All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As stay-at-home orders remain in effect, many have been turning to the best massage chairs in order to upgrade their home entertainment experience and enhance their methods of lounging. Featuring advanced massage technology that is comfortably concealed under premium leather and cushioning, these innovative pieces of furniture provide ultimate relaxation with their various sizes, designs and recline settings.

The best massage chairs also boast several wellness benefits as well. Due to their specially designed massage features, massage chairs are able to provide professional-quality kneading to the shoulders, arms, back, thighs, legs and feet, allowing them to replicate popular massage treatments and techniques at home. Some models even use heat therapy to intensely soothe and restore the body as well, making it an excellent investment for those who experience chronic aches and pains.

Below, find the best massage chairs that cater to a variety of massage needs, furniture aesthetics and budgets.

1. BestMassage Sofa Recliner Chair

Available in five modern colors that complement any living room aesthetic, the BestMassage Sofa Recliner Chair comes equipped with an eight-function massager and five recliner options for maximum comfort.

BestMassage Sofa Recliner Chair $160 Buy Now

2. Real Relax 2020 Massage Chair

Stocked with Bluetooth audio play, changing LED lights and six auto modes, the Real Relax 2020 Massage Chair is more functional than previous models. Its zero-gravity design comes with eight massage neck back rollers and 50 airbags placed to the shoulders, arms, hips, calves, feet and lower back, plus a heating feature and foot roller massage function for full-body relief.

View Gallery Related Gallery Dior Pre-Fall 2021

Real Relax 2020 Massage Chair $930 Buy Now

3. Kahuna Air Float 3D+ Massage Chair

Powered by the brand’s advanced technology Air Float 3D+ massage mechanism, the Kahuna Air Float 3D+ Massage Chair provides the ultimate massage by following the curvature of each user’s spine to buttocks. It’s also built with a unique infrared heating rollers mechanism, which uses heat therapy to penetrate into muscle tissues and promote better circulation throughout the body.

Kahuna AIR Float 3D+ Massage Chair $9,000 Buy Now

4. Human Touch Gravis ZG Chair

Designed for complete 180-degree reclination, the Human Touch Gravis ZG Chair allows you to unwind with a variety of targeted stretch and lumbar massage options. Additionally, it also offers multiple heat zones to expertly soothe and restore sore muscles in the back and legs. Choose between six smart colorways that suit any home decor scheme.

Human Touch Gravis ZG Chair $5,200 Buy Now

5. Latitude Run Reclining Heated Massage Chair with Ottoman

Perfect for offices, bedrooms and living rooms alike, the Latitude Run Reclining Heated Massage Chair with Ottoman delivers a customizable, relaxing massage with its five intensity levels and nine massage modes. Offering a contemporary design, this top-rated chair’s ottoman has massage functionality to ensure that your lower legs are catered to as well.

Latitude Run Reclining Heated Massage Chair with Ottoman $225 Buy Now

6. Cranston Heated Massage Chair

For those looking for a massage chair to keep at their desk, the Cranston Heated Massage Chair with six massaging settings that range from healing back support to leg circulation. It also offers advanced padding and upper back and lumbar support for optimal comfort.

Cranston Heated Massage Chair $200 Buy Now

7. Positive Posture Sōl Massage Chair

Engineered with the brand’s Proprietary Comfort Wave motion technology, the Positive Posture Sōl Massage Chair uses traditional Chinese side-to-side massaging to boost energy and improve blood circulation. Featuring two programmed massage sessions, five manual sessions and optional heat, this versatile chair also offers L-track massage technology to relieve pain and tension in your shoulders, lower back, glutes and hamstrings, while also targeting tight calves with its built-in air cells and gentle kneading setting. Plus, it even has its own USB port so you can charge your electronics while you’re relaxing.

Positive Posture Sōl Massage Chair $1,990 Buy Now

8. Human Touch Super Novo Massage Chair

Boasting a sleek design to offer a three-dimensional massage that follows the length of your spine down to your thighs, the Human Touch Super Novo Massage Chair has 38 auto-wellness programs and includes a virtual therapist with Alexa capabilities so you can have a customized and in-depth experience. For complete body and mind relaxation, it also has a built-in Bluetooth Altec Lansing Premium Sound system with eight nature tracks queued up.

Human Touch Super Novo Massage Chair $9,999 Buy Now

9. Rilassa Reclining Heated Full Body Massage Chair

Designed with pain relief in mind, the Rilassa Reclining Heated Full Body Massage Chair allows for ultimate comfort and relaxation thanks to its zero-gravity design, isolated massage settings and restorative heating function. Choose between four automated massage modes or customize your own speed level and intensity for a unique and tailored experience.

Rilassa Reclining Heated Full Body Massage Chair $890 Buy Now

10. The Sleeper Lift Chair With Massage and Heat

Perfect for nappers thanks to its flat bed-like recline and those who need help getting up thanks to its assisted lift feature, The Sleeper Lift Chair With Massage and Heat has six preprogrammed positions that accommodates users at every position they require for optimal comfort. Equipped with soothing heat, three levels of vibration massages and innovative zero-gravity features, the versatile chair alleviates aches and pains in the upper back to the lower legs.

The Sleeper Lift Chair With Massage And Heat $2,000 Buy Now

11. The Swiveling Pinpoint Massage Chair

Designed to give targeted massages to specific areas of the torso and upper body, The Swiveling Pinpoint Massage Chair has a patented system of mechanized rollers that seamlessly glide across the body to effectively knead sore muscles without causing any discomfort. Equipped with a heated massage option and five pre-programmed massage sessions, the chair also has a rotating leg rest to massage calves and feet if desired.

The Swiveling Pinpoint Massage Chair $2,000 Buy Now