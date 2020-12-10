All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In light of recent spa closures and the rise of at-home workouts and makeshift work-from-home offices, muscle soreness and stiffness have been running rampant and leaving many on the hunt for the best massage guns to help alleviate pain and discomfort.

Designed to re-create a spa-quality deep tissue massage at-home with its percussion vibration technology and customizable head attachments that cater to a variety of muscle groups, these innovative massage devices get deep into the muscles and improve blood flow. This, in turn, eliminates lactic acid from the sore muscles and promotes recovery and repair, leading to relaxed and rejuvenated muscles. In addition to tending to sore muscles and aches, the best massage guns have also been found to increase your mobility and flexibility, making them excellent for your body’s overall heath and wellness.

Whether you’re experiencing a pinch in your neck or need relief following a tough workout, read on to find the best massage guns that will help bring the spa to your home.

1. Hypervolt Plus With Bluetooth Massage Gun

Designed to connect to the Hyperice App via Bluetooth so you can follow along with the brand’s guided massages, the Hypervolt Plus Massage Gun is a cordless, state-of-the-art device that is equipped with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and three speed settings to relieve sore muscles and improve mobility.

Hypervolt Plus With Bluetooth Massage Gun $349 Buy Now

2. Power Plate Pulse Massage Gun

Featuring cutting-edge vibrating technology and six massage head attachments, the PowerPlate Pulse Massage Gun relaxes and rejuvenates sore muscles to alleviate body pain, while also promoting blood flow and myofascial release to increase your range of motion and flexibility.

Power Plate Pulse Massage Gun $250 Buy Now

3. TimTam PowerMassager Pro Massage Gun

Using targeted heat technology and an automatic heated tip to re-create a deep tissue massage at-home, the TimTam PowerMassager Pro Massage Gun offers a professional-grade muscle recovery massage by delivering up to 2,800 strokes per minute.

TimTam PowerMassager Pro $430 Buy Now

4. Therabody Theragun Pro Massage Gun

Durable and ergonomic by design, the Theragun Pro Massage Gun enhances muscle recovery, releases stress and tension and soothes discomfort with its smart percussive therapy technology. Between its rotating arm and customizable speed settings, it offers an easy at-home massage experience for all.

Therabody Theragun Pro Massage Gun $599 Buy Now

5. DamKee Massage Gun

Delivering a deep and powerful massage with its 24-volt brushless high-torque motor and rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the DamKee Massage Gun offers 20 levels of intensity and six massage head attachments so you can create a custom deep tissue massage anytime, anywhere.

DamKee Massage Gun $110 Buy Now

6. Bobbito Massage Gun

Perfect for athletes and fitness buffs looking for a post-game or post-workout recovery, the Bobbito Massage Gun works hard to deeply relieve soreness and promote muscle repair by improving blood flow and decreasing lactic acid build-up. Featuring 20 levels of intensity and six adjustable massage head attachments, this top-rated device offers a customizable at-home massage experience and can also be used to warm-up muscles before game time.

Bobbito Massage Gun $104 Buy Now

7. Medcursor Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

Powered by a 24-volt high-torque motor and designed to stroke 12-mm. deep into the muscles, the Medcursor Handheld Percussion Massage Gun provides a stronger and deeper massage. Featuring six massage head attachments that cater to various muscle groups, this versatile massage gun has three intensity modes and runs on a high-quality brushless quiet motor, so you can reap its recovery and tension-relieving benefits wherever you are.

Medcursor Handheld Percussion Massage Gun $102 Buy Now

8. Exerscribe Vybe Percussion Massage Gun

While the Vybe Percussion Massage Gun might not be the quietest massage gun on the market, it is undoubtedly one of the most powerful models available. Offering a mighty percussion vibration that delivers 500 to 2,400 strokes per minute, depending on the speed setting you’ve chosen, this Amazon-favorite device mimics the rhythm of percussion-based massage techniques to promote faster healing and recovery while also improving mobility and flexibility.

Exerscribe Vybe Percussion Massage Gun $150 Buy Now

9. Achedaway Pro Massage Gun

Built with 16-mm. amplitudes to go deeper and deliver a powerful massage, the Achedaway Pro Massage Gun provides accurate and steady percussion vibrations to effectively relieve tight muscles, soreness, stiffness and more.

Achedaway Pro Massage Gun $299 Buy Now

10. Opove M3 Pro Massage Gun

Designed to awaken your body and provide immediate relief to soreness, tightness and stiffness, the Opove M3 Pro Massage Gun uses unique quiet glide technology, a 24-volt brushless high-torque motor, three speed settings and five massage head attachments to create a customizable massage experience that caters to a variety of needs.

Opove M3 Pro Massage Gun $159 Buy Now