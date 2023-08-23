The Best Marc Jacobs Beauty Products We’ve Missed the Most

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

After quietly shuffling off of store shelves and shuttering operations in 2021, Marc Jacobs Beauty is posed to turn its disappearing act into a major comeback. A new 15-year licensing deal between Coty and Marc Jacobs confirms that Marc Jacobs Beauty is coming back, largely due to popular demand.

LVMH’s Kendo and Sephora’s beauty incubator launched Marc Jacobs Beauty in 2013, and the brand immediately struck a chord with celebrities and everyday shoppers. Jessica Lange, Irina Shayk, Kaia Gerber, Winona Ryder, and Adwoa Aboah were just a few faces of Marc Jacobs Beauty 1.0. The brand reeled in influential ambassadors like Selena Gomez’s go-to makeup artist Hung Vanngo and Sarah Tanno, who’s responsible for many of Lady Gaga’s iconic makeup looks. Jacobs himself often wore the products on red carpets and around town.

Yes, Marc Jacobs Beauty had star power, but it also had an ahead-of-its-time approachability and playfulness that set it apart from other designer beauty labels — and made the masses fall in love. The pigments were rich and buttery, the colors carefully curated, and the packaging? Tactile and modern with heirloom-worthy appeal. This beauty editor still can’t part with her limited-edition Very Merry Cherry Eye-Conic Eyeshadow Palette.

For a brand born in the 2010s, Marc Jacobs Beauty never seemed fussed with trends, bypassing the contour craze and no-makeup makeup movements of the decade. Rather, the brand created products that encouraged individuality and creativity.

After closely following Marc Jacobs Beauty in its prime, I have a few hopes for what the 2.0 version of the brand will bring. I predict Marc Jacobs Beauty will come back bolder than ever, with technicolor pigments, sensorial formulas, and foundations and concealers that suit more skin tones. And like so many others, I’m praying that Marc Jacobs Beauty 2.0 includes re-releases of its most iconic items.

The new Marc Jacobs Beauty is predicted to hit shelves in 2025 — I know, I know — but gorgeous things come to those who wait.

The Best Marc Jacobs Beauty Products

Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Mascara The Velvet Noir Mascara is at the top of this editor’s wishlist. This volumizing mascara featured densely-packed, spindly bristles. Where most mascaras list “smudge-proof” as a selling point, Velvet Noir had a way of wearing into your lash line for a lived in look (less Jenny Humphrey, more 2015 Cara Delevingne). Courtesy of Marc Jacobs Beauty

Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Eyeshadow Palette It’s all in the name with Marc Jacobs Beauty’s Eye-Conic Eyeshadow Palettes, each of which came studded with seven powder eyeshadows in boundary-pushing shade combos and finishes. Think Pat McGrath Labs’ palettes, but on a smaller, more simplified scale. Depending on the palette, you’d open the compact to find a range of wearable neutrals — or eclectic combos like icy white, lilac, and burgundy. Somehow, you’d find yourself dipping into each pan. Courtesy of Marc Jacobs Beauty

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Ah, the only eye pencil that never dries out, even when it’s well past its expiration date (guilty). Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayons originally launched in 12 core shades but expanded to over 30, including swoon-worthy limited-edition tones that ranged from tawny bronze to hot pink. But its more than the color range that makes the Highliner legendary; this waterproof eyeliner featured melt-on-your-skin texture that has yet to be replicated. Courtesy of Marc Jacobs Beauty

Marc Jacobs Beauty Alternatives You Can Buy Now

