touch of luxe with its chic metallic pink exterior, the top-rated kit also includes facial care tools to keep all of your beauty essentials in one convenient place.

Zizzon Manicure Set $25 Buy Now