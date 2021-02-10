All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

For many, getting a good night’s sleep has not been an easy feat during the pandemic. If you’re looking for an effective sleep, non-habit-forming sleep aid, elevating your nighttime routine with the best melatonin gummies will help you catch up on some Zs. A naturally occurring hormone that’s secreted by the brain to regulate your body’s sleep and wake cycles, melatonin makes up an essential component of a healthy sleep pattern. When taken in gummy form, these sleep aid supplements increase melatonin in the body while also encouraging overall mental calmness and relaxation, which will help you feel tired faster and support your body’s natural sleep rhythm.

The best melatonin gummies also combine other tranquility-boosting ingredients such as L-Theanine, an amino acid that promotes relaxation, and natural botanicals and essential oils like chamomile, lemon balm, valerian root, lavender and more. Melatonin supplements that are enriched with these wellness ingredients will also help you stay asleep longer and achieve a higher quality of sleep, allowing you to wake up more refreshed, rejuvenated and restored. If an anxious mind is what hinders your sleep, opting for melatonin gummies with CBD can help dispel feelings of stress, anxiety and worry. Available in a variety of doses, these CBD gummies for sleep help you achieve a calm headspace before bed while encouraging a healthier sleep pattern and cycle.

Below, explore the best melatonin gummies that will help you get a good night’s sleep every night.

Vicks Zzzquil PURE Zzzs Triple Action Gummy

Formulated with six milligrams of melatonin and ashwagandha to help you fall asleep naturally, Vicks’ Zzzquil PURE Zzzs Triple Action Gummy supports feelings of calm and relaxation to promote a better night’s sleep. Blackberry and vanilla-flavored, these top-rated gummies also contain chamomile, lemon balm, valerian root and lavender.

Vitafusion Extra Strength Melatonin Gummies

Comprised of five milligrams of melatonin, Vitafusion’s Extra Strength Melatonin Gummies offer a stronger sleep aid to those who have difficulty falling asleep on their own. A fan-favorite jet lag solution, this top-rated melatonin gummy also helps improve your quality of sleep so you can wake up feeling refreshed and well-rested.

Olly Sleep Melatonin Gummy

Featuring a calming blend of 3 milligrams of melatonin and L-Theanine, Olly’s Sleep Melatonin Gummies help your drift off while supporting a healthy sleep cycle. It also helps you get into a relaxed headspace with its sleep-approved chamomile and lemon balm-enriched formula.

Nordic Naturals Zero Sugar Melatonin Gummies

For those looking for a sugar-free alternative, the Nordic Naturals Zero Sugar Melatonin Gummies feature 1.5 milligrams of melatonin and encourage and support a healthy sleep pattern, ensuring that you wake up feeling rested and refreshed following a good night’s sleep. They also provide a rich source of antioxidants, which contain healthy nutrients and help neutralize free radical damage in the body.

Zarbee’s Naturals Children’s Sleep With Melatonin Gummy Supplement

Designed to make bedtime easier for little ones, Zarbee’s Naturals Children’s Sleep With Melatonin Gummy Supplement contains one milligram of melatonin per gummy and provide a naturally derived sleep solution for children three and older. These non-habit-forming gummies are flavored with a kid-approved natural berry flavor and also feature ingredients that support healthy immune systems.

MegaFood Melatonin Berry Good Sleep Gummies

Made with a healthy dose of 3 milligrams of melatonin, MegaFood’s Melatonin Berry Good Sleep Gummies are flavored with organic wild blueberry and tart cherry to give each gummy their signature fruity flavor while helping you stay asleep throughout the night.

Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies: Sleep

By combining 3 milligrams of melatonin with 10 milligrams of CBD, Charlotte’s Web’s CBD Gummies: Sleep not only help you feel tired and drift off to sleep more effortlessly, but also improve your quality of sleep and promote healthier sleep patterns as well. Comprised of full-spectrum hemp extract, they also provide anxiety and stress relief to help you feel calm and relaxed before bed.

Pure Relief Nighttime CBD Gummy Bears

Pure Relief’s CBD Nighttime Gummy Bears combine 30 milligrams of CBD and melatonin to give you everything you need for a good night’s sleep. THC-free, these top-rated gummies dissolve feelings of stress, anxiety and worry as they support a healthier sleep pattern so you can wake up restored and well-rested.

Winged Sleepy CBD Gummies

Catch up on some much-needed Zs with Winged’s Sleepy CBD Gummies, which feature a blend of 10 milligrams of CBD and 2 milligrams of melatonin per serving. Offering hormonal support for women with its evening primrose oil-enriched formula, this top-rated sleep aid also combines 5-HTP, GABA and L-Theanine to reduce anxiety and stress while supporting your body’s natural sleep and wake cycles.

Natrol Melatonin Sleep Gummies

Delivering 10 milligrams of melatonin per serving, Natrol’s Melatonin Sleep Gummies offer a stronger sleep aid compared to others on the market. Free of artificial sweeteners, colorants and preservatives, this non-GMO formula is made with organic sweeteners and helps you fall asleep faster, restore your natural sleep patterns and stay asleep longer.

Natural Vitality Calm Sleep Gummies

Crafted with a sleep-promoting blend of 3 milligrams of melatonin, L-Theanine and magnesium, Natural Vitality’s Calm Sleep Gummies reduce mental stress and work to calm your mind, creating an optimal moment of calm before bed that will help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep throughout the night.

